But if you're going to get a lot of use out of the Tab A9+, there’s the obvious need to add protection. In addition to a screen protector for the tablet , you'll need a case. Whether it’s a heavy-duty unit to defend against the most shock-inducing drops, or a slim form factor to add protection without heft, these are the best cases for the Galaxy Tab A9+ you’ll find this year.

The Galaxy Tab A9+tablet is another solid affordable option from Samsung, providing quality entertainment and productivity features at a budget-friendly price. The Tab A9+ offers users an 11-inch LCD panel and even includes Samsung’s DeX tools to turn it into a true work device when needed.

Samsung's own Book Cover case is the official, from-the-manufacturer option. It's a slim affair that comes in white, black, and a light blue shade for a tonally subdued yet stylish finish. The face, when opened, provides multiple fold points that allow users to seamlessly shift from a portrait to landscape orientation while utilizing the integrated kickstand feature.

Urban Armor Gear's Scout Series is a rugged case designed for the minimalist. It's marked by a lightweight construction and solid impact-resistant exterior, raised edges, and reinforced corners. The case includes a hand strap for use on the go and is also compatible with the UAG shoulder strap. It even has a kickstand for easy, hands-free viewing.

MoKo's transparent case introduces a soft and flexible outer shell that's marked by a notably slim form factor and a clear window into the back face of the tablet. This lets you show off your Tab A9+ in all its colorful glory. The TPU case's edges are reinforced with a slightly raised edge for added protection, too.

Waterproofing is an important feature for many people who rely on their tablets for adventure sports or even workplace functionality. The drop-resistant and waterproof Armor-X case includes a hand strap that's perfect for the rigid demands of a workplace or other high-intensity environments. The case is also compatible with the brand's X-Dock module and other accessories.

Supcase's UB Pro offers comprehensive protection in a full-body case boasting a built-in screen protector. This case is rigorously tested in extreme drop conditions. So, it is perfectly suited to withstanding a busy lifestyle and excessive wear and tear.

JETech's stand case might seem diminutive and simple, but the design is sleek and elegant. The back panel is translucent, allowing a hint of your device to shine through, and the face induces the auto sleep and wake functions while also doubling as a trifold stand. It's a small form factor that brings a lot of style to the fore.

The durable Defender Series case is a major asset for anyone who routinely drops or bumps their tablet on hard surfaces. The case features multilayered construction and a rugged outer bumper that'll withstand just about any shock. It's built with a synthetic rubber outer cover and a polycarbonate shell for the ultimate protection. It even features a holster that doubles as a kickstand and belt clip.

The Poetic Revolution case offers the Galaxy Tab A9+ ample protection with a polycarbonate casing and built-in screen protector. It also utilizes a TPU bumper for added shock protection in the event of a major drop. And on the back, you'll find an integrated kickstand that rounds out the whole package.

Protect your new tablet in style

No matter your preferences, a reliable case is a crucial add-on after unboxing your Galaxy Tab A9+. Even with a drastically reduced price tag compared to the S-series tablets, you’ll still want to protect your new tech. Fortunately, a great case doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg.

The Poetic Revolution case is the best option for the Samsung tablet. The case features a rugged, full-body design with edge bumpers and even incorporates a kickstand and built-in screen protector.

But for those looking for an even more durable case, the Otterbox Defender Series is a standout selection. The case has a multilayered construction that includes rugged edge bumpers and a belt clip/kickstand in the form of an added holster. Otterbox is well known as a rock-solid protective option, and the Defender is perhaps the pinnacle of that reputation.

Heading in a different direction, JETech’s trifold case is a cheap yet formidable affair that comes in various colors, making a notable departure from the masses. It offers an attractive and slender design that is easy on the eyes and won’t add extra bulk to your bag or hand. The cover also has an auto wake and sleep function.