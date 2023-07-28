Progress marches on, but sometimes its steps are smaller than others. Such is the case for Samsung's shiny new line of tablets, including the Galaxy Tab S9, which offers iterative but welcome improvements over its predecessor, the Tab S8. Whether this positions it to vie for a slot as one of the best Android tablets remains to be seen, but a crisp new AMOLED display and second-generation Snapdragon 8 processor certainly put it in the conversation. That said, like its older siblings, the Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra, it's not an inexpensive proposition, so you'll want to make sure it's protected from wear and tear or the occasional cataclysmic drop. Luckily, a bunch of great cases have launched in lockstep with the new Tab S lineup, so you don't have to leave your tablet exposed for even a moment.

As you might expect from a company called Urban Armor Gear, this is a case designed to withstand some punishment. Despite being built from a lightweight composite material with a soft, impact-resistant core, the Metropolis SE provides military-grade protection (MIL-STD 810G 516.6) against drops and impacts. It's also got a secure, snappy kickstand, and a housing specifically made to keep the S Pen securely in place.

Available in a huge range of styles and designs, this Tab S9 case from Yebiseven is one of the most varied and attractive options available. Made from a combination of PU leather and soft TPU material, and with a handy kickstand and S Pen bay, it will keep your tablet safe from harm while drawing admiring glances from friends and coworkers.

Zorsome has combined soft PU leather with rugged polycarbonate to fashion a tablet case that should keep your Tab S9 fully secure against scratches, bumps, falls, impacts, and shocks, and done it all in a lovely array of pastel colors that are sure to match nearly any aesthetic. There's even a deep, snug housing for the S Pen, so you don't have to worry about knocking it loose while lugging the tablet around.

Soke's delivered a rock solid case for the Tab S9 with this hard PC shell, designed to secure your tablet against bumps, shocks, falls, and impacts. It's also got a nice magnetic snap to keep the case firmly and securely closed when you're not using it, and a kickstand that allows you to stand it up in either portrait or landscape mode.

If feel and appearance are important when keeping your Tab S9 secure, this offering from Vodefox has your back. It's got lovely PU leather in five appealing colors, and features a nonslip kickstand, card slots so you can leave your purse/wallet at home, and a snug little slot along one side to stash your S Pen or any other stylus you decide to pair with your tablet.

Keep your Tab S9 safe from harm for less with this great value pick from Auslbin. It has a wide kickstand to keep your tablet upright and stable while you binge Netflix, is made from premium PU leather, belying its low price tag, and comes with a playful violet butterfly design suitable for all ages.

Unwilling to let third parties grab all the accessory revenue, Samsung has turned out its own excellent protective option for the Tab S9. It has a stable kickstand that transforms into a carrying grip on the go, a bay in the back to lock down your S Pen, and military-grade (MIL-STD 810G-516.7) toughness to shield it from impacts and the elements.

Spigen is one of the market leaders in protective cases, and the Tough Armor Pro for the Tab S9 is a great example of why. It's got a handy multi-angle kickstand, protective raised edges around the display, and a secure housing on the back to stash the S Pen that's included with every Tab S9. It's also got multiple layers of air cushioning to absorb even heavier impacts and drops.

Protecting your Android tablet

The Tab S series is a pricey bunch of tablets, so you'll definitely want to ensure your shiny new S9 is safe from harm. We've all had that horrifying moment, the one slip we never anticipated, where our phone or tablet goes tumbling out of our grasp and slams into the ground with mortifying force, but a great case can provide peace of mind even during those most terrifying moments. Whether you go the soft, absorbent route with PU leather, or opt for a more rigid material (or even some advanced hybrid of both), the cases on this list should keep your expensive investment safe against even the cruelest impacts.

The best all-round option, the Tough Armor Pro from Spigen, is a great balance of price, protection, and features. If you're willing to spend a little extra, consider going straight to the source, and grab Samsung's own Outdoor Cover, designed to let you take the S9 fearlessly into the wilderness. If you're on a tight budget, on the other hand, you can't go wrong with the flirty, inexpensive option from Auslbin, with a lovely butterfly design that belies solid PU leather protection.