While wall chargers are great for juicing up your tablet at home or in the office, you can use the TechSmarter TSBar 20000 45W even when there is no power outlet in sight. As the name suggests, it has a 20,000mAh battery capacity that will easily deliver over one full charge to your tablet. Plus, thanks to its support for 45W PPS charging, you’ll get the fastest possible charging speed.

From the house of Samsung, this official power brick has everything you need to charge your Galaxy Tab S9+ in no time. It comes with a USB-C cable that you can use to connect to the single USB-C port onboard. Unfortunately, the Samsung charger doesn’t feature foldable prongs or GaN technology. Still, it’s reasonably compact. Apart from Samsung tablets and phones, you can also use it with any device that supports USB PD and PPS, including Google Pixel phones and iPhones.

The Ugreen 65W Nexode Charger is another good option if you want a triple-port charger. It has two USB-C ports, which can deliver up to 65W power when used individually, and a USB-A port that can go from 8.5W to 22.5W, depending on how many ports are being used. Plus, unlike most of our other recommendations, the Ugreen offering comes in two colors. So if you are bored of plain black or white chargers, you can pick the Ugreen in Glacier Blue.

Power up your Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ with the top chargers

There is no shortage of excellent PPS chargers that support Samsung’s Super Fast Charging 2.0 protocol. But not everyone’s needs are the same. That’s why we have chosen a wide variety of chargers, including a power bank and a car charger.

Our best overall pick, the Baseus 65W 3-Port Foldable Charger, will be suitable for most people as it allows charging multiple devices simultaneously. So you can top up your tablet, phone, and accessories at the same time. It’s also travel-ready with foldable pins and a relatively compact form factor.

Ugreen’s 100W Charging Station is an excellent single charger for all your mobile devices. It has four USB ports, including a USB Type-A port for older devices and anything that still draws power from a Type-A port. However, it’s bulky and most suitable for fixed placement, like your desk or bedside table.

Finally, Anker offers a simple and compact power brick in the form of a 313 Charger. It’s great if you just need a charger for your tablet.