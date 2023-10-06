Introducing the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, the Fan Edition version of Samsung's flagship S9 tablet. Already a contender for the best budget Android tablets around, its large, stunning display practically cries out for a screen protector to keep it in mint condition.
Without a decent glass or plastic plate of screen armor, it renders crisp details and true-to-life colors, but it seems naked without a scratch-resistant display guard. Worse yet, the display will lose clarity over time and become mired with scratches; to maintain clarity (and peace of mind), you'll need a screen protector that provides top-notch safety.
One advantage to the Tab S9 FE is that it has the exact same size screen as the more expensive Tab S9. That also means it can use all the same screen protectors, so you can pick from the best Tab S9 protectors as well as those designed specifically for the Tab S9 FE, which is exactly what we've done to make this list. Here are the best protectors so far:
Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Galaxy Tab S9
Samsung NotePaper for Galaxy Tab S9
MoKo Paper Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
ProCase Privacy Screen Protector for Galaxy Tab S9 FE
Benazcap Tempered Glass for Galaxy Tab S9
Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Galaxy Tab S9
Spigen's Tempered Glass Screen Protector provides best-in-class touch responsiveness and 9H hardness. This tech guardian angel has a gift for keeping your S9 screen safe from scratches, smudges, and distortion. For those who regard themselves as technophobes, you will enjoy the inclusion of the EZ-Fit auto-alignment tool. It assures effortless screen positioning with no "battles with bubbles." The fingerprint-repelling oleophobic coating completes an outstanding feature list.
Samsung NotePaper for Galaxy Tab S9
Humans have a natural affinity for paper. The textured feel that tingles back through a pencil or paintbrush fills us with satisfaction. Sold by Samsung, the NotePaper screen protector has the same sort of textured finish. If you draw on it, expect that same rush of familiarity and gratification. On top of this doodle-centric feature, the glass is tempered, which means it’s every bit as scratch and shatter-resistant as a traditional screen protector.
MoKo Paper Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
Rugged lifestyles can quickly drain the fattest wallets, which is why affordable Moko screen protectors are so very welcome, even for those with money to spare. Make no mistake, though, budget-minded or not, their anti-glare, paper-feel films still furnish 3H hardness. Of some interest to more creative Galaxy Tab S9 FE owners, drawing on this screen protector is akin to sketching on real paper.
ProCase Privacy Screen Protector for Galaxy Tab S9 FE
Engaged on a spy mission or simply tired of curious onlookers getting all up in your business? The ProCase Privacy Screen Protector is the perfect solution for you. It provides clear viewing when you look directly at your S9 FE, but when viewed from other angles, it darkens to keep rude, nosey types left in the dark. Aside from its anti-spy talents, there’s 9H ant-scratch toughness in the mix, too.
Benazcap Tempered Glass for Galaxy Tab S9
With a 0.25-mm profile, this option from Benazcap minimizes distortion. For those who cringe at the thought of applying the glass, you can rejoice: this is a 2-pack, so you get a second chance. Once again, it's a 9H hardened plate of tempered glass, so it's scratch-resistant. And then, there are the 2.5D rounded edges framing the glass, which serve as a transition smoother from the glass surface to the device's frame.
ZenRich Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
Check: the ZenRich Screen Protector delivers scratch-defying resilience and fingerprint-deflecting protection. Double check: the 0.33-mm glass plate is transparent and responsive. It also features 2.5D rounded edges bordering the tempered glass to create the impression that it blends seamlessly into the tablet’s surface. Add in the fact that the screen protector comes in a 2-pack, and you have an instant hit.
Junfire Matte Tempered Glass for Galaxy Tab S9
Keys and other sharp items won’t scratch the 9H toughened tempered glass of a Junfire screen protector. Neither will the bright midday sun dazzle your eyes, not with the matte finish there to provide an anti-glare defense. Also, at only 0.33 mm thick, the glass panel is certain to be distortion-free and sensitive to the lightest touch. Rounding out the features, the paper-feel panel is perfect for drawing and writing feedback.
JETech Screen Protector for Galaxy Tab S9
There is no need to part with your hard-earned cash when the JETech Screen Protector is your purchase of choice. The price is low, but the glass is tempered and equipped with a 9H anti-scratch mojo. Plus, it’s touch-responsive and fabricated from optically transparent glass. Considering that rock-bottom investment, the inclusion of a handy installation frame is impressive, as is the fingerprint-repelling oleophobic coating.
Choosing the best screen protector for your Tab S9 FE
After narrowly avoiding your first brush with a drop or abrasive surface, you realize that the only way to keep the vibrant display of your Galaxy Tab S9 FE safe is to armor it with a high-quality screen protector.
With its EZ Fit alignment tool and reputation for quality, the Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector is the best across the board, balancing design against its protective strengths. And although the best value MoKo Paper-Screen Protector isn't as resilient as the Spigen, its frosted glass surface will surely attract sketching enthusiasts who enjoy quick and easy ways to convey ideas.
Geared towards doodlers and visually oriented types, the Samsung NotePaper Screen has been designed to emulate paper. However, tempered though it may be, it’s a more expensive proposition. Still, Samsung-branded products are hard to refuse for those aiming to create detailed sketches. Just be sure of what you’re getting into.
If you’re doodling, that’s all well and good, as scratch resistance probably isn't at the top of your buyer's list. But if your Galaxy Tab S9 FE is going to be an active part of your travels (and shoved into a backpack filled with abrasive edges), trust us when we say you’ll want a tempered glass screen protector to fully armor your device’s display against nasty nicks and scrapes.