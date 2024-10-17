The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra continues the company's legacy of giving its tablet lineup the big screen treatment, boasting a 14.6-inch AMOLED display like its predecessor — the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Aside from a few tweaks and upgrades, the S10 Ultra should provide everything we enjoyed about the S9 Ultra, especially for fans of big, beautiful displays. It also means it can be quite unwieldy, but a protective case with a stand can solve that issue.

To protect this huge (and pricey) Android tablet, it's a good idea to invest in a suitable case. Luckily, you're spoiled for choice, as the S10 Ultra is compatible with Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra cases, too. However, if you're on the hunt for something more up-to-date, our picks for the best Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra cases will point you in the right direction.

Best overall Spigen Rugged Armor Pro For Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Spigen's Rugged Armor Pro case is a formidable shield for your Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. Using TPU material for a hardy outer layer, shock-absorbent corners for drop resistance, and double-layer "Air Cushion Technology" to keep the tablet cushioned, it's made to keep Samsung's large device safe and sound. Its kickstand offers hands-free viewing, and there's even a nice spot to keep the S Pen. At its price, this case can do no wrong. $35 at Amazon $50 at Spigen

Premium pick Samsung Smart Book Cover for Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra The official Samsung Smart Book Cover for the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is simple, impressive, and pricey. It boasts thinly-made premium material and multiple color variants to keep the tablet looking stylish. The easily detachable cover also offers a foldout stand that works in portrait and landscape angles, and there's a space for the S Pen that feels flush with the tablet. While expensive, it also compliments the tablet in all the right ways. $100 at Samsung $95 at Amazon

Promoted pick Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro for Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Leave it to Supcase's Unicorn Beetle Pro case to defend your Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra from harm. Its sturdy TPU and hard polycarbonate material make for a durable exterior, while the built-in screen protector ensures the tablet's big display stays intact. Along with storage for the S Pen, you'll find its kickstand offers two viewing modes, so you can find the right angle for you. While this model was originally for the S9 Ultra, it will also fit the S10 Ultra. $35 at Supcase

Best value Fintie Hybrid Slim Case for Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Despite its budget price, the Fintie Hybrid Slim Case has a lot to offer. For one, its TPU bumpers and hard exterior will absorb impacts, while its microfiber interior will help keep scratches at bay. As another perk, its tri-fold kickstand supports two viewing angles: one for taking notes or drawing and another for watching shows or using a keyboard. Its transparency helps the S10 Ultra's color shine, and its cover activates the tablet’s auto wake and sleep functions. $19 at Amazon

Poetic TurtleSkin for Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Poetic is known for its robust cases, and its TurtleSkin case gives the same treatment to the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. Its thick, non-toxic silicone exterior makes it strong against drops or impacts and is suitable for kids, and it even offers raised air vents to keep the tablet cool under pressure. Take note, this case doesn't come with a kickstand. $23 at Amazon $27 at Poetic

Infiland Case for Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra To add a bit of flair to your Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Infiland's stylish case will do the trick. Made with premium PU leather, it comes in a variety of color options to suit your style, and its microfiber interior will keep the tablet from slipping. The cover also acts as a stand, offering multiple viewing angles when in landscape. Even better, opening and closing the flap with wake up and put the tablet to sleep. $25 at Amazon

UAG Metropolis SE for Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Urban Armor Gear's Metropolis SE cover comes with all the bells and whistles that your S10 Ultra can take advantage of. From its military-grade drop protection to its lightweight material that's soft to the touch, it's a great case for travel. Its Smart Folio cover doubles as a stand for multiple viewing angles and automatically puts the tablet to sleep when closed. With its S Pen storage to round it out, this is a solid, if pricey, purchase. $80 at UAG

Ztotop Case for Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Despite its affordable price, you'll get a lot out of Ztotop's Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra case. Its PU leather material is as strong as it is stylish, with protection on all four corners, an elastic loop slot for the S Pen, and front pockets to store notes or cards. Along with its cover stand that allows for multiple viewing modes while horizontal, it also comes with the auto wake/sleep function when opening and closing the cover. Now that's a bargain. $17 at Amazon

Junfire Protective Case for Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Looking to carry around your Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with ease? Look no further than the well-priced Junfire Protective Case. Its 360-degree swivel kickstand lets you view the tablet at any angle, while the hand strap will keep the tablet safe from drops while holding it. Its hard exterior and EVA foam give the tablet shock resistance, and it even has a place to store the S Pen. $31 at Amazon

Finding the right Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra case for you

While Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra sticks with its older sibling's size, meaning it can be used with Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra cases, it's ever-so-slightly thinner and lighter than its predecessor. Sure, it's a minor bonus, but being thin at this size also makes it fragile, so a sturdy, outer shell goes a long way. Plus, many of our picks come with a handy kickstand and other perks.

The Spigen Rugged Armor Pro case is a fine example, and it won't set you back too much, either. With its tough TPU material and "Air Cushion" corners, it can take a tumble and leave your Galaxy Tav S10 Ultra unscathed. Throw in its kickstand, slot for the S Pen, and sleek carbon fiber details, and you've got yourself a strong, fine-looking case.

Samsung's own Smart Book Cover has the advantage of being made specifically for the tablet, even if it comes at a steep price. Its magnetically attached cover is easy to slip on, while its foldable back is stylish and makes it easy to switch between landscape and portrait mode. What's more, it automatically goes into sleep mode when the cover is closed. These neat tricks help it stand out, and it's thin enough to stop the tablet from looking too bulky.

On a budget? You'll get plenty out of the affordable Fintie Hybrid Slim Case, and its transparent cover won't obscure your Tab S10 Ultra's color. It boasts TPU bumpers for drop resistance, an adjustable kickstand with two viewing angles, storage for the tablet's S Pen, and a magnetic lid to keep the cover shut tight. Hard to go wrong for under $20.

