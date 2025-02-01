The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra might not bring many new changes under the hood, but it remains one of the best Android phones in 2025, thanks to its improved design, ergonomics, and added power. The phone also has a slightly larger display, which is covered by the new Gorilla Glass Armor 2 shield, which prevents it from breaking upon small impacts.

However, if you want to take it a notch further, you might want to consider a third-party screen protector to keep the screen in its original, pristine condition in case of a large impact. To help you pick the best screen protector, we’ve collected some of our favorite products that are case-friendly, and prevent fingerprint and dust build-up on the large 6.9-inch display.

Best overall Spigen GlasTR EZ Fit for Galaxy S25 Ultra The Spigen GlasTR EZ Fit is specifically designed for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It comes with 2 tempered glass screen protectors with 9H hardness, and oleophobic coating to prevent fingerprints. It comes with an alignment tool to make the installation process seamless and easy. The screen protector is also case-friendly, making it an excellent pick. $19 at Amazon

Premium pick dbrand Prism 2.0 for Galaxy S25 Ultra The Dbrand Prism 2.0 is a premium tempered glass screen protector. It comes with two screen protectors that are scratchproof, ultra-precise, and, according to dbrand, “idiot-proof”, making the installation a breeze, thanks to the specifically made aligning tool. It has no bubbles, and no dust, keeping the display completely transparent and free from scuffs. $35 at dbrand

Best value ESR Tempered Glass for Galaxy S25 Ultra If you need multiple screen protectors, the ESR pack will offer 3. They’re ultra clear, offer a precise case-friendly design, and high impact resistance. They’re made of high-quality, strong glass, providing easy installation, no bubbles, or dust to protect your screen from scratches and scuffs. $13 at Amazon $18 at ESR

UAG Glass Shield for Galaxy S25 Ultra The UAG Glass shield is a highly durable tempered glass with a crystal clear screen that provides a precise, and case-friendly fit for your Galaxy S25 Ultra. It has a hassle-free installation process that prevents bubbles from forming, and an anti-fingerprint coating that repels skin and fingerprints from building up on the screen. $35 at Amazon $35 at UAG

ROKFORM Tempered Glass for Galaxy S25 Ultra The Rokform tempered glass has a 9H hardness, protecting against impacts, fingerprints, and smudges. It’s ultra-slim at 0.33mm thickness, adding no extra bulk to the device. It retains the same seamless touch experience that you’d expect from the Galaxy S25 Ultra, without compromising on the usability and features. $30 at Rokform

Benks GlassWarrior for Galaxy S25 Ultra The Benks GlassWarrior is up to four times stronger than ordinary tempered glass, providing excellent impact and scratch resistance. It has 3D curved edges that provide shatter resistance, an anti-fingerprint and smudge-resistant material, and easy installation thanks to the included aligning tool that makes the process hassle-free. $30 at Amazon

Keep the screen of your Galaxy S25 Ultra pristine with these screen protectors

The Spigen GlasTR EZ Fit is our best overall option for those looking for a tempered glass screen protector bundle that’s easy to install, is made of high-quality materials, and has a case-friendly design. It provides excellent protection against daily wear and tear, keeping the screen intact in case of a fall or any other impact damage.

The dbrand Prism 2.0 is our ultimate pick, providing excellent coverage, an anti-fingerprint and smudge-free surface, foolproof installation steps, and tools to make the process as easy as possible. While the price might be higher than some other screen protectors on this list, the company also provides easy-to-follow steps and a class-leading material that remains thin and ultra-durable.

If you have a lower budget, you might want to consider ESR’s tempered glass shield. The pack provides three tempered glass screen protectors at an affordable price tag, providing you, a friend, or a loved one an extra piece for the price of one. It’s a high-quality glass panel that’s easy to install and provides excellent coverage for the entirety of the Galaxy S25’s Ultra display without making it bulky.