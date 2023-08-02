Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 series is here, and it leads the company’s tablet lineup with its three high-end slates. All three tablets in the lineup – Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9+, and Tab S9 Ultra – pack massive batteries to ensure these can offer over a day of battery life even with heavy use. But, as has become common, the company doesn’t bundle a power brick to juice up these batteries. So unless you already have a compatible charger, you will need one to use any of these tablets.

While our USB PD charger recommendations are a good place to start, you’ll be best served by a power brick rated at 45W or higher with Samsung Super Fast Charging 2.0 support. So to help you out, we have handpicked the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 chargers on the market.