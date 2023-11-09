The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ have arrived, and as you'd probably expect, they're not exactly chock-full of shocking innovations. What they are is significantly less expensive than their more full-featured brethren, which is a pretty big selling point as Samsung's flagship tablets edge up to (or exceed) a $1,000 price tag.
Whether the price cut represents enough value to bring these "Fan Editions" up to the level of some of the best Android tablets remains to be seen, but without making massive compromises compared to the primary S9 line, the appeal is obvious.
Since the tablet is so new, the market isn't exactly flush with screen protectors designed for the Tab S9 FE+, but the good news is that it's built around a fairly common 12.4-inch display. This means that, among others, the FE+ is compatible with screen protectors designed for the existing S9+, for which there's a cornucopia of options.
Source: Ringke
Source: Zagg
Zagg InvisibleShield for Galaxy Tab S9 FE+Premium pick
Source: Supershieldz
Supershieldz Clear Shield Screen Protector for Galaxy Tab S9 FE+Best value
Source: KCT
KCT Paperfeel Screen Protector for Galaxy Tab S9+Best paper-feel
Source: JETech
JETech Screen Protector for Galaxy Tab S9+
Source: Ringke
Ringke Invisible Defender for Galaxy Tab S9 FE+Best overall
Ringke makes the best overall screen protector for the Tab S9 FE+ on the strength of its layered, rugged, tempered 9H hardness glass. Despite all that rock-solid protection, the Invisible Defender is pleasantly slim, so it won't add much bulk to your Fan Edition tablet, and it comes at a very reasonable price to boot.
Source: Zagg
Zagg InvisibleShield for Galaxy Tab S9 FE+Premium pick$81 $90 Save $9
If you don't mind spending a chunk of the money you saved buying the FE+ version of the Tab S9, Zagg has a fully featured screen protector that comes with a ton of welcome extras compared to your typical screen protector. It filters out blue light to go easier on your eyes, is anti-reflective, anti-dust, and packs Hexiom impact technology to resist scratches and cracks.
Source: Supershieldz
Supershieldz Clear Shield Screen Protector for Galaxy Tab S9 FE+Best value
If, on the other hand, your bargain-hunting instincts extend to screen protectors, there are few better values than this three-pack from Supershieldz. Made from high-quality Japanese PET film, they guarantee that your tablet will remain scratch-free while also not sacrificing touch sensitivity, all for less than three dollars each.
Source: KCT
KCT Paperfeel Screen Protector for Galaxy Tab S9+Best paper-feel
If you crave the feel of scratching a pen across paper when you use a stylus with your tablet, this KCT screen protector is the upgrade you need. Not only does it deliver a real paper feel, but it's also anti-glare and reduces rainbow distortion and colored points that appear when using a stylus with the bare display.
Source: JETech
JETech Screen Protector for Galaxy Tab S9+$15 $16 Save $1
JETech's screen protector is a good value, coming in a package of two protectors, so you've got a backup in the event that a drop or other impact damages your protective covering. The protectors are built from tempered glass, strong while providing a clear screen cover that won't get in your way while trying to view or create content on your Galaxy Tab.
Source: ProCase
ProCase Privacy Screen Protector for Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
If you're as sensitive about protecting your data as you are about protecting the fragile screen of your tablet, consider this privacy screen protector from ProCase. Not only does it shield your screen from prying eyes at indirect angles, but it's made of 9H hardness tempered glass to ensure maximum protection for your Tab S9 FE+.
Source: Moko
MoKo Paper-Feeling Screen Protector for Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
Moko's screen protector for the Tab S9 FE+ (or really any other 12.4-inch tablet) features a matte anti-glare PET film to protect your tablet from scratches, dust, scrapes, and daily wear. It also has a pleasant, paper-like feel to make scribbling with your S Pen a tactile pleasure while it keeps your tablet safe from harm.
Source: Sparin
Sparin Screen Protector for Galaxy Tab S9 FE+$15 $17 Save $2
Sparin's Screen Protector, which is compatible not only with the Tab S9 FE+ but any 12.4-inch tablet, is scratch-resistant, highly sensitive, and built from 9H hardness tempered glass to protect against impacts and scratches. It's favorably priced, and you get a pair of the 9H hardness glass protectors in this package, making it a solid value.
A decent screen protector is half accessory and half guilt and regret mitigation tool. There's no worse feeling than putting off buying a protector and then dropping your tablet or jostling it against some rough surface, then turning it over to glance at the screen with trepidation and seeing a terrible crack or gash marring that previously magnificent pane of glass.
Our top choice is a perfect choice to ensure you never have to experience that stomach-clenching moment yourself. Ringke's Invisible Defender will keep your Tab S9 FE+ safe from harm while adding very little noticeable bulk. Or if you're in the mood to splurge, consider going all out with the InvisibleShield from Zagg, which blocks blue light, is anti-reflective and anti-glare, and packs Hexiom impact tech for maximum protection.
On the other hand, maybe you want to continue the trend of saving a few bucks you began by choosing the FE+ in the first place. If that's the case, our value pick from Supershieldz is an excellent option. It's made from high-quality PET film, comes in a three-pack, and is definitely priced to move.