Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 series is here, and it leads the company’s tablet lineup with its three high-end slates. All three tablets in the lineup – Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9+, and Tab S9 Ultra – pack massive batteries to ensure these can offer over a day of battery life even with heavy use. But, as has become common, the company doesn’t bundle a power brick to juice up these batteries. So unless you already have a compatible charger, you will need one to use any of these tablets.
While our USB PD charger recommendations are a good place to start, you’ll be best served by a power brick rated at 45W or higher with Samsung Super Fast Charging 2.0 support. So to help you out, we have handpicked the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 chargers on the market.
Anker 313 Charger (Ace, 45W)Best overall
Baseus 100W USB-C Wall ChargerPremium pick
Nekteck 45W USB-C Wall ChargerBest value
TechSmarter TSBar 20,000mAhBest power bank
Belkin BoostCharge Pro Dual 45W USB-C Charger
Anker 313 Charger (Ace, 45W)Best overall
Anker has built a reputation for offering top-notch charging accessories, and the company's 313 Charger is no exception. This power brick is the only one from Anker that supports 45W Samsung Super Fast Charging 2.0 technology. As a result, it'll have no trouble juicing up your tablet quickly. But as the company doesn't bundle a compatible cable in the box, make sure you use the one that came with the tablet or one of the 100W capable charging cables from our recommendations.
Baseus 100W USB-C Wall ChargerPremium pick
This 100W USB-C charger from Baseus is an excellent option if you want a single power brick to simultaneously juice up most of your devices. It features two USB-C and two USB-A ports. While the Type-C ports can deliver up to 100W power when used individually, the Type-A ports top out at 60W. Plus, the charger supports all major fast charging protocols, including USB PD, PPS, Quick Charge 3.0, and Samsung Super Fast Charging 2.0.
Nekteck 45W USB-C Wall ChargerBest value
The NekTeck 45W USB-C Charger is one of the most affordable power bricks from a recognizable brand and supports Samsung’s 45W PPS charging. Plus, the charger has an attached USB-C cable, so you won’t have to get one separately, making it a great value. But the permanent nature of the cable can be troubling if you damage it. Another issue some people may face is the lack of foldable pins on the charger.
TechSmarter TSBar 20,000mAhBest power bank
Wall chargers are great if you have a power socket around. But you’ll need something like the TSBar 20,000mAh power bank for charging on the go. It has three USB ports, including a Type-C that supports 45W Samsung Super Fast Charging 2.0. This port can push up to 65W power, which comes in handy if you need to charge a USB PD laptop. The power bank also has enough capacity to deliver one full charge to your tablet, if not more.
Belkin BoostCharge Pro Dual 45W USB-C Charger
One of the newest power bricks from the house of Belkin, the BoostCharge Pro Dual 45W USB-C Charger is another good option for the Tab S9 series. It has two USB-C ports, which can deliver up to 45W power when used individually. But when using both ports, the top port will top out at 25W and the bottom at 20W. In other highlights, you get GaN technology, compact form factor, and foldable pins.
Ugreen 63W Fast Car Charger
Looking to charge Tab S9 in your car? The Ugreen 63W USB-C Car Charger is perfect. It has a USB-C port capable of delivering up to 45W power. You also get a Type-A port to charge mobile accessories or your phone. Plus, the Ugreen charger will fit snugly in your car’s 12V outlet and has the necessary safety features. Moreover, the company has included a vent to keep the car charger’s temperature down while charging.
Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 452
The Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 452 has a similar feature set to the Belkin BoostCharge Pro charger, but you can buy it in three colors, unlike the Belkin offering, which is limited to just one. It also supports 45W PPS charging and has foldable pins for travel and storage. In other highlights, the Spigen charger has a 24-month warranty and uses GaN technology to offer efficient charging.
SlimQ 100W USB-C Charger
The SlimQ 100W USB-C Charger is an interesting power brick to top up multiple devices at once. As the name suggests, it can deliver up to 100W power. But unlike most other options on the market, it doesn't have a fixed power allocation for its four USB ports. Instead, the charger divides power delivery based on what each connected device requires. Furthermore, the power brick doesn't reset charging for each device when a device is connected or disconnected.
Ugreen Nexode Mini 45W USB-C Charger
This power brick is part of Ugreen’s Nexode lineup and has everything you want in a charger for your tablet, supporting 45W PPS charging to deliver the fastest possible charging. But, most importantly, it has two USB-C ports, so you can juice up your phone and tablet simultaneously. However, as its power tops out at 45W, one of your devices will get 25W, whereas the other will get 20W. Other features include foldable pins for easy storage.
Samsung 45W USB-C Super Fast Charging Wall Charger$38 $50 Save $12
If you prefer the official accessories over third-party options, Samsung offers an official 45W charger that works with the Galaxy Tab S9 series. It has a single USB-C port, which will deliver the required power to your tablet. You also get a free USB-C cable in the box. But unfortunately, it doesn’t have foldable pins or a particularly compact form factor.
Be ready with the top Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 chargers
As Samsung uses its Super Fast Charging 2.0 technology, based on Programmable Power Supply (PPS), in the Galaxy Tab S9 series, finding a suitable fast charger can be tricky. But still, there are quite a few excellent options on the market. We particularly like the Anker 313 Charger (Ace, 45W) as it comes from a trusted brand and has a compact form factor. The charger also sports foldable pins and has an affordable price.
But if you are willing to spend more, the Baseus 100W charger can juice up multiple devices at once. It has four ports to charge your phone, tablet, laptop, and mobile accessories. It also comes with a 100W USB-C cable and uses GaN technology.
Bargain hunters will appreciate NekTeck's 45W USB-C Charger. It costs only $18 but has an attached Type-C cable and 45W PPS charging support. It's also certified by USB-IF. So you know you are getting the real deal.
Lastly, the Spigen car charger and the TechSmarter power bank can help you top up your tablet when you cannot access a wall outlet.