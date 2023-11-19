From 45W super faster wall chargers to a car adapter for those on-the-road power emergencies, you’ll find a little something for all your Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ battery needs. Since these are 45W USB-C chargers, they’ll also be compatible with the rest of the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Thankfully, finding a charger for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ shouldn’t be too difficult since it uses the more common USB-C cable. The trick is finding a charger that is most efficient for the Fan Edition tablet.

Whether you’re casually browsing the Internet or lounging in the pool reading a book on your Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ , a low battery alert is disruptive. It’s even more annoying if you’re without the proper charger to boost your battery back to 100%, especially since Samsung doesn't include one in the box.

Even if you own a 45W wall charger, having a USB-C-friendly power bank is good for keeping devices charged when you’re not home. This 30,000 mAh capacity charger can deliver up to 65W to rapidly charge your Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. The device features five outputs and three inputs, along with an LED that shows the battery life, current, and voltage.

The inviting robot face is a little gimmicky, but it doesn’t take away from the 65W output of the UGREEN Nexode Robot GaN charger. Multiple faces will indicate whether a device is charging or fully charged, and a pair of magnetic shoes adds storage options when not in use. The charger, featuring a GaN chip, manages heat and power efficiency whether you’re using one, two, or all three of its output ports.

This Anker 45W wall charger is a dual-purpose device that will charge your Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, even without an outlet. When not plugged in, the charger doubles as a 20W power bank. Whether you’re on the road or in mid-flight, the 5,000 mAh bank extends the life of your battery, though it’s not quite enough for a full charge. When near an outlet, you can charge the bank and your tablet to ensure you’re always traveling with power.

Charge your Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ and achieve 45W output, or split that output between two USB-C compatible devices. Even if only drawing 25W or 20W, the Fan Edition+ S9 will charge much quicker than a standard wall outlet charger. Belkin’s charger features a GaN chip for maximum power and heat efficiency, Programmable Power Supply tech that manages dynamic power output, and a foldable prong design.

Don’t settle for a car charger that barely nudges battery percentage. UGREEN’s 130W USB-C car charger is the perfect travel companion for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. Its high output can be spread across three devices, ensuring each one gets a decent cut of 130W to achieve rapid charging while driving. The charger features fan blade cooling to maximize temperature control and efficiency.

LaoFas may offer this USB-C 45W charger at a very low price, but it’s not at the cost of quality. The charger offers a worry-free design with over-charging, over-voltage, over-heating, and over-current protection. Your Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ will benefit from the PPS2.0 fast-charge tech that allows for a full charge of the 10,090 mAh battery in about two hours.

It may not look like much, but Spigen’s GaN III 45W charger is one of the most powerful on the market. Despite its smaller size, the charger features a powerful GaN chip that helps achieve swift charging for your Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. Have a second USB-C device to charge? You’ll appreciate this charger's dual-port design and overall efficiency.

Anker is a name known for quality, and this superfast 45W GaN charger will keep your Fan Edition+ S9 powered with ease. You’ll need to supply your own USB-C cable, but the Tab S9 FE+ ships with one that will work. The small, low-cost Anker charger features folding prongs for a compact design that travels well and isn’t a hazard if dropped on the floor.

Snappy charging is the best way to power your Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

Fast charging is the only way to go these days. Who wants to sit around for hours, waiting for that battery status bar to creep up 10% every hour? With one of these 45W or higher chargers and power banks, you’ll have no issue keeping your Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ charged throughout the day.

If you use your tablet quite often, you’ll want a charger that can stand up to your power needs. The foldable Anker Ace Super Fast 313 45W USB-C Charger is an efficient option thanks to its GaN chip. The chip balances the device to reduce heat and increase its lifespan. It may look like a simple charger but looks can be deceiving. This little device is a peak-performance wall charger at a modest price.

Spend a little more, and you can upgrade to the Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 452 two-port wall charger. The GaN chip allows the charger to maintain efficiency and minimize issues like overheating and reduced power output. It’s on the costlier side, but what you get is a fast charger with options. You don’t have to choose between your Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ and your other devices, so long as you don’t mind a slightly slower charge for both electronics.

The value pick is the best of both worlds, offering a high power output that’s perfect for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ at a very low price. LaoFas utilizes PPS2.0 fast-charge technology to keep all USB-C devices fully charged without delay. Its fairly simple design only supports one USB-C cable and the prongs don’t fold, but it’s a quality charger that does exactly what it’s meant to.

Since the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ doesn’t support wireless charging, you won’t have to worry about the case getting in the way of keeping your tablet powered. So be sure to stick to a sturdy, durable, and protective case and screen protector that will keep the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ safe from drops and other damage.