One of Samsung’s best tablets, the Galaxy Tab S9+, sits in the middle of the brand-new Tab S9 series. It has a 12.4-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor, Android 13 with One UI, and dual rear cameras. The company has also packed a big 10,090mAh battery to power it, with support for 45W Super Fast Charging 2.0. But as you can expect, you won’t get a power brick in the box. So here are the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ chargers to get you started.
Baseus 65W 3-Port Foldable ChargerBest overall
Ugreen 100W Nexode Charging StationPremium pick
Anker 313 Charger (Ace, 45W)Best value
Spigen ArcStation Ultimate Car ChargerFor your car
Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 452
Baseus 65W USB-C Slim Charger
Nekteck 100W GaN USB-C Charger
UGREEN 65W 3-in-1 USB-C Wall Charger
Samsung 45W USB-C Super Fast Charging Wall Charger
TechSmarter TSBar 20000 45W
Baseus 65W 3-Port Foldable ChargerBest overall$40 $50 Save $10
This Baseus tri-port power brick is perfect for simultaneously juicing up your tablet and phone via its two USB-C ports. The USB Type-A port can be used to charge an accessory or even a phone in a pinch. While both Type-C ports have USB PD and PPS support with up to 65W output, the Type-A port tops out at 60W and features Qualcomm QuickCharge 4+ support. Moreover, the company bundles a 100W USB-C cable in the box.
Ugreen 100W Nexode Charging StationPremium pick$70 $100 Save $30
If you frequently charge multiple devices simultaneously on your desk or a bedside table, Ugreen’s 100W Nexode Charging Station will greatly help. It has four USB ports, including a Type-A that you can use to top up your S9+ tablet, USB PD-compatible laptop, smartphone, and mobile accessories. There is also support for all major fast charging protocols, including USB PD, PPS, and Quick Charge. Lastly, it features multiple safety features to ensure you and your devices are safe.
Anker 313 Charger (Ace, 45W)Best value
The Anker 313 Charger is a no-frills option to top up your tablet without shelling out the big bucks. It comes from a reputed brand and has a compact form factor. You also get foldable pins to make it travel-friendly. In other features, the charger uses GaN technology to deliver efficient charging and relatively cooler operation. Apart from the S9+, you can use it to charge iPhones, iPads, Chromebooks, and some USB PD-compatible laptops.
Spigen ArcStation Ultimate Car ChargerFor your car
While most modern cars come with USB ports or Qi charging pads, fast charging is less common. So if you want to juice up your Tab S9+ quickly in your vehicle, you’ll need something like the Spigen ArcStation Ultimate Car Charger. In addition to the Super Fast Charging 2.0 support, this charger features two USB-C ports that you can use to top up two devices simultaneously.
Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 452
This compact dual-port charger from Spigen can be a fantastic option if you have multiple USB PD and PPS devices and don’t necessarily need to charge them all at once. While both ports support PPS when used individually, only the top port is suitable for PPS phones if you are charging two devices. Plus, as the name suggests, the Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 452 uses GaN technology and can deliver up to 45W of power.
Baseus 65W USB-C Slim Charger
Besides its impressive three-port charger, Baseus offers this slim power brick with a 0.66-inch-thick profile and foldable prongs. Other features include support for up to 65W power delivery via its USB-C port and up to 60W via the Type-A, making it great for topping up phones, tablets, USB PD laptops, and more. It also works with Steam Deck and ROG Ally handheld consoles.
Nekteck 100W GaN USB-C Charger$42 $60 Save $18
The Nekteck 100W GaN Charger is an affordable alternative to our premium pick, the Ugreen 100W Charging Station. Although it has one less USB-C port than the Ugreen offering, it’s considerably more compact and much cheaper. It also supports a wide range of fast charging protocols, including Samsung Super Fast Charging 2.0 and Quick Charge 3.0. In addition, you get a one-year replacement warranty for any troubles.
UGREEN 65W 3-in-1 USB-C Wall Charger$35 $50 Save $15
The Ugreen 65W Nexode Charger is another good option if you want a triple-port charger. It has two USB-C ports, which can deliver up to 65W power when used individually, and a USB-A port that can go from 8.5W to 22.5W, depending on how many ports are being used. Plus, unlike most of our other recommendations, the Ugreen offering comes in two colors. So if you are bored of plain black or white chargers, you can pick the Ugreen in Glacier Blue.
Samsung 45W USB-C Super Fast Charging Wall Charger$38 $50 Save $12
From the house of Samsung, this official power brick has everything you need to charge your Galaxy Tab S9+ in no time. It comes with a USB-C cable that you can use to connect to the single USB-C port onboard. Unfortunately, the Samsung charger doesn’t feature foldable prongs or GaN technology. Still, it’s reasonably compact. Apart from Samsung tablets and phones, you can also use it with any device that supports USB PD and PPS, including Google Pixel phones and iPhones.
TechSmarter TSBar 20000 45W
While wall chargers are great for juicing up your tablet at home or in the office, you can use the TechSmarter TSBar 20000 45W even when there is no power outlet in sight. As the name suggests, it has a 20,000mAh battery capacity that will easily deliver over one full charge to your tablet. Plus, thanks to its support for 45W PPS charging, you’ll get the fastest possible charging speed.
Power up your Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ with the top chargers
There is no shortage of excellent PPS chargers that support Samsung’s Super Fast Charging 2.0 protocol. But not everyone’s needs are the same. That’s why we have chosen a wide variety of chargers, including a power bank and a car charger.
Our best overall pick, the Baseus 65W 3-Port Foldable Charger, will be suitable for most people as it allows charging multiple devices simultaneously. So you can top up your tablet, phone, and accessories at the same time. It’s also travel-ready with foldable pins and a relatively compact form factor.
Ugreen’s 100W Charging Station is an excellent single charger for all your mobile devices. It has four USB ports, including a USB Type-A port for older devices and anything that still draws power from a Type-A port. However, it’s bulky and most suitable for fixed placement, like your desk or bedside table.
Finally, Anker offers a simple and compact power brick in the form of a 313 Charger. It’s great if you just need a charger for your tablet.
