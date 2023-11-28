But you'll need a proper stand or a kickstand case to use the tablet effectively during your binge sessions. To help, consider one of these great handpicked models to get you started.

The Galaxy Tab S9+ is one of the best Samsung tablets this year. It sits in the middle of the Galaxy Tab S9 lineup and has many exciting features and specifications, including a 12.4-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 266 PPI density. This HDR10+ compatible display will undoubtedly come in handy for media consumption, group video calls, and more.

The CoBak Case for the Galaxy Tab S9+ uses PU leather for an elegant look and has a TPU frame to deliver superior impact protection. The folio-style case has a front flap to cover and protect the screen. Its flap features a magnetic closure and supports smart wake and sleep functionality. Additionally, you get a pocket to store documents and more, and the case can double as a kickstand.

This JETech case for the Galaxy S9+ is a good option if you want a folio style without spending a lot. It has a polycarbonate base with a PU leather exterior. So, the case looks great and protects tablets from scratches and other blemishes. Among other highlights, the case has a slot for the S-Pen on the back and a place to store it when you don’t want the stylus to get misplaced.

The Omoton Tablet Stand offers a no-frills way to prop up the Galaxy Tab S9+ (or any other tablet) while watching videos or conducting a video call. It has a good build quality, and its aluminum construction looks elegant. You can also choose from multiple exciting color options. And while it doesn’t offer as much adjustment flexibility as the Ugreen stand, you can still adjust the viewing angle a bit.

The MoKo’s Portfolio Case has much to like. As the name suggests, it’s a portfolio design with a magnetic closure mechanism and an external pocket for storage. The case also doubles as a kickstand with three viewing angle options. Plus, the case's polycarbonate, PU leather, and microfiber build keep the Galaxy Tab S9+ safe. Moreover, you can buy it in many color options.

The Rugged Armor Pro is another excellent case offering from Spigen. But unlike the Tough Armor Pro, it has a front cover offering 360-degree protection. This model also doubles as a kickstand and enables smart wake and sleep functionality. Other highlights include a secure slot for the S-Pen, precise cutouts, and a matte black finish with carbon fiber details.

Ugreen's standalone tabletop tablet stand is another excellent option for your Galaxy Tab S9+. Thanks to its aluminum construction, it looks great and has a fantastic build quality. The tablet stand is conveniently adjustable, so it can be positioned to the viewing angle. The stand also folds down completely, making it perfect for travel and storage.

Featuring an industrial design, the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro is a high-quality case for the Galaxy Tab S9+ that includes a built-in screen protector. So, the entire tablet is safe at all times. Plus, there's a pop-out kickstand for watching movies or making video calls. Among other features, a port cover keeps the USB-C port free from dust and debris.

The Ringke’s Outstanding Universal Tablet Stand can turn any regular tablet case into a kickstand case. It’s a stand that attaches to any case and helps you prop up the tablet in portrait and landscape orientations. And you can pick from multiple angle options. It’s also relatively easy to apply and can be easily removed to install on a different case. The company even supplies extra adhesives for re-application.

This heavy-duty case from Samsung includes a built-in kickstand that can double as a handle. So, if you want a first-party kickstand case, this is a great option, but it is a bit expensive. However, you get a rugged construction, which will keep the tablet safe from everyday scrapes, scratches, dents, and drops. There is also a built-in slot for the S-Pen. Unfortunately, it only comes in a single color.

If you want a relatively simple but durable kickstand case for the Galaxy Tab S9+, it’s hard to go wrong with the Spigen Tough Armor. It’s a rugged case that comes from a reputed brand and delivers solid protection. You get reinforced corners for excellent impact protection and raised bezels to keep the screen or rear camera from scratching up. But more importantly, there is a kickstand for hands-free media consumption.

Transform your Galaxy Tab S9+ experience

Whether you are looking to make the Galaxy Tab S9+ a productivity powerhouse by pairing a Bluetooth keyboard or just need to prop it up for a video call or movie marathon, a stand or a kickstand case will undoubtedly be helpful. Fortunately, there is a good selection on the market. For example, the Spigen Tough Armor is an excellent substantial case with a kickstand. Its high-quality, rugged construction will keep your tablet safe.

If you are willing to spend a bit more and prefer a first-party case, Samsung offers the Outdoor Cover with a kickstand. This kickstand also doubles as a handle. Additionally, as you'd expect, it delivers a perfect fit and finish.

But if you already have a case you like, the Ringke Outstanding Universal Tablet Stand can add kickstand functionality to your existing case. It offers multiple viewing angles and works in landscape and portrait orientations. You will also be happy to know that it comes in multiple colors.