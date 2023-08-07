The Galaxy Tab S9 is an efficient machine for entertainment purposes. You can watch movies or binge shows on it for a while, which really come alive on the 11-inch AMOLED screen. You can also listen to your favorite tracks as you work or study. However, you will need some good earbuds for all that since the default speakers are not strong enough to give the desired vibe. Luckily, the Tab S9 delivers admirably in that respect, with an audio engine that can stream Dolby Atmos-tuned rich sound via Bluetooth 5.3. Additionally, the Snapdragon 8 (2nd Gen) chip within can easily handle advanced sound codecs such as aptX and LDAC. Let us explore which earbuds can take advantage of such an excellent audio supply.

Coming with grand specs, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is one of the few top-class Android tablets available, the cheapest and simplest of the Tab S9 series . So if you are thinking of buying one, you should also consider getting the proper accessories for it, such as one of the best cases to keep it protected. Today, though, we will discuss the wireless earbuds that go well with this wonderful tablet.

The Edifier W240TN are excellent noise cancelling earbuds for the price. They pour out sweet sound through dual (10mm+6mm) dynamic drivers to take advantage of the supported advanced sound codec. A 38dB ANC works in the background to nullify predictable environment noise, while the buds can run up to 7 hours straight per full charge. And since these buds are IP55-grade dust and water-resistant, you can use them in rain or shine.

Panasonic doesn’t have many earbuds, but the ones they have are pretty good. The ErgoFit RZ-B310W earbuds are built carefully to maximize your ear comfort while dishing out some powerful bass. (In fact, they might be considered too bassy.) With Bluetooth 5.3 multipoint connectivity, these buds bring some good noise cancellation that works best while commuting. Adorned with easy-touch controls, the buds are also IPX4 waterproofed and have Google and Siri assistants built-in.

Recently, JBL has started to bring out various earbuds in the affordable range, and the Live Pro2 s are among the best of them. These earbuds bring the signature bassy JBL sound using 11 mm dynamic drivers, capable smart ANC that adjusts depending on the noise level, and 10 hours of playtime. An ambient awareness mode lets you stay tuned to your environment, and thanks to 6 beamforming mics, these comfy and lightweight buds are great for calls and meetings.

SoundPEATS does it again with their Opera05 buds: excellent audio quality and hi-res support at a competitive price. These little beauties can play 24-bit 96kHz LDAC audio over Bluetooth 5.3 for 9 hours straight, which is a dealmaker. The dual drivers with bio-compound diaphragms are capable of turning that strong signal into almost flawless sound. Most stylishly designed, these buds also flourish average-grade 30dB ANC. Furthermore, they are built to reduce electromagnetic interference, which tends to disturb fine-tuned audio reproduction.

Many people enjoy exercising to videos playing on their device, and for this purpose, the Sennheiser Sport are an excellent choice. Built for fitness enthusiasts, the buds have hooks that grab onto your ears and do not drop off, providing a secure fit. The Sennheiser sound quality is well-known, with the output covering an astonishing range from 5 Hz to 21 kHz, which is augmented with Adaptable Acoustics technology. Also, the buds have IP54-grade waterproofing, making them perfect for sweat and rain.

One of the few earbuds with LDAC support in this price range, the Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC are real underdogs, capable of squeezing out the juice of that high-resolution audio through good drivers. Meanwhile, the ANC keeps most of the background noise at bay. Connecting via Bluetooth 5.3, they run for 10 hours straight and do not drop the connection. We also love the auto-pause feature, which automatically pauses the audio thanks to in-ear detection.

Co-created with Dynaudio, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2s claim audiophile-grade sound, which is difficult to dispute. The design and sound quality are classy, and the dual drivers pump out rich sub-bass and crisp highs. The 48 dB of active noise cancellation ensures good atmospheric separation, while the 58ms low latency ensures perfect synchronization with your videos and games. These earbuds connect via Bluetooth 5.3 and support Google-Dolby spatial audio and head tracking.

Driving a hard competition with the big boys, the Status Audio Between Pro earbuds sound amazingly premium. These buds have hybrid triple drivers tuned to please the bass-loving crowd with a warm, rich sound and surprising clarity levels. The buds are IPX5-grade waterproof and can run for 12 hours on a single charge. Though the unique rectangular design is hit-or-miss, it is mostly a hit.

If you really want to splurge and experience truly great sound in ultimate peace and quiet, look no further than the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds. With hi-res audio support and an advanced QN2e noise cancelling processor, these earbuds allow you to hear the finest details of your music in the busiest environments. Small and well-designed, the buds come with memory foam ear tips for extra comfort and aural seal, while the admirable battery lasts 8 hours per full charge.

Modestly sleek in both design and price, the EarFun Air Pro 3 earbuds are among the best in the under $100 segment. For that price, you get moderately good ANC, aptX Adaptive codec support, Bluetooth 5.3 multipoint connectivity, wireless charging, and 6 CVC 8.0 mics with ENC. Whew! With the latest Qualcomm SoC, the buds can process high-bitrate lossless audio while suppressing predictable background noises up to 43dB. In addition, the 55ms low latency is especially good for movies and games.

Beyerdynamic is a world-class name known to sound engineers, and this is their first consumer-grade attempt at Bluetooth earbuds. The Free Byrd earbuds from Beyerdynamic look as different as they sound, with a rich, warm impression covering a classic tonality. The buds can channel aptX adaptive via Bluetooth 5.2, and the super-sensitive drivers can reproduce even the tiniest, insignificant nuances in the signal. They are super comfortable, and you can choose from eight pairs of ear tips of different sizes and materials.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 are one of the most popular earbuds in the world and for good reason. They can play Samsung’s proprietary audio codec via Bluetooth 5.2 and they sound excellent. The Dual coaxial drivers have also been honed by AKG to please most ears. Their ANC performance is very justifiable at this price point, and they are super comfy to wear. These earbuds would be most compatible with your new Tab S9.

Best earbuds for your Galaxy Tab S9

It is well-known that Samsung creates capable audio backends to deliver rich, natural sounds through available speakers. This remains true for the Galaxy Tab S9 and its big brothers. Therefore, a pair of earbuds must be advanced enough to meet the demand for such a good audio supply. For instance, the buds should support advanced audio codecs and connect via high-grade Bluetooth. They should also pack digital-to-analog converters (DACs) good enough to process all that fine data stream, as well as drivers good enough to reproduce the signal perfectly. And to ensure a good return on investment, they should fall around the $100 price range.

Finding buds that include all these criteria might be difficult; however, one obvious pair is the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. Being from the same manufacturer enables perfect compatibility, while these buds' sound quality and performance are already well-praised. Technically, any of the Samsung earbuds will go well with the S9.

If sound quality matters to you, and you are ready to spend a few more dollars, check out the Beyerdynamic Free Byrd. They are among those few buds that provide near-studio quality sound at a less painful price tag.

If you want to splurge and get the best sound from consumer-grade buds, pick the Sony XM5s — few are better at that combination of audio and ANC quality. Towards the other end of the price spectrum are the EarFun Air Pro 3s, with good audio quality at a competitive price and advanced specs.

Remember to test your buds using separately downloaded high-bitrate lossless audio tracks — streaming services won't cut it.