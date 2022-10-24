The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is impressive, with its affordable price point and excellent display keeping it in the best Android tablet conversation. While its midrange performance makes it best used as a media device, it's still a tablet worth protecting.

That's where a case comes in handy, and this list has them. There are some ultra-premium cases and a handful of well-constructed, but considerably more affordable choices. Whether you need something rugged, fun, or packed with storage pockets, one of these great Tab A8 cases will do the job nicely.

Best overall Ambison Strap Case for Galaxy Tab A8 Ambison’s case may not offer much style compared to some of our other picks, but its practical design provides three layers of protection. Its softer outer silicone houses a harder polycarbonate shell and frame that's tough enough for some pretty hard falls. There’s also a scratch-proof tempered glass screen protector (yes, it’s stylus-friendly). Add the shoulder strap and a rotatable kickstand, and you have a versatile case ideal for kids and adults. $29 at Amazon

Premium pick Otterbox Defender Series for Galaxy Tab A8 $72 $90 Save $18 The OtterBox Defender Series for the Galaxy Tab A8 offers multiple layers of defense from the inner shell to the outer cover. It keeps dust or debris from entering your device with the built-in port covers, and the built-in screen protector keeps everything clean inside and out. The outer cover can also be converted into a stand for horizontal or vertical hands-free viewing. For all-around protection and durability, the OtterBox Defender Series case will not let you down. $72 at Amazon $90 at Otterbox

Promoted pick Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro for Galaxy Tab A8 $29 $33 Save $4 Routinely named the most rugged case for many tablets and phones, the Supcase UB Pro series comes through yet again with impressive heavy-duty protection for the Galaxy Tab A8. Reinforced corners, raised bezels, and a built-in screen protector keeps the screen and camera out of harm's way, while a dependable kickstand makes it comfortable and easy to enjoy media. And, unlike many rugged cases, there are multiple colors to choose from. $29 at Amazon $27 at Supcase

Best value ProCase Slim for Galaxy Tab A8 $14 $17 Save $3 The ProCase Slim Protective Smart cover perfectly combines a soft folding cover and a hard protective case. Not only does this case have anti-fall and anti-slip protection, but it's also about as compact and unobtrusive as they get. For easy viewing, you can fold the case into an adjustable and sturdy stand. Close the cover when you're finished, and the magnets inside will automatically put your device to sleep. $14 at Amazon

Spigen Rugged Armor for Galaxy Tab A8 $20 $40 Save $20 Don't let the compact design and neat appearance of the Spigen Rugged Armor fool you; it'll do wonders in the long term with premium materials and years of research and development in mobile device protection. A perfectly snug fit and internal air cushioning work together to prevent damage to the tablet inside. Meanwhile, subtle and contrasting matte black and carbon fiber patterns give it a professional-quality look that many alternatives lack. $20 at Amazon

Stylio Zippered Padfolio $23 $30 Save $7 If you're looking for expanded functionality as much as a good look and drop protection, look no further than the Stylio Zippered Padfolio. It isn't made specifically for the Galaxy Tab A8, but can fit any tablet up to 10.5-inches. This model has a healthy pocket contingent inside, offering space for a phone, keys, and the various small accessories you need throughout the day. Check out the brown faux leather version if you want your device to look especially nice. $23 at Amazon

Poetic Revolution For Galaxy Tab A8 The Poetic Revolution is an impressive case for the Galaxy Tab A8. It delivers full-body protection thanks to its heavy-duty construction and the built-in screen protector. So your tablet will remain safe from dents, drops, and scratches. And the built-in kickstand will come in handy during media consumption, Bluetooth keyboard use, and video calls. The case is also reasonably priced. $25 at Amazon

Promoted Pick i-Blason Cosmo for Galaxy Tab A8 i-Blason cases are known for their colorful design and superior protection, and the Cosmo Series case for Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2022) is no exception. It’s a unique case that not only includes a built-in screen protector but also comes with a front flap for added durability. Plus, the flap doubles as a kickstand. But on the downside, there is only one color option. $27 at Amazon

Wesorol Heavy Duty for Galaxy Tab A8 There's a lot to like about the Wesorol Heavy Duty case, including eight optional colorways ranging from standard black to bright pinks and purples. It adds a third layer of protection compared to the two layers found on other rugged cases, guaranteeing your tablet's safety. Conveniently, the kickstand supports the device in portrait and landscape orientation, and the whole thing is relatively affordable. $19 at Amazon

Fintie Hybrid Slim for Galaxy Tab A8 You don't have to hide your great-looking Galaxy Tab A8 away from the world if you protect it using the Fintie Hybrid Slim case. It comes in many interesting colors and decorations — our favorite is the classic composition book design — and each has a rigid, transparent rear panel that provides decent security without being too thick. In addition, the magnetic auto wake and sleep function work flawlessly, and the folding cover also serves as a three-position kickstand. $10 at Amazon

Poetic TurtleSkin for Galaxy Tab A8 The rugged silicone Poetic TurtleSkin is available in various colors and is designed for fun and functionality. The case's sides are outfitted with tactile grips and perforated edges for airflow and sound, while the back has raised textures for better grip and drop protection. Also, since extended gameplay is almost inevitable with kids, you can prevent your Galaxy Tab A8 from overheating with the raised heat vents that keep your device cool. $19 at Amazon $21 at Poetic

JETech Case for Galaxy Tab A8 JETech’s case gives your Tab A8 both protection and style with its faux leather exterior. Unlike other protective cases, this one won’t add much weight or bulk to your tablet. The case also doubles as a stand that adjusts between two positions, and when you fold the case’s cover over the screen, your Tab A8 automatically goes to sleep, thanks to the built-in magnet. Likewise, the tablet also wakes up when you open the cover. $14 at Amazon

Give your Galaxy Tab A8 the protection it needs

There's a great selection of cases for the Galaxy Tab A8. For pure protection and practicality, it's hard to beat Ambison's case. Its triple-layer protection offers some assurance, and we appreciate the bonus screen protector.

The Otterbox Defender is one of the few that does as well as or better than the Ambison in terms of protection, which is no surprise coming from Otterbox. And if you need something simple and affordable, you won't find a better value than the ProCase Slim.