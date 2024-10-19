For those seeking a top flagship tablet with all the multitasking functionality, power, and software features to make the most out of a large screen, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ is perhaps the best option — assuming you’re after the latest and the greatest.

Samsung made modest improvements this year, enhancing efficiency and bundling a few extra features to make it an easy recommendation for most casual and power users. However, given that it’s still a relatively expensive device, we’d strongly encourage you to keep your investment safe from everyday wear with a highly durable case.

Best overall Spigen Tough Armor Pro for Galaxy Tab S10+ As the name suggests, the Spigen Tough Armor Pro is a rugged hardshell case that provides full 360-degree protection for the Galaxy Tab S10+. The durable shell absorbs shocks and there's a built-in kickstand for a hands-free experience. It also completely supports the S Pen and has a convenient dedicated storage slot. $45 at Amazon

Premium pick Samsung Smart Book Cover for Galaxy Tab S10+ The first-party Samsung Smart Book Cover is made specifically for the Galaxy Tab series, including the Galaxy Tab S10+, S10+ 5G, and previous generations, and provides great overall protection. It’s versatile, stylish, and easily detachable for quick transitions. The kickstand also makes it easy to consume content hands-free. There's even dedicated stylus storage. $90 at Amazon $90 at Samsung

Best value Fintie Portfolio for Galaxy Tab S10+ The Fintie Portfolio case is a value-friendly option with a stylish look. Like most Galaxy Tab S10+ cases, it has a dedicated S Pen storage compartment, a built-in kickstand, and a magnetic strip that provides the sleep and wake features. Best of all, the shell keeps the tablet safe from everyday wear and tear and is affordable to boot. $23 at Amazon

Poetic TurtleSkin for Galaxy Tab S10+ The Poetic TurtleSkin is a rugged hard shell that guards the Galaxy Tab S10+'s display, sides, and back panel. It is sturdy and rugged, protecting the device from impact and fall damage. It has elevated bezels, is splash-proof, and has an S Pen slot, so it's ready for every adventure. $23 at Amazon

Torro Leather Case for Galaxy Tab S10+ The TORRO case is made from genuine leather, providing a more luxurious feel to the Galaxy Tab S10+. It has a built-in kickstand, excellent overall protection, precise cutouts, and, thanks to the built-in magnets, auto wake and sleep functionality. It even stores the S Pen. $80 at Amazon

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro for Galaxy Tab S10+ The Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro is a transparent Galaxy Tab S10+ case with an S Pen slot. It has Spigen’s Air Cushion technology that provides excellent drop protection. The case is lightweight, durable, and has elevated bezels on the front and around the camera for an extra layer of protection. It also comes in multiple unique colors for a personalized look. $21 at Amazon

Top cases for the Galaxy Tab S10+

If you’re looking for the best overall case for the latest great Samsung tablet, consider the Spigen Tough Armor Pro. It’s a durable, rugged hardshell case that covers the entire Galaxy Tab S10+. The case absorbs shocks and shields the large tablet from everyday wear and tear. It also has a kickstand for truly hands-free experience and a dedicated slot for S Pen storage.

If you have a bigger budget, and you want the best and most premium, first-party accessory, you might be interested in Samsung’s Smart Book Cover. It’s slim, lightweight, and made specifically for the Galaxy Tab S10+. The minimalist case is durable, protecting the entire device from abrasions and fall damage.

Finally, if you want something relatively cheap but doesn’t sacrifice quality, consider Fintie’s Portfolio. It’s a stylish case with added support for a kickstand and storage to keep your S Pen safe and secure. It protects all sides of the tablet, and the color complements every backpack, providing a stylish and unique look.