The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra were some of the best Android tablets you could buy, so it makes sense that Samsung is coming back with successors for these two this year, while leaving the standard model out of the picture for the Galaxy Tab S10 series. With that said, the new models don't bring a lot of new changes, but there are some significant ones if you're looking to make a purchase, most notably the use of a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor.

When it comes to other specifications, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra comes with a large 14.6-inch AMOLED screen, while the Tab S10+ has a 12.4-inch AMOLED display. The former can feature up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of storage, while the latter maxes out at 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Overall, not a huge change from last year's model, with expected improvements here and there that should make it compelling enough for someone to buy if they're in the market for a new tablet in 2024.

As far as pricing goes, the Galaxy Tab S10+ starts at $1000, while the Tab S10 Ultra starts at $1200. As you might expect, these are not cheap tablets, but that doesn't mean you can't grab them for a good price if you know where to look. While these tablets are set to make their retail release on October 3, you can now save hundreds with trade in when purchasing them through Samsung. Of course, other retailers and wireless carriers will also have them available, so it'll be interesting to see what other promotions pop up.

Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Up to $800 trade-in credit + 50% off accessories Both Samsung and Best Buy are offering up to $800 in trade-in credit during the preorder process. You can also save 50% off Book Cover Keyboard Slim with your purchase. Both retailers are also offering financing deals that lighten the load on your wallet with no-interest promotions. $1200 at Samsung $1200 at Best Buy

Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ Up to $800 trade-in credit + 50% off accessories Both Samsung and Best Buy are offering up to $800 in trade-in credit during the preorder process. You can also save 50% off Book Cover Keyboard Slim with your purchase. Both retailers are also offering financing deals that lighten the load on your wallet with no-interest promotions. You can also purchase the tablet from Amazon, but the retailer isn't offering any trade-in promotions. However, you can score 50% off the Book Cover Keyboard Slim accessory with tablet purchase. $1000 at Samsung $1000 at Best Buy $1000 at Amazon

For now, Samsung and Best Buy are going to be the best options if you're looking to purchase a Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra or Tab S10+. Both are offering near identical deals of up to $800 when you trade in an eligible device and 50% off the keyboard cover accessory. When it comes to additional perks, well, if you purchase through Samsung, the brand is offering three times more Samsung Reward points.

While other retailers and wireless carriers are expected to carry these tablets, the companies have not announced their promotions quite yet, and we'll be sure to update when the information is available. So be sure to check back October 3 when more promotions should go live.