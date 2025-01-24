Although the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra isn’t drastically different from its predecessor , it packs a couple of notable upgrades, which will likely help Samsung retain a place among our best big phone recommendations . However, none of these upgrades is on the durability front. As a result, its glass sandwich construction remains susceptible to damage in case of a mishap. So, to ensure your investment in this beautiful giant phone remains worthwhile, wrap it up in a high-quality case. Here are our top picks to get you started.

Top cases for Samsung’s top-end flagship

Samsung’s new Galaxy S25 Ultra is a beautiful piece of hardware. If you want to keep it that way, invest in a case. There are quite a few excellent cases for the phone. For example, our best overall pick, the Spigen Nano Pop Magfit, has a sleek design and offers decent protection against bumps, dents, and drops. It comes in three colors and has built-in magnets for Qi2 chargers.

If you want more protection, Mous brings the Limitless 6.0 for the S25 Ultra. This feature-rich case offers superior protection against everyday mishaps. It also supports MagSafe accessories and has eight variants, each featuring a different backplate material or design.

Ringke Fusion is perfect for those who need a no-frills clear case. It’s made from TPU and polycarbonate, and the company promises it won’t turn yellow like low-quality clear cases.

Finally, the Dbrand Grip and Pitaka Ultra Slim Case are fantastic choices. While the Dbrand case is ideal for adding enhanced grip to your phone, the Pitaka offering barely adds any bulk but still offers good protection.