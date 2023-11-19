Samsung has officially dropped the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+, and they're both exactly what you'd expect from Fan Edition versions of two of the best Android tablets. Samsung's liberal interpretation of the phrase "fan edition" apparently boils down to pared-down, less expensive versions of some of its flagship devices, and that's exactly what you're getting with the S9 FE, a more wallet-friendly but less capable version of the vanilla Tab S9.
You get an LCD panel instead of the AMOLED from the S9, Exynos 1380 instead of the second generation Snapdragon 8 chipset, and a slightly less capacious battery (8000mAh instead of the S9's 8400 mAh).
For that very reason, you'll want to make sure you're keeping your Tab S9 FE topped off, which will require a 45W or higher wall charger. Luckily, the market is well saturated with chargers capable of delivering 45W or more, and we've plucked out some of the very best, whether you want a straight-up cable, a power bank, or a multiport power hub.
Samsung 45W USB-C Super Fast Charging Wall ChargerBest overall
Anker PowerCore+Premium pick
Ugreen 100W USB-C to USB-C CableBest value
Mugueo 265W Power HubBest hub
Anker USB-C Charging Cables
Samsung 45W USB-C Super Fast Charging Wall ChargerBest overall$35 $50 Save $15
Once upon a time, this was the only charger you could trust for Samsung's 45W charging, but these days it faces some steep competition. Stalwart and sturdy but without folding prongs, the Samsung Super Fast wall charger is much more suited to living at home or in your office than bouncing around in your gear bag. Initially, it only came in black, but white models are also widely available, and the charger comes with a matching, powerful cable.
Anker PowerCore+Premium pick$100 $130 Save $30
Anker is unquestionably one of the top names in charging, and this power bank is a great way to ensure your Tab S9 FE or other portable devices don't die on you while you're on the go or traveling. With a capacious 26800mAh battery, it's capable of fully fast charging your S9 FE more than three times over, and it even comes with a 60W wall charger to fill up that big battery.
Ugreen 100W USB-C to USB-C CableBest value
Ugreen's USB-C to USB-C cable offers 100W charging, which is plenty of power for your Tab S9 FE. It also provides 480Mbps data transfer speeds and a 90-degree port. While there's only one cable in the pack, it's great value. The braided cable is durable and perfect for any situation. You can spend a little more for a 10-foot cable, but the best value is in the 6.6-foot cable, which should be more than enough for any situation.
Mugueo 265W Power HubBest hub
Let's be honest: the odds that your new Tab S9 FE is the only device you've got that regularly needs a power refill are slim to none. Why not charge nearly every USB device in your home at once with this powerful hub from Mugueo? It features five USB-C ports and three USB-A ports, plus it can deliver a total of 265 watts.
Anker USB-C Charging Cables
If you've already got a great wall charger and just need a cable upgrade, these new USB-C to USB-C Anker charging cables are ideal. Built with bulletproof fiber cores, they have a durable nylon exterior, delivering a hard-wearing product that's sure to last you several years. Compatible with all kinds of devices beyond just your S9 FE — including phones, tablets, and laptops — these cables provide 60W of high-speed charging.
Iniu 15000mAh 45W USB-C Power Bank$36 $40 Save $4
If you want a lightweight, portable power bank but don't want to splurge for the premium Anker PowerCore+, consider this inexpensive option from Iniu. Capable of storing up to 15000mAh of juice, it still nearly doubles the capacity of your Tab S9 FE's battery when full and can deliver it to your tablet at a fast charging 45W speed.
Belkin BoostCharge Pro Dual 45W USB-C Charger
One of the newest power bricks from the house of Belkin, the BoostCharge Pro Dual 45W USB-C Charger is another good option for the Tab S9 FE. It has two USB-C ports, which can deliver up to 45W power when used individually. But when using both ports, the top port will top out at 25W and the bottom at 20W. In other highlights, you get GaN technology, compact form factor, and foldable pins.
Baseus 65W GaN 3-port charger$40 $50 Save $10
Our overall pick for the best Chromebook charger is also a great fit for the Tab S9 FE. The Baseus 65W GaN charger is capable of keeping your tablet fully juiced up with its 65W USB-C port while simultaneously providing power to a pair of other accessories by way of an additional USB-C port and a USB-A port.
Choosing the best charger for your new Samsung Tab S9 FE
While the Tab S9 FE is a fairly appealing prospect given its much-reduced price tag, if it runs out of charge, it becomes a useless, inert paperweight. When choosing a charger, consider what you need. Do you want something to charge multiple devices? A power bank to take on the road? Or do you really just need a simple cable and plug to top off your S9 FE when the battery dwindles?
In the latter case, our top pick is the perfect solution. Samsung provides a great charger for its own Tab S9 Fan Edition, a capable wall plug, and everything you need to keep your Tab S9 FE running at a reasonable price. If you travel a lot and love using your tablet on the plane, on the other hand, our premium pick may be the best choice. The Anker PowerCore+ not only packs a massive 26800mAh battery but can fast charge your phone all by its lonesome, with no wall outlet required.
Or, if you just want a good charger (or a spare/backup) and want to spend as little as humanly possible, just grab the Ugreen cable, a no-frills option at a no-frills price, superfast charging with a ten-foot reach.