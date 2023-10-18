Coming with modestly upgraded innards, including an LCD screen in place of the AMOLED display, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is an S Pen-slinging tablet with a more scaled-back feature set than the Galaxy Tab S9+. However, make no mistake, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is still built to outperform most of its peers, even with a slightly tempered engine compared to its more powerful counterpart. Bottom line: the Fan Edition S9+ strikes the perfect performance sweet spot, especially if your budget influences that spot.
It also comes locked and loaded with a dependable processor and ample storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and room for all your files and apps. While it may not have all the bells and whistles of the Galaxy Tab S9+, the FE+ remains an excellent choice if you're looking for a reliable and budget-friendly option within the Samsung tablet S series.
Just like the Tab S9+, it deserves the very best in armored cases. We've rounded up our favorite Tab S9 FE+ cases for you to pick from. Not that since the Tab S9 FE+ has the same screen dimensions as the Tab S9+, some cases fit both tablets - but the FE model is a bit thicker, so take care, as some snug-fitting tablets won't work on both. We've made sure that every case in this round-up is designed for the FE+.
Protect your Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ and keep it in one piece with the Poetic TurtleSkin — a heavy-duty case with shock absorption, well-placed speaker vents, and heat vents that will make your tablet sound better while keeping it cool. The case is crafted from quality silicone, with the backside featuring a snap-in S Pen holder and a great looking turtle shell pattern. It is textured along the sides to increase grip, delivers a snug fit, and offers screen protection.
Samsung Book Cover Keyboard Slim for Galaxy Tab S9 FE+Premium pick$119 $160 Save $41
Samsung's Book Cover Keyboard Slim is not just a tablet case but also has a wireless keyboard that can come in handy when using either Galaxy S9+ and S9 FE+ tablets. It offers all round protection, is easy to install (thanks to the magnets), has a slot that gives you quick access to the S Pen, and folds into a kickstand to help elevate your tablet when needed. Plus, it's lightweight, slim, and stylish, making it easy to carry around.
Fintie Hybrid Slim Case for Galaxy Tab S9 FE+Best value
The Fintie Hybrid Slim Case installs easily, has a transparent back shell that safeguards your tablet against scratches, and TPU side bumpers that act as shock absorbers. This case has a trifold design, so you can place it at different angles according to your needs. It's available in a variety of color options, features a holder for the S Pen, and controls the tablet's sleep/wake function.
Spigen Rugged Armor Pro for Galaxy Tab S9 FE+Best rugged case$30 $33 Save $3
If you are looking for the best rugged case for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, you can never go wrong with the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro. It utilizes Air cushion technology for maximum protection, provides a slot for the S Pen, and has a stylish carbon fiber design that will give your tablet a bold look. The front sleeve folds in three places for a more comfortable typing and viewing experience.
ProCase Rugged Case for Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
Cushion your Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ against falls with the ProCase Rugged Case — a tough shock-absorbing case featuring a 3-in-1 construction, and offers a range of accessories such as a 360-degree handle, shoulder strap, and built-in kickstand. Additionally, it has precise cutouts for the ports, speaker vents, and cameras and comes in navy blue and black. There is an S Pen holder, so you don't have to worry about losing one of your tablet's most essential accessories.
Samsung Outdoor Case for Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
Samsung makes some of the best cases for its Galaxy tablets, and this outdoor model is as tough as they come, boasting a rugged construction that offers military-grade drop protection. Best of all, it has a sturdy kickstand for hands-free viewing in landscape mode and doubles as a carry handle, making it even more convenient. The S Pen holder securely holds the pen in place and gives you quick access when you need it, while the bezels protect the screen.
Infiland Case for Galaxy Tab S9 FE+$20 $23 Save $3
The Infiland Case for Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is another great folio-style option that can help you protect your tablet from scratches. It's lightweight, made from durable PU leather, has an S Pen cutout for easy access, features magnetic clasps, and easily converts into a kickstand with a simple fold of the front sleeve. Also, it can trigger the screen to wake or sleep, comes in a range of colors, and is still affordable.
TORRO leather case for Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
The Torro Leather Case for Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is crafted from top-grain leather and folds to elevate your tablet at an angle for easy viewing. It has an elastic strap that will keep everything closed when the tablet is not in use, features nice looking red accent stitching with Torro's signature bull's head at the front, and an S Pen cutout. The case has a microfiber inner lining that is gentle on the screen.
Choosing the best case for your Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
Picking the best case for your new Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ comes down to a few considerations, including durability, functionality, and design. Specifically, what do you need, and what are you willing to spend? Also, considering the lightness of the tablet and its densely packed tech, what level of protection is acceptable? You may also want a nice extra in the form of a case keyboard, something you can use to turn a boring commute into a full-on portable office. Having conducted the research, we've made a few recommendations.
Taking the top spot on our list of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ cases is the Poetic TurtleSkin due to its heavy-duty shockproof construction, snug fit, and comfortable non-slip grip. Plus, it's exceptionally lightweight despite being thick.
If you are looking for a stylish folio-style case, Samsung's very own Book Cover Keyboard Slim is the ideal option - that is, if you don't mind the steep price tag. But if you are on a budget but still want value for your money, then the Fintie Hybrid Slim Case is the go-to option, while the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro offers the best drop protection with its rugged construction.
Investing in a quality case for your tablet and the S Pen offers peace of mind against accidental damage and scratches to your Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ device. The overall excellence of the available cases ensures that, regardless of selection, you'll acquire a cover that safeguards your nifty new tablet.