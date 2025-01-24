Although the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra isn’t drastically different from its predecessor , it packs a couple of notable upgrades, which will likely help Samsung retain a place among our best big phone recommendations . However, none of these upgrades is on the durability front. As a result, its glass sandwich construction remains susceptible to damage in case of a mishap. So, to ensure your investment in this beautiful giant phone remains worthwhile, wrap it up in a high-quality case. Here are our top picks to get you started.
Best overall
Spigen Nano Pop MagFit for Galaxy S25 Ultra
The Spigen Nano Pop MagFit, formerly sold under the Caseology brand, is a fantastic case for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It features a dual-layer construction for superior protection and a built-in magnetic ring for Qi2 wireless chargers. Another highlight of the case is the textured design on the side for improved grip. Moreover, you can choose from three exciting dual-tone variants.
Premium pick
Mous Limitless 6.0 for Galaxy S25 Ultra
This rugged case from Mous is perfect if you want top-tier shock and drop protection for your brand-new Galaxy S25 Ultra. It has much to like, from reinforced corners and textured sides to microfiber lining and built-in MagSafe magnets. You also get the option to choose from eight different materials or colors for the backplate, including leather, bamboo, and carbon fiber.
Promoted pick
i-Blason Cosmo for Galaxy S25 Ultra
If you’re tired of the boring case designs, you’ll find the i-Blason Cosmo enticing. It not only offers superior drop protection but also the option to choose from a clear or printed design to match your aesthetic. Another highlight of the case is the built-in screen protector for full coverage. Moreover, it includes a magnetic ring for Qi2 chargers and other MagSafe accessories.
Best value
Ringke Fusion for Galaxy S25 Ultra
Ringke Fusion is an affordable clear case for the Galaxy S25 Ultra that allows you to flaunt the phone’s design without compromising its safety. It has a TPU bumper for shock absorption and a polycarbonate back for superior scratch resistance. You also get raised edges around the display and the rear cameras to prevent surface scratches. Other features include lanyard loops for straps and full support for wireless charging.
Samsung Kindsuit Case for Galaxy S25 Ultra$28 $55 Save $27
This official vegan leather case from Samsung exudes elegance and delivers the fit and finish you expect from a first-party case. It provides decent protection from everyday mishaps and has a microfiber lining to ensure your phone doesn’t get scratched up by the case itself. Plus, you get four exciting color options to match your aesthetic.
dbrand Grip for Galaxy S25 Ultra
As the name suggests, the Dbrand Grip focuses on offering a superior grip for your phone. But that’s not the only thing going for it. It’s also highly protective and comes with built-in magnets for MagSafe accessories. It also has a reasonably slim design. Additionally, you can customize the Grip using any of the company’s skins to give it a different look or feel.
Poetic Guardian for Galaxy S25 Ultra
The Poetic Guardian is a high-quality hybrid case that combines the benefits of a clear case with a rugged case to offer the best of both worlds. As a result, you can not only flaunt your phone’s design but also have top-tier protection. In addition, the case has a built-in screen protector for 360-degree coverage. Other highlights include MagSafe-style magnets and five color options.
Pitaka Ultra Slim Case for Galaxy S25 Ultra
If you don’t want to add too much bulk to the Galaxy S25 Ultra but still want excellent protection, the Pitaka Ultra Slim Case is a good option. It’s pretty slim and lightweight. However, its aramid fiber construction ensures your phone remains safe in case of a mishap. The case also has a grippy texture, built-in MagSafe-style magnets, and an open-button design for easy access to buttons and ports.
Spigen Rugged Armor MagFit for Galaxy S25 Ultra
The Spigen Rugged Armor is a beloved case lineup and for good reason. It offers excellent value for money with its solid protection capabilities at a reasonable price tag. So, if you want a no-nonsense case for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the Rugged Armor is worth considering. It comes in two colors, and its new MagFit iteration includes a built-in magnetic ring for MagSafe accessories.
Top cases for Samsung’s top-end flagship
Samsung’s new Galaxy S25 Ultra is a beautiful piece of hardware. If you want to keep it that way, invest in a case. There are quite a few excellent cases for the phone. For example, our best overall pick, the Spigen Nano Pop Magfit, has a sleek design and offers decent protection against bumps, dents, and drops. It comes in three colors and has built-in magnets for Qi2 chargers.
If you want more protection, Mous brings the Limitless 6.0 for the S25 Ultra. This feature-rich case offers superior protection against everyday mishaps. It also supports MagSafe accessories and has eight variants, each featuring a different backplate material or design.
Ringke Fusion is perfect for those who need a no-frills clear case. It’s made from TPU and polycarbonate, and the company promises it won’t turn yellow like low-quality clear cases.
Finally, the Dbrand Grip and Pitaka Ultra Slim Case are fantastic choices. While the Dbrand case is ideal for adding enhanced grip to your phone, the Pitaka offering barely adds any bulk but still offers good protection.
