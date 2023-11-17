If you want to switch from an older model, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE enjoys a healthy competitive advantage, even over its direct predecessor. But accessories quickly come into the conversation as well. Selecting accessories that will maximize your entertainment or productivity with the tablet becomes an important follow-up to getting your hands on the actual gear. Fortunately, there are already several great accessories out there to take your game to the next level. These are the best accessories you can pair with your new Galaxy Tab S9 FE.

The newest Samsung devices have officially dropped ( Galaxy Buds FE and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series , of course), leading to a renewal of thoughts about the best Android tablets available. The new Galaxy Tab S9 FE looks and feels a lot like the original Tab S9 build. Many of the same great features have been held onto, all while delivering a reliable tablet at a fraction of the full build's price tag.

Belkin is a mainstay in the accessory space, and for good reason. This car charger offers a total power of 37W across a pair of 12W USB-A and 25W USB-C ports. The design is minimalistic, and the device supports PPS charging. There's also integrated LED lighting to help you identify the dual ports on the charger's face. These combine to produce a high-quality charger.

The SanDisk Extreme is consistently one of the best microSD cards on the market. SanDisk remains a paragon of storage technology, and the Extreme lineup will allay any fears you might have of failing SD cards. They come in a truly expansive range of sizes from 32GB to 1 TB and can handle up to 160MB per second sequential read speeds.

Screen protectors are a crucial addition for any phone or tablet. Using a privacy screen takes this protection to another level, though. The ProCase privacy screen brings a tempered glass build that will protect your display from drops. But it also shields the content on your tablet from any prying eyes lurking over your shoulder. It's a two-in-one protection tool.

The flexible, transparent case from Zeking is built from TPU and provides a soft outer shell that will improve your Galaxy Tab S9 FE's drop protection and your ability to keep a grip on the device. The transparent skin is great for those who want a low-profile outer shell without any frills. The clear back allows for your tablet's color to shine through in all its glory.

Anker's five-in-one USB-C hub provides a small footprint with a lot of functionality. Through charging allows you to deliver power at up to 85W while using other connected devices, meaning this hub is compatible with both tablets and laptops. The 332 Hub allows you to connect USB-A and USB-C cables and an HDMI cable for streaming or screen sharing on a television monitor.

The S Pen is a precision instrument that allows Galaxy Tab users to get the most out of their tablets, including the newest Tab S9 FE model. The pen tip is 0.7mm with a dialed-in pressure sensor that produces immense responsiveness. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE comes with an S Pen, but for those who routinely jot down notes or even draw with their stylus, an extra is a great thing to keep on hand.

Aside from the tablets released in Samsung's newest rollout, the Galaxy Buds FE offer themselves up as a cost-effective and high-performance alternative to the full Galaxy Buds build. The earbuds feature a wingtip design and support both ambient sound and active noise canceling modes. The newest earbuds from Samsung are cheap and powerful in comparison to others out there: The perfect complement to your new tablet.

A tablet stand is an often overlooked accessory that can make an immediate and high-value impact. Raising the tablet off the table gives your neck a break from the typical angle you have to bend to see your tablet's screen. This tool lets you hold the tablet while cooking or working on your beauty routine. The adjustable height means that it can be personalized to your desired viewing position as well.

The Spigen Rugged Armor Pro case for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a robust outfit that will shield your new tablet from even the roughest drops and impacts. The case only comes in black, but the textured outer layer adds a little contrast, as does the carbon fiber visual highlights at the top and bottom of the case's back face. The slim build and massive protective quality combine with a perfect notch out for the S Pen and camera lens.

The two-pack of Sparin screen protectors offers a cost-effective way to shield your Galaxy Tab S9 FE's screen from drops and other impact damage. The 9H hardness tempered glass is more than capable of overcoming impacts and allowing your screen and tablet to continue performing at its best, even after a nasty spill. The screen protectors are also bubble resistant during the installation and S Pen compatible.

The Book Cover case for the Galaxy Tab S9 and S9 FE adds a whole new dimension of productivity and versatility to your tablet. The case is sleek and attractive, offering a visually pleasing outer shell for your new device. While the inside of the case features the keyboard setup that can make your tablet function like a tiny form-factor laptop.

The Ugreen wall charger is a three-output, 65W combined charging accessory. The tool is compact and verging even on stylish. The device offers 45W output that can rapidly charge up Samsung and other branded devices when one USB-C is engaged. On the back, you'll find folding prongs that make taking the wall charger away with you a truly simple proposition.

Accessories for your new tablet come in a variety of categories

From Galaxy Buds (especially the new Fan Edition release to complement the tablet build) to internal storage solutions, there are plenty of great options to augment your Galaxy Tab S9 FE's user experience. Our favorites include the Ugreen three-plug wall charger. The device offers two USB-C connection points and an additional USB-A for varied charging needs that may arise in your arsenal of gadgets. A wall charger is an especially worthwhile accessory to pick out early because the tablet won't come with one in the box. The 65W output of the Ugreen 3-in-1 and its small form factor combine to provide one of the best charging options out there.

Samsung's own magnetic book cover ranks highly among our top picks as well. The premium quality of the book cover will protect your device in true style. Moreover, the included keyboard integration makes the Galaxy Tab model a far more versatile tool that can be set up and used like a lightweight laptop. Of course, for a premium, a first-party product like this, you'll be facing off against a price tag that's a little heftier, too.

The best value you'll find in just about any accessory for a tablet is a well-fitting screen protector. These tools are invaluable in preventing damage to the all-important display that supports your streaming, work, or gaming. The Sparin screen protector pack is the perfect solution to this demand for durability, even in the face of an accident. Lastly, the case that impresses us the most is the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro. It’s an attractive outer shell built to mitigate impact and fall damage. The case is a slim, form-fitting addition that doesn’t add too much bulk to your tablet, either.