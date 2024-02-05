When it comes to choosing the right screen protector for the A9+, there are several ways you can go. This includes glossy or matte finishes as well as tempered glass or plastic constructions. Display clarity and touch sensitivity are equally important, and the standouts on this list also keep screens visible and functioning at a high capacity. Whatever you choose, these screen protectors will keep your tablet safe from inevitable scratches and scuffs.

Samsung's newest affordable tablet , the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ , is finally here. If you bought yours already, you're probably enjoying its big and beautiful HD screen. And if you'd like to keep your display in pristine condition, you'll need a screen protector. Yeah, we know that screen protectors aren't as fun to browse through as cases, but they're just as important.

If you’re worried about prying eyes, Anbzisgn’s privacy might do the trick. The tinted TPU film makes it near impossible for busybodies to see your screen, even if they’re looking over your shoulder or on the airplane seat next to you. It’s ultra-thin, too, at only 0.15 millimeters. While it won’t give you the bulletproof protection of some of our other picks, it’ll prevent scratches and is waterproof.

Illumi’s Aquashield screen protector offers a lot, considering the bargain price. For the cost, you get military-grade protection capable of self-healing all the dings and scratches your A9+ will encounter. It’s not glass, but considering it boasts 99.9% screen clarity, you probably won't notice the difference. Its unique wet install may seem like a pain, but it’s easy. Illumi includes everything you need, and you don’t have to get it right the first time, unlike adhesive-based protectors.

Timovo’s scratch-resistant screen protector turns your A9+ glare-prone display into a paper-like experience with its thin polyethylene terephthalate film. This is a big plus if you plan to use a stylus. Writing or drawing on a glass screen can be annoying, and Timovo’s screen protector has, as they put it, a “sketch paper texture.” Sidenote: The A9+ isn’t compatible with the Samsung S Pen. However, you can use a standard capacitive pen.

Ambison’s screen protector reduces glares with its matte 9H tempered glass. It’s also easy to install, so you won’t encounter pesky bubbling. While the matte protector will shave off some of your A9+’s inherent brightness and contrast, it’s a worthwhile trade-off if you use your tablet in glare-prone environments. This screen protector also has an oleophobic coating to minimize fingerprints and stains.

A lot of us gravitate toward 9H tempered glass for our screen protectors. However, IQ Shield’s USA-made option is a viable alternative. Instead of glass, it uses a thin, durable TPU film. Don’t let its thinness fool you; it’s strong enough to prevent scratches, scrapes, and dents. Actually, according to IQ Shield, this film is self-healing. Any minor abrasions or nicks will simply vanish due to its unique materials.

JETech’s 9H tempered glass screen protector guarantees your A9+ is in good hands. Speaking of hands, JETech added a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating to the glass to keep your tablet from becoming a smudge magnet. The band chose to keep the screen glossy, but the brightness, color, and resolution shouldn't take a noticeable hit. But the best feature is the easy setup, courtesy of the included installation frame. It comes in a two-pack, so you have a backup if needed.

The ShieldView Glass may be expensive, but its quality justifies the cost. For one, it's surprisingly thin at only 0.33 millimeters. And yes, the protector is made of 9H glass, but not the tempered variation you typically see. Shieldview uses aluminosilicate glass, which offers greater scratch resistance and withstands higher thermal stress levels. Additionally, Shieldview partnered with Microban to create an antimicrobial layer to keep germs at bay. When you factor all this in, it might be worth the cost.

Supershieldz has been making excellent screen protectors for years, and this tempered glass pick is no exception. After you install the Supershieldz protector, you’ll forget it's there. The hydrophobic and oleophobic coating reduces smudges and liquids, so you can enjoy a clear HD display. And unlike other brands, you shouldn’t notice any rainbow effects. What’s more, the screen’s 9H hardness prevents scratches and damage from drops. And if it breaks, don’t worry; this is a two-pack.

Using your new Galaxy Tab A9+ without a screen protector almost guarantees something bad will happen to it. You could indeed get by without one, especially if you own a case, but a screen protector is worth the extra cost. Cracked screens are expensive to repair. And, as this list attests, you don't have to spend a lot either. Any of the picks will protect your tablet from scrapes, scratches, and bumps.

If you want to play it safe, choose the Supershieldz's tempered glass screen protector. With its 9H hardness rating, this tried-and-true brand delivers reliable protection from cracks and accidental falls. Also, the Supershieldz's hydrophobic and oleophobic coating means you won't be wiping your A9+ for smudgy fingerprints like a crime detective.

For most users, tempered glass screen protectors like the Supershieldz are the way to go. It's thicker than plastic screen protectors made from materials like polyethylene terephthalate, so it can handle heavy scratches and drops. However, tempered glass adds a bit of weight as well as a noticeable edge to your screen. If you'd prefer a thinner option but still want the benefits of tempered glass, the Speck's ShieldView Glass is your best bet. The aluminosilicate glass screen is only 0.33 millimeters in but is just as strong as standard tempered glass. It's certainly not cheap, but between the antimicrobial layer and thermal stress resistance, it'll buy you some peace of mind.

Affordable doesn't have to mean cheap. Take the JETech, for example. It comes at a couple of bucks less than the Supershieldz yet offers similar features, like a smudge-free coating and a strong 9H tempered glass. It's a two-pack as well and even comes with an installation frame for hassle-free placement. Overall, this is a solid choice for those who want to protect their A9+ without spending too much money.

One of the wildcards on our list is IQ Shield's super thin screen protector. It's not glass, and no, we don't recommend dropping a rock on it, but it'll keep your screen safe from scratches and scrapes. IQ Shield's self-healing TPU film somehow makes minor scuffs disappear like they were never there. But don't ask us how it works — let's just say it's magic and leave it at that. Wizardry or not, this screen protector should satisfy anyone seeking a tempered glass alternative. However, adding a case, preferably with a raised frame would be wise, as the IQ Shield only has a 2H hardness rating.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is relatively new to the market, so there aren't as many options for screen protectors yet. Even still, this collection provides enough options to mull over. While it may not be as expensive as Samsung's more feature-rich tablets, the A9+ is still worth protecting.