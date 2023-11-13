Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Fan Edition Samsung tablets are available again, with the latest being the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. It's an affordable alternative to the electronic titan's top-of-the-line offering, with solid specs and the feel of a premium device. As such, you'll want to level up your accessory game and equip your S9 FE+ with some blinged-out extras.

We'll cover premium listening experiences, plus Samsung style, keyboard-equipped cases, stands, power adapters, and more. The time has come to elevate your user experience with a whole smorgasbord of high-concept accessories.

  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 2
    Source: Samsung
    Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
    Best overall
    $170 at Amazon
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ on Samsung Book Cover Keyboard Slim
    Source: Samsung
    Samsung Book Cover Keyboard Slim for Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+
    Premium pick
    $110 at Amazon
  • ProCase Privacy Screen Protector overlayed on a tablet next to packaging
    Source: ProCase
    ProCase Privacy Screen Protector for Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
    Best value
    $19 at Amazon
  • Spigen Rugged Armor Pro for Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ on a white background
    Source: Spigen
    Spigen Rugged Armor Pro for Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+
    Best case
    $29 at Amazon
  • Lululook magnetic stand
    Source: Lululook
    Lululook Adjustable Magnetic Stand
    $86 at Amazon
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 2
    Source: Samsung
    Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
    Best overall
    $170 $230 Save $60

    No real surprise here. Galaxy Buds represent the height of 24-bit high-fidelity listening in the Samsung earbuds lineup. They use improved active noise cancellation to eliminate distracting noise pollution, provide crisp audio reproduction, and feature