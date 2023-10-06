Introducing the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, the Fan Edition version of Samsung's flagship S9 tablet. Already a contender for the best budget Android tablets around, its large, stunning display practically cries out for a screen protector to keep it in mint condition.

Without a decent glass or plastic plate of screen armor, it renders crisp details and true-to-life colors, but it seems naked without a scratch-resistant display guard. Worse yet, the display will lose clarity over time and become mired with scratches; to maintain clarity (and peace of mind), you'll need a screen protector that provides top-notch safety.

One advantage to the Tab S9 FE is that it has the exact same size screen as the more expensive Tab S9. That also means it can use all the same screen protectors, so you can pick from the best Tab S9 protectors as well as those designed specifically for the Tab S9 FE, which is exactly what we've done to make this list. Here are the best protectors so far: