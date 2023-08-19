The Tab S9+ is the middle child of the lineup, featuring a crisp 12.4-inch, 120Hz AMOLED 2x display, and a healthy balance of its siblings' features (and prices). It may cost less than a Tab S9 Ultra, but the S9+ is still far from cheap, so you'll want to keep it safe and secure with one of the best cases right from the jump.

Samsung may have played it a little safe with the Galaxy Tab S9 series , but thanks to a few considered upgrades they're excellent options if you're committed to the Android ecosystem and want a great tablet for productivity or pleasure. That's no more true than for the Tab S9+, which is the best of the bunch and currently sits at the top of our ranking of the best Android tablets .

Another great hybrid of protective materials, this Miimall case is built from strong, elastic thermoplastic polyurethane and solid polycarbonate, to shield your tablet from some of your worst excesses. It's also got a handy trifold kickstand allowing for multiple viewing angles, and it comes in six shades of gorgeous, soft pastel, to suit nearly any taste.

The polar opposite of the Infiland, this case from Sonigra is designed to turn your expensive tablet into a conversation starter. It's available in a number of flashy patterns, from street graffiti to rainbow unicorn (though there are also some single-color options if you prefer something less garish), but it's also got depth, shielding your tablet from harm with a combination of polycarbonate and PU leather materials.

For the modern professional on the go, this case from Infiland provides one of the most elegant, aesthetically pleasing options to protect your Tab S9+. It's available in an array of lovely colors, from a muted black to stylish pink, but regardless of which color you choose, it provides rock solid, military-grade drop protection for your precious tablet.

Unsurprisingly, Samsung has produced another excellent option to protect your Tab S9+ from daily wear and tear. This low profile book cover is one of the most elegant options on the list, and also comes with what is definitely the coolest, most futuristic kickstand of any of the cases out there, allowing you to set the tablet up in either portrait or landscape mode.

For a case that's as tough as it looks, the Metropolis SE Mallard from Urban Armor Gear provides military grade protection for your Tab S9+. While it's a bit pricier than some of the other options, it's worth every penny with its MIL STD 810G 516.6 military drop test certification, adjustable kickstand, and precise fit.

If you already took out a second mortgage to afford the Tab S9+ but still want to keep it safe from harm, Zeking's got you covered with a simple but high quality TPU shell. It's slender and lightweight, but still rough and rugged enough to keep the S9+ safe, and has raised edges all the way around to defend the crisp display from drops.

As is often the case (no pun intended), some of the best accessories for its devices are made by Samsung itself. Sadly, they're also often the most expensive. Both are true in the case of this book cover for the Tab S9+, but the cost is largely justified by the excellent keyboard, complete with included trackpad, built into this cover.

Soke continues to kill it with the best overall case for the Galaxy Tab S9+. It's got a great polycarbonate shell that will shield your precious new tablet from hard bumps, drops, or shocks; precise cutouts for the S Pen and cameras; and a folio kickstand that will allow you to set it up in either portrait or landscape mode.

What's the best Tab S9+ case?

While it's still fairly early in the Tab S9+'s life cycle, we've already been blessed with a brilliant array of cases to keep Samsung's expensive new tablet protected. The best cases offer solid protection without compromising on aesthetics or features, so regardless of your price range you should be able to find something that suits your needs.

Our top choice is an exemplar of exactly that balance. The Soke case is built from sturdy polycarbonate to keep your tablet safe, and also features a handy kickstand and an elegantly, assuming aesthetic.

At the top end of the price spectrum, Samsung's own Book Cover Keyboard case justifies its high cost with a full-size keyboard and sensitive trackpad. On the other hand, if you're exhausted with spending a fortune on Samsung devices and their accessories but still want to keep your Tab S9+ un-shattered, grab the Zeking case. It's cheap but doesn't skimp on protection, with a solid thermoplastic polyurethane shell, and it's got raised edges and corners to keep that sharp AMOLED screen safe.

Once you've picked a case, consider if you also want to grab a Tab S9 charger - you did remember that Samsung doesn't include one in the box, right?