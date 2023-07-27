The new Galaxy Tab S9 makes just a few subtle but important improvements to the older S8, and the new screen is the best one. Instead of the former LCD panel, which was a bit dull and dim, the base model S9 is now in line with the high-quality OLED technology of its more expensive siblings. Add the fact that it is not a cheap tablet, and it's imperative to keep the display safe with a screen protector. And while you're stocking up on accessories, make sure you have a good wall charger to take advantage of the Tab S9's 45-watt charging speed.

The Illumishield Clear was engineered for a true touch feel, so you can keep your Tab S9 screen in pristine condition without ever noticing there's a cover on it at all. It's relatively easy to install without bubbles, and the outer coating prevents the oils in your fingers from adhering too much.

Made from refined PET, this super-affordable three-pack from Supershieldz reduces glare reflecting off your Tab S9 thanks to a slightly matte finish. And, since it's made from hardened plastic, it feels more like glass than the somewhat soft TPU material of other anti-reflective options.

Most people prefer the feel of tempered glass, which also provides the best protection against dings and short drops. It does pick up fingerprints a little, but it's easy to clean off, and this two-pack from Benazcap is easy to install and doesn't cost much.

Made from tough TPU, this IQ Shield screen cover significantly reduces glare at a low cost to display brightness and your wallet. Not many screen protectors use the same wet installation it does, but it gives you a little time to ensure it's aligned properly before drying.

If you want to get some work done on your Tab S9 but don't want anybody sneaking a peek at it, get Samsung's OEM privacy screen. Although it doesn't match up to a tempered glass screen cover, it's the best for privacy because it works consistently and doesn't significantly degrade image quality.

The Tab S9's display looks best when there's not a trace of dust or fingerprints to be found. The Illumi Aquashield does a great job at keeping those blemishes off your screen, thanks to a self-healing oleophobic layer on top. Its wet installation method isn't the simplest, but it ensures you get the perfect alignment on the first try.

This affordable two-pack of Mr. Shield Tab S9 screen protectors boasts 9H hardness and is about as tough as glass this thin gets. It calls for a simple dry installation where you drop it on and push out the bubbles. And not only is it affordable, but it's also backed by a lifetime replacement warranty.

The vaunted S Pen is one of the great reasons to use the Galaxy Tab S9, and the NotePaper screen cover makes the experience even better. Instead of smooth glass, it makes it feel like you're writing on actual paper, improving handwriting, precision, and comfort. Thanks to a magnetic frame, it's easy to detach, but not very protective.

Well-known manufacturer Supershieldz makes a variety of quality screen protectors, and this tempered glass model is its best. It's crystal clear, as thin as possible, and treated with an oleophopic (oil-resistant) layer to minimize fingerprints. It comes in an affordable two-pack in case you need a second shot at installation.

Which Galaxy Tab S9 screen protector is best?

First, it depends on what exactly you're looking for in a screen protector. If you want it to simulate the same durable glass that covers the Tab S9's screen, get one like our top choice, the tempered glass Supershieldz. The Mr. Shield is also glass, and although it doesn't have an oleophobic coating, its lifetime replacement warranty makes it an excellent value.

If you're more worried about avoiding scratches and fingerprints than drops, consider one made from TPU, like the IQ Shield Matte. It won't affect the image quality but will reduce glare and even heal minor scratches.

Then there are a couple of interesting choices from Samsung. Neither is quite as streamlined or protective as fixed glass, but the Samsung NotePaper cover is the perfect choice for anybody who uses the S Pen religiously. Samsung's Privacy Cover if you ever plan to work on anything personal or otherwise sensitive and want to keep prying eyes to themselves.

Finally, remember that all of these also support the Galaxy Tab S8, a great tablet in its own right.