While the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 isn't a powerhouse, it is a very affordable tablet that's great for watching content and browsing your favorite websites. Its large 10.5-inch screen makes a beautiful little portable display you can take anywhere. But that screen won't stay beautiful if you let it get all scratched up.

Much like a phone, the best way to protect the screen of your Tab A8 is with a tempered glass screen protector — and a sturdy Galaxy Tab A8 case — so if you get any scratches, it's not on the actual display. Here are the best Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 screen protectors.

Source: Spigen Spigen GlasTR Slim for Galaxy Tab A8 Editor's Choice $13 $20 Save $7 Spigen's GlasTR Slim is a perfect screen protector because it goes from edge to edge of your Galaxy Tab A8 without interfering with cases. Plus, it has an oleophobic coating which helps keep fingerprints from smudging the screen, so you can always clearly see the display. $13 at Amazon

Source: Otterbox Otterbox Alpha Glass for Galaxy Tab A8 Premium Pick Otterbox is known for making great protective cases, but its Alpha Glass screen protectors are no joke, either. Clear, scratch-resistant, and shatter-resistant means the display on your Galaxy Tab A8 has never been in safer hands. $55 at Amazon

Source: Supershieldz Supershieldz screen protector for Galaxy Tab a8 Best Value Why not buy in bulk with this Supershieldz 2-pack? You'll get a backup screen protector if you ever need to replace one on your Galaxy Tab A8. Plus, it has slightly rounded edges making the glass feel smooth, so you don't have to worry about your finger getting caught up as you're swiping away on your display. $11 at Amazon

Source: Sparin Sparin screen protector for Galaxy Tab A8 You'll never have to worry about your display's sensitivity with the Sparin screen protector since it's only 0.3mm thick, ensuring your finger taps and swipes translate to the device correctly. Plus, this comes in a pack of two, meaning you have a backup in case one gets damaged. $11 at Amazon

Source: Procase Procase screen protector for Galaxy Tab A8 Putting on a screen protector can be a little tricky, but with the Procase screen protector, you'll get a fantastic bubble-free installation guide to ensure your display looks pristine. With smooth edges to help prevent your finger from getting caught up around the protector's borders, you'll never have a smoother experience. $11 at Amazon

Source: Apiker Apiker screen protector for Galaxy Tab A8 Good things come in threes — like the Apiker screen protectors for the Galaxy Tab A8. All the screen protectors come coated to prevent oil and fingerprints from smudging up your display, and there's an installation guide to ensure you get those protectors on just right. $13 at Amazon

Source: Jetech Jetech screen protector for Galaxy Tab A8 Jetech's screen protectors boast anti-scratch technology that will keep your screen protector looking free from scratches and scuffs, so normal wear and tear shouldn't be much of a problem. Plus, it comes in a pack of two, so you'll have a backup if you need it. $11 at Amazon

Source: Deerlamn Deerlamn screen protector for Galaxy Tab A8 Deerlamn screen protectors come in a pack of three and offer a light transmittance of 99.99% for the clearest viewing experience. Plus, with an installation guide to help prevent bubbles and a 1-year warranty, you'll be well-suited to keep your Galaxy Tab A8's display looking its best. $12 at Amazon

Keep scratches away from your Galaxy Tab A8

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is one of the best cheap Android tablets out there; however, being affordable doesn't mean you shouldn't protect it.

Spigen is known for making great mobile device accessories, the GlasTR Slim is a great screen protector for your Galaxy Tab A8, and the oleophobic coating is a great way to keep your screen as clean as it can be.

While the Otterbox Alpha Glass is a little pricey, having the screen protector be scratch-resistant and shatter-resistant is a huge win. You never know when that Tab A8 might accidentally slide off the coffee table.

Lastly, if you want to make sure you have a spare screen protector around, grab the Supershieldz 2-pack. Those rounded edges really do help prevent your finger from catching on the ends of the screen protector.