The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ have arrived, and as you'd probably expect, they're not exactly chock-full of shocking innovations. What they are is significantly less expensive than their more full-featured brethren, which is a pretty big selling point as Samsung's flagship tablets edge up to (or exceed) a $1,000 price tag.

Whether the price cut represents enough value to bring these "Fan Editions" up to the level of some of the best Android tablets remains to be seen, but without making massive compromises compared to the primary S9 line, the appeal is obvious.

Since the tablet is so new, the market isn't exactly flush with screen protectors designed for the Tab S9 FE+, but the good news is that it's built around a fairly common 12.4-inch display. This means that, among others, the FE+ is compatible with screen protectors designed for the existing S9+, for which there's a cornucopia of options.