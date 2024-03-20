Samsung's Galaxy Tab line has long dominated our buyer's guide to the best Android tablets, and that trend continues with the Galaxy Tab S9 series. From the build quality to the smooth performance, Samsung's flagship slates continue to impress. The S9+ is our current pick for the best overall tablet, and the S9 Ultra is our favorite premium option. There's something for everyone in the line, whether you need a budget-friendly entry model like the S9 FE or a media powerhouse like the 14.6-inch S9 Ultra, and below we've put together a list of where you can find the best prices for all of them.

Best Galaxy Tab S9 FE deals

The S9 FE is the most budget-friendly option in the line, and as you'd expect, it also has the smallest display and lowest base model specs. While it's perfectly capable of handling everyday tasks and casual gaming, those expecting to be wowed by graphics and performance will probably want to upgrade.

Samsung Samsung doesn't have any direct deals on the Tab S9 FE at the moment, but there are still a few ways to save. You can get up to $525 in trade-in credit for your old tablet—depending on the model and condition, and the price of the Tab S9 you're buying—as well as significant bundle discounts on accessories like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Watch 6. $450 at Samsung

Best Buy $350 $450 Save $100 Best Buy is currently taking $100 off the Galaxy Tab S9 FE instantly, knocking the base 128GB model with 6GB of RAM down to just $350. If you want even more savings, you can check out the available Open-Box models for as low as $266. $350 at Best Buy

Amazon $350 $450 Save $100 Amazon has the Tab S9 at a $100 discount, same as Best Buy. It also has an Extra Savings offer right now that takes $50 off the FE Buds wireless earbuds when you purchase the two items together. $350 at Amazon

Verizon Free w/ 5G smartphone purchase If you are looking for the 5G iteration of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Verizon has some great deals worth checking out. You can trade in any old device for up to $180 off, or you can get the tablet totally free with the purchase of a 5G smartphone. Of course, discounts are applied via 36 months of bill credits, and if you want the tablet for free, you'll need to activate a new line of service. $550 at Verizon

Related Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE cases in 2024 Don’t let your Galaxy Tab S9 FE go naked and vulnerable

Best Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ deals

The S9 FE+ can be described as the perfect midrange tablet for users that want a large display, great build quality, and long battery life, without paying a premium price tag. It has a larger display than the cheaper FE, by almost 2 inches, and it adds more RAM and a bigger battery. You'll have to decide if these upgrades are worth the extra $200, but we think the FE+ hits the sweet spot between screen size, build quality, battery life, and price.

Best Buy $500 $600 Save $100 As with other Tab S9 models, Best Buy currently has the S9 FE+ at a $100 discount. You can added to the savings by trading in an old device or opting for one of the retailer's Open-Box models. $500 at Best Buy

Amazon $500 $600 Save $100 You can get a $100 instant discount on the S9 FE+ at Amazon right now. $500 at Amazon

Best Galaxy Tab S9 deals

The S9 sits in a weird spot in the Tab S9 line, situated between the FE (and FE+) and the S9+. It gets a notable upgrade in performance over the FE, and a superior display, but are the improvements worth the extra $400? Additionally, the S9+ has a larger display and better camera setup, and it sits just $200 away from the S9. Don't get us wrong, the S9 is a great tablet, but its price point sort of muddies the water a bit for those trying to decide between multiple models.

Samsung $700 $800 Save $100 Samsung currently has the Galaxy Tab S9 at a $100 discount. That's an instant rebate given at the point of sale, and you can also take on extra savings with a trade-in, bundled accessories, or with Samsung's Offer Programs if you job qualifies. $700 at Samsung

Best Buy $700 $800 Save $100 Best Buy also has the Tab S9 on sale for $100 less than its retail price. You can find additional savings by trading in your old device, or opting for one of the Open-Box models. $700 at Best Buy

Amazon $700 $800 Save $100 Get $100 off the Galaxy Tab S9 instantly when you buy from Amazon. $700 at Amazon

Related Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 review: Premium, powerful, pricey With an AMOLED display and great performance, the only question surrounding the Tab S9 is whether it's worth $800

Best Galaxy Tab S9+ deals

As aforementioned, the S9+ is our current pick for the best overall Android tablet, thanks to its combination of size and performance. The display is big enough that you won't feel too cramped when you need to be productive, and there is plenty of power to go around. Unless you absolutely need the extra screen real estate or the bump in memory/storage you get with the Ultra, the S9+ should suit you just fine.

Samsung $900 $1000 Save $100 Samsung is currently taking $100 off the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S9+. In addition to the instant discount, you can also save up to $700 by trading in your old device, and up to $133 on accessories like the Book Cover Keyboard Slim and the Galaxy Watch 6. $900 at Samsung

Best Buy $900 $1000 Save $100 Get $100 off the Galaxy Tab S9+ at Best Buy, instantly. You can also get up to $300 trade-in credit for your old tablet, and pile on even more savings with an Open-Box model. $900 at Best Buy

Amazon $900 $1000 Save $100 Save $100 instantly on the Galaxy Tab S9+ when you buy it from Amazon. $900 at Amazon

Verizon Save $430 with 5G smartphone Verizon has two deals running on the Galaxy Tab S9+ 5G right now. The first is you can save up to $180 with trade-in, and the other is you can save $430 with the purchase of a 5G smartphone. Both discounts require a 36-month installment plan, and the latter requires a new data line for the tablet. $1150 at Verizon

Related Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ review: Goldilocks edition Not too small, not too expensive, the Tab S9+ is juuuuuust right

Best Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deals

The Tab S9 Ultra is the absolute best Android tablet money can buy right now, and it's also the most expensive. It has a stunning 14.6-inch AMOLED display and includes just about every high-end spec and feature you could want in a tablet. The size may be a bit unwieldy—especially for those on the go, but if money really is no object, it doesn't get any better than this.

Samsung $1100 $1200 Save $100 Samsung has the Tab S9 at a $100 discount right now. On top of that, you can save an additional [up to] $800 by trading in your old tablet, as well as take advantage of accessory bundle discounts and Samsung's Offer Programs. $1100 at Samsung

Best Buy $1100 $1200 Save $100 Best Buy has the 14.6" Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra tablet at $100 discount right now, and you can tack on an additional $300 in savings by trading in your old device (trade-in value depends on model and condition). $1100 at Best Buy

How much does the Galaxy Tab S9 series cost?

There are 4 different models of the Galaxy Tab S9 series, and they cover just about every price range on the market. Below are the retail prices for each base model here in the US.