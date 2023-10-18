Coming with modestly upgraded innards, including an LCD screen in place of the AMOLED display, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is an S Pen-slinging tablet with a more scaled-back feature set than the Galaxy Tab S9+. However, make no mistake, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is still built to outperform most of its peers, even with a slightly tempered engine compared to its more powerful counterpart. Bottom line: the Fan Edition S9+ strikes the perfect performance sweet spot, especially if your budget influences that spot.

It also comes locked and loaded with a dependable processor and ample storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and room for all your files and apps. While it may not have all the bells and whistles of the Galaxy Tab S9+, the FE+ remains an excellent choice if you're looking for a reliable and budget-friendly option within the Samsung tablet S series.

Just like the Tab S9+, it deserves the very best in armored cases. We've rounded up our favorite Tab S9 FE+ cases for you to pick from. Not that since the Tab S9 FE+ has the same screen dimensions as the Tab S9+, some cases fit both tablets - but the FE model is a bit thicker, so take care, as some snug-fitting tablets won't work on both. We've made sure that every case in this round-up is designed for the FE+.