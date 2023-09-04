One thing's certain, however: any new Samsung tablet likely means the addition of a few accessories to round out the experience. Selecting charging equipment, cases, stands, and other additions is an important process. To help you choose, we've gathered some of the best accessories to make the most of your newest digital device.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ is the newest addition to the Samsung lineup and promises a refreshing new face on the Tab range. In comparison to the Galaxy Tab S9 , the Tab S9+ has a larger screen, plus more RAM and other spec upgrades in the base model. The tablet is a perfect tool for power users who work on their tablets . It's also a great selection for casual game players, video watchers, and others who simply want a fantastic experience from their devices.

The Ugreen 63W fast charger is perfect for your car. Though it has a small footprint, it has a potent charging capability, with both USB-A and USB-C ports for multiple charging needs. Whether you're using your Galaxy Tab S9+ on the go or tackling a lengthy segment on your next road trip, this car charger can provide much-needed juice.

The Lululook magnetic stand is fully adjustable, allowing for a range of customized screen orientations. It also provides a 360-degree rotation in the arm, offering easy landscape or portrait viewing modes. In addition, the magnetic backing plate makes placing your Galaxy Tab in the stand a breeze; plus, the stand folds down flat, so you can pack it away and take it anywhere you go.

Although Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9+ comes with an S Pen included, for those who spend most of their day writing on the tablet, a backup is an important feature to have ready to go. The S Pen for the Tab S9 family is responsive to light touch on the tablet's screen and provides a tip that's 0.7mm, imitating some of the most widely used pens on the traditional writing market.

A screen protector is a must-have for any tablet owner. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ comes with a rugged screen, but the JETech screen protector two-pack provides an extra layer of security that's simply crucial. JETech's tempered glass film fits seamlessly onto your screen and won't interfere with your ability to see the screen or get work done.

The Infiland case brings a luxurious look and feel to your new Galaxy Tab. Its stitched construction looks excellent, and the magnetic side closure tab keeps it in place when you're done working on your project. The case also includes a smart sensor that automatically shuts off the screen when you close it, helping to save battery life.

Samsung's NotePaper Screen Panel sits on top of your Galaxy Tab S9+ screen and provides the distinct tactile feel that could otherwise only be found when writing directly on a sheet of paper. If you're often deploying the S Pen to write notes or jot down images to help make sense of business meetings or school work, the NotePaper screen is a must-have. You can save page after page of notes without changing the panel.

Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds II bring simple touch controls to your music experience alongside the classic Bose quality. These earbuds connect quickly to your device and hold a charge for up to six hours. With leading noise cancelling technology, an adjustable EQ, and sonic modes for versatile listening in any environment, these earbuds are a step above the rest.

As a two-pack, the Scruak charger not only brings fast 25W charging to your Galaxy Tab, but it also comes with a backup wall plug and USB-C cable. You can leave one in your home or office and pack the other with your car charger or power bank. Furthermore, the cord is 10 feet long, which makes it a versatile option for many charging needs.

The Samsung Smart Book Cover for the Galaxy Tab S9+ has a sleek and fantastic-looking design, plus some great features to bear. With it, you can prop up your tablet in various configurations and angles, thanks to its magnetic back cover design. It also features an automatic screen shutoff when you close the cover to help conserve battery life.

The Anker 347 Power Bank is an ultra-high capacity portable charger that can revitalize your tablet's power level over and over again. It packs a max charging speed of 30W and a huge 40,000 mAh for fast charging and long-running power. A compact addition to your backpack, the 347 Power Bank is an invaluable tool.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ accessories address many unique needs

The range of Tab S9+ accessories is enormous and tackles virtually every need a user might encounter. From charger upgrades to stands and protective outer shells, there are many great options that can enhance your experience with the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+.

The best overall accessory for any type of user has to be an Anker power bank. With a 40,000mAh capacity, the Anker 347 is able to repeatedly charge your Galaxy Tab S9+ without needing to be plugged in itself. The power brick is loaded with four outgoing ports with two USB-C connections, which means it can charge multiple devices simultaneously with a fast-charging 30W output. This power bank stands head and shoulders above the rest.

Similarly, Samsung's own Smart Book Cover stands out as a premium quality protective device. Its sleek design and intuitive, integrated features, such as the magnetic backing plate, make it a great option if you want to stand your tablet up for easy viewing.

For a little less, the Scruak charging cables offer a two-pack of 10-foot USB-C wires, along with the corresponding wall plugs, at a great price point - and the braided wires are ready to weather heavy usage throughout their lifespan. And if you need an audio upgrade, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are a top-of-the-line option for blasting music while working or just watching videos on the tablet's spacious screen.