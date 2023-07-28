Officially launched into the world at Galaxy Unpacked 2023, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ is part of a series of tablets offering iterative upgrades against the previous generation. That said, the previous generation was pretty great, so the newest additions to Samsung's lineup are immediately in competition for a spot as one of the best Android tablets , and all of those minor improvements are welcome. At the Tab S9+'s heart is the second generation of the Snapdragon 8 processor, meaning it's snappier and more responsive than its predecessor, and Samsung has built a bespoke vapor chamber for two-way heat dissipation into the Tab S9 series, so heat shouldn't dampen performance even under heavy performance loads. That said, the Tab S9+ isn't cheap, so you'll want to keep it safe from scratches, scuffs, and dust with a reliable screen protector.

Moko's 12.4-inch screen protector is made of anti-glare, anti-reflective PET film that provides solid fingerprint and smudge resistance and shields your gorgeous new Tab S9+ from unsightly scratches and scrapes. Moko describes the protector's surface as "frosted" to help provide tactile feedback when using an S Pen or other stylus.

If you value the sensation of writing on real paper when you're scratching out notes or doodling on your tablet, Zeking's Paperfeel protector is the choice to protect your Tab S9+. It's also anti-glare, and its PET film will shield your screen from dust, scratches, and fingerprints/smudging as well.

Junfire's protector for mid-size tablets is made of 9H hardness tempered glass for the requisite scratch and impact resistance, is a breeze to install, and retains high sensitivity. The matte finish is a standout, improving the tactile sensation of swiping Samsun's proprietary S Pen across the surface for a satisfying note-taking/sketching experience.

ZenRich's excellent tempered glass protects against dust, water, scratches, and scuffs, and is a breeze to install (just snap it in place with a single push). It's also fully compatible with the S Pen and Face ID, and doesn't sacrifice sensitivity to provide an added layer of protection for your Tab S9+.

Tinted to shield your precious data from prying eyes, ProCase's 12.4-inch screen protector also provides the solid scratch and impact resistance you'd expect, with 9H hardness tempered glass. Its ultra-thin design also ensures maximum sensitivity, with glass a mere 0.33mm in thickness.

The Sparin Screen Protector is a great choice for the S9+, built from tempered glass that will resist scratches from pens, keys, or other sharps, and offers solid protection from impacts as well while retaining a high degree of sensitivity, all at a low price.

Samsung has provided an excellent official screen protector to shield its pricy new tablet, and it includes a package of welcome cleaning tools/accessories as well as an anti-glare, anti-reflective coating to ensure the display is always visible.

Benazcap's 12.4-inch screen protector is a great choice to shield your precious new Tab S9+, with 9H hardness to resist nasty scratches, and oil proof to shield against smudges and fingerprints.

Keep your new investment safe and shiny

Samsung's latest lineup of S series tablets are big ticket investments, so adding an inexpensive screen protector is a no-brainer. The last thing you want is to scratch or, even worse, crack your screen and end up staring at an unsightly blemish for your tablet's entire lifespan. Some of the protectors even offer additonal functionality on top of keeping your S9+ safe from wear, like a privacy tint or anti-glare coating so your screen is perfectly legible even in bright light or outdoors.

The offering from Benazcap wins the top slot for perfectly balancing protection, features, and price. At the same time, Samsung's own option comes with some additional cleaning accessories (and an anti-glare coating) if you don't mind paying a little extra. For value, on the other hand, it's hard to beat the Sparin protector, with solid impact and scratch resistance at a low price.