The big day is finally here, with Samsung announcing its latest Android smartphones, the Galaxy S25 series. For the most part, there aren't really too many surprises, with small improvements here and there over the previous models.

With that said, it's now the best time to preorders these phones as Samsung and others retailers and wireless carriers are offering some incredible promotions. To make things easy, we've compiled some of the best deals here. Just make sure to get your order in before the phone lands on store shelves on February 7.

Best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra deals

This is the top end model for this year, with Samsung playing it safe, making minor changes with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. You now get rounded corners, along with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. And like previous Ultra models, the Galaxy S25 Ultra also comes with an S Pen stylus, albeit some features have been removed, which most will consider a downgrade from the previous versions. For now, this is the best Samsung smartphone on the market.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung is offering some incredible pricing if you're looking to trade in a phone. But if you're looking to just buy the phone outright, you're better off going with Best Buy or Amazon, as they are both offering a $200 gift card with purchase. $1300 at Samsung $1300 at Best Buy $1300 at Amazon

AT&T Grab the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for free with eligible trade in. The carrier will issue up to $1,300 in credits over 36 months. Of course, if you want to save more, you can always trade in an older phone. $1300 at AT&T

T-Mobile Get up to $1,000 off by trading in or save up to $800 by activating a new Go5G line. T-Mobile provides a number of ways to save on your Galaxy S25 Ultra purchase. $1300 at T-Mobile

Verizon Get up to $1,000 off with trade-in and sign up on Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate plan. $1300 at Verion

Best Samsung Galaxy S25+ deals

Samsung Galaxy S25+ Samsung is offering some incredible pricing if you're looking to trade in a phone, along with a discounted storage upgrade and credit. Amazon and Best Buy are both offering a $100 gift card with purchase. $1000 at Samsung $1000 at Best Buy $1000 at Amazon

AT&T Grab the Samsung Galaxy S25+ for free with eligible trade in. The carrier will issue up to $1,000 in credits over 36 months. $1000 at AT&T

T-Mobile Get up to $1,000 off by trading in or save up to $800 by activating a new Go5G line. T-Mobile is offering a number of promotions that will allow you to save big on the Galaxy S25+. $1000 at T-Mobile

Verizon Get up to $1,000 off with trade-in and sign up on a Verizon Unlimited plan. $1000 at Verizon

Best Samsung Galaxy S25 deals

Samsung Galaxy S25 Samsung is offering some incredible pricing if you're looking to trade in a phone. But if you're looking to just buy the phone outright, Amazon is going to be your best bet, with the retailer throwing in a $100 gift card. Best Buy is going to be another option, but only offering a $50 gift card. $800 at Samsung $800 at Best Buy $800 at Amazon

AT&T Grab the Samsung Galaxy S25 for free with eligible trade in. The carrier will issue up to $800 in credits over 36 months. You'll also have the option to trade in a older device to save even more. $800 at AT&T

T-Mobile Get up to $1,000 off by trading in or save $800 by activating a new Go5G line. $800 at T-Mobile