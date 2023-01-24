When it comes to watching content or browsing the web, a tablet is one of the best devices to use, thanks to its larger screen. The Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite is one of the best cheap Android tablets you can buy right now. Of course, you didn't save money getting a good budget tablet just to have it damaged, and getting a case is the best way to protect it. Here are the best Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite cases and covers.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a perfect tablet for kids, so why not protect it from accidents with a case designed for kids? Enter the DJ&RPPQ Kids Case. With an attached handle to make it easier for your children to carry it around, two little legs that pop out to prop the A7 Lite upright, and the super thick layer of protection all around, it's the perfect case to handle anything your kids do to your tablet. Plus, it comes in a bunch of different fun, vibrant colors, giving it a bit of extra flavor that your kid just might love.

If you don't want to spend a lot of money and don't feel like you need a ton of protection for your Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, then the Moko Clear Case is a good option. It's a simple, transparent TPU case that you can easily slip your tablet in and out of whenever you want, and it doesn't detract from the natural look of the A7 Lite too much. Perfect for the minimalist inside you. While we wouldn't say it offers much protection from much of anything, it does have extra cushioning around the corners and a raised bezel to prevent the screen from touching any surfaces.

This simple TPU case has a super snug fit, providing minimal extra bulk to your device. The case doesn't offer the greatest protection if you drop your device, but it covers the button and the entire back, making it pretty good at warding off minor scuffs and scratches from ruining your tablet. The Spigen Rugged Armor also added some texture to the device's sides, making it a lot easier to grip, so you shouldn't have to worry about your A7 Lite falling out of your hand.

The Poetic TurtleSkin Heavy Duty case is an ultra-thick silicone case that is super easy to slide your Galaxy Tab A7 Lite into when you want to protect it. It has military-grade drop protection with some extra cushioning in the corners to help prevent damage from happening to your A7 Lite should it take a tumble off your desk. Plus, the raised bezels around the screen and camera on the back make it easy to place on any surface without worrying about scratches. The nice thing about the entire case being silicone is that it's easily washable, meaning you don't have to worry if you get it dirty or want to clean it to keep the germs away.

The Spigen Liquid Air for the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a great cover to slip on if you want a bit of protection and the ability to prop up your tablet anywhere you go. The folio acts as a stand with a few different viewing angles, so you should be able to comfortably type, watch movies, or browse the web whenever you want. The hardback cover will help prevent scratches from mucking up your tablet, but the case itself likely isn't going to help you too much if you drop it. Still, it is a pretty sleek and slim design that may be much more appealing than a lot of the rugged designs of other cases.

If you don't mind a rugged, industrialized look, the Unicorn Beetle Pro case from SUPCASE offers tons of protection. Its triple-layered design protects the entire device from scratches, scuffs, and even drops, thanks to its TPU bumper. Plus, with raised bezels around the front of the device and the rear camera, you don't have to worry about laying your A7 Lite down on any surface. It's got a built-in screen protector and kickstand, and it will cover up all your ports so they stay in tip-top shape and don't get filled with dust and other debris.

The Fintie Slim Case is a nice blend of protection and utility at a reasonably low price. The cover has a magnetic closure, which means it shouldn't pop up when you're carrying it from place to place, and it helps keep your screen from harm when you're not using your A7 Lite. It also acts as a kickstand with a viewing and a typing angle, so you'll be comfortable typing up some notes or enjoying Netflix. A hard protective back gives your tablet a bit of protection and reinforces the corners of the device with a little extra buffer.

The Otterbox Defender Series is one of the best ways to protect your Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. A built-in screen protector will keep your display looking great, and the built-in kickstand is excellent for viewing content. However, the real star is the multi-layered design with an inner shell and an outer slipcover, protecting the device from getting marked up or broken when dropped. So don't worry too much if it slips off your coffee table. Add in the fact that this case will cover up all the ports to help prevent dust or dirt from getting into the tablet, and you have a case ready to withstand anything you can throw at it.

Sometimes it's nice to go straight to the source. Samsung's Book Cover for the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is the perfect companion for helping the tablet do what it exceeds most at helping you do: watching content and browsing the web. The folio-style case cover has a magnetic closure to protect the screen as you move from location to location. The back has a hard plastic to ensure you don't accidentally scratch it up when you place it on a table or other surface. The cover also doubles as a stand, allowing you to prop the tablet up at a 50° or 65° angle, making it perfect for watching movies.

Make that tablet last as long as possible with the right case

When we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, we remarked that it shines as a media consumption device since its power is fairly limited. However, it will only remain a good media device if you protect it from getting damaged with a good case. Cases usually come down to preference, but we have a few suggestions.

The Samsung Book Cover is our top choice for its sheer simplicity. Sure it doesn't add a lot in terms of protection, but its sleek and slim design is perfect for carrying around anywhere, and the ability to use it as a stand makes it great to prop up to watch YouTube videos or anything else.

If protection is your utmost priority, we suggest the Otterbox Defender Serie4s for your Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. It's the full-packaged deal thanks to its multi-layered design that envelopes the entire tablet and the flaps that cover up the ports and headphone jack, so you don't have to worry about dust or dirt getting into those tiny little nooks.

Lastly, if you want something that's the best of both worlds, the Fintie Slim Case fits the bill. It offers some protection with its reinforced corners and hard protective back, but you also get the folio-style case that can be so useful. Prop your A7 Lite up at any time as the case acts like a stand, and it even has a typing angle meant to make it easier for you to compose emails, jot down notes, or even work on documents.