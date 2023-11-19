Samsung has officially dropped the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+, and they're both exactly what you'd expect from Fan Edition versions of two of the best Android tablets. Samsung's liberal interpretation of the phrase "fan edition" apparently boils down to pared-down, less expensive versions of some of its flagship devices, and that's exactly what you're getting with the S9 FE, a more wallet-friendly but less capable version of the vanilla Tab S9.

You get an LCD panel instead of the AMOLED from the S9, Exynos 1380 instead of the second generation Snapdragon 8 chipset, and a slightly less capacious battery (8000mAh instead of the S9's 8400 mAh).

For that very reason, you'll want to make sure you're keeping your Tab S9 FE topped off, which will require a 45W or higher wall charger. Luckily, the market is well saturated with chargers capable of delivering 45W or more, and we've plucked out some of the very best, whether you want a straight-up cable, a power bank, or a multiport power hub.