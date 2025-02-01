Accessory manufacturers go all-out for big releases. Instead of the simple choice between glass, TPU, and plastic for most phones' screen protectors, flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S25 get a relatively huge selection. We've dug through the most reputable brands for the most advanced materials and feature-forward models like specialty glues and polarized privacy layers (which have pros and cons) and some ultra-affordable options that eschew the fanciest specifications.

Best overall DBrand Prism 2.0 for Galaxy S25 Billed as the "idiot-proof" Galaxy S25 screen protector, the DBrand Prism 2.0 calls for a two-step installation process that's basically impossible to screw up. It tops most other tempered glass on the hardness scale to provide premium protection from scratches, and does a good job resisting dust and fingerprints. It's not the cheapest, but it does come in a pack of two. $35 at dbrand

Premium pick Zagg Glass XTR4 for Galaxy S25 Zagg routinely offers screen covers using the most high-end materials available, which holds true for its Galaxy S25 lineup. The Glass XTR4 variant represents the company's finest engineering and most precise manufacturing, and claims 11 times the strength of typical glass. It's extremely expensive, but an additional $10 investment nets you a lifetime repair guarantee at any Zagg store. $60 at ZAGG

Best value Supershieldz Tempered Glass for Galaxy S25 $7 $10 Save $3 Because the Galaxy S24 and S25 share identical display dimensions, Supershieldz didn't need to update its low-cost, high-reliability offering. It costs as little as any glass protector on the market, making it a great choice for users who don't find the most expensive, premium glass formulations that much stronger, and don't want to spend money on fancy features. $7 at Amazon $10 at Supershieldz

Best anti-reflection Whitestone Dome Glass AR for Galaxy S25 While the base model Galaxy S25 missed out on the glare-fighting Gorilla Glass Armor, Whitestone Dome's AR glass kit approximates its anti-reflection capabilities well. It uses a similar, dry glue to other screen protectors (unlike the company's more well-known, liquid adhesive line) so it's a good choice even if you're not a seasoned veteran of installing these sometimes finnicky accessories. $52 at Amazon

Spigen Glas.TR EZ Fit for Galaxy S25 $19 $35 Save $16 The Spigen Glas.TR EZ Fit includes a pair of screen protectors and an installation frame that takes the guesswork out of application. It's compatible with all cases and doesn't interfere with fingerprint reader performance. It's one of the few models from reputable brands that offers 100% protection by actually covering the selfie camera. $35 at Spigen $19 at Amazon

Samsung Anti-Reflecting Film for Galaxy S25 $13 $25 Save $12 To console Galaxy S25 buyers who wish they had the S25 Ultra's glare reduction, Samsung has released its own Anti-Reflecting Film for the standard Galaxy S25. While plastic, it's nearly impossible to tell from glass once installed, and does better keeping reflections down than almost anything else. Users report it's not the longest-lasting, but it's also pretty affordable for an OEM accessory. $13 at Samsung $13 at Amazon

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield for Galaxy S25 $10 $11 Save $1 Softer than glass, TPU provides a markedly different feel than rigid screen protectors. If you're among those who prefer the precision allowed by the higher friction, the ArmorSuit MilitaryShield lineup is what you're looking for. It comes in case-friendly, max coverage, and matte versions, each at a low cost and in a pack of two. $10 at Amazon $13 at ArmorSuit

Whitestone Dome Glass for Galaxy S25 The classic Whitestone Dome Glass lineup uses a mildly controversial liquid glue and UV curing lamp that's not necessarily great for beginners. But if you're looking for the best possible adhesion, this is absolutely it. It protects against cracks better than any other and won't ever peel off, but you'll want to seal your phone with tape and pay careful attention during installation to avoid a mishap. $43 at Amazon

Zagg Fusion Privacy for Galaxy S25 Privacy screens can be touchy and inconsistent. Zagg's regularly get high marks as some of the rare ones to work well without drastically affecting image quality. It even helps to reduce glare, although not quite as well as the S25 Ultra's Gorilla Glass armor. Take note, however, that it only blocks views from the side while in portrait orientation. $59 at Amazon $60 at ZAGG

Picking the right Galaxy S25 screen protector

Based on materials, features, and installation process

Because the Galaxy S25 shares exact display dimensions and shape with its predecessor, you can technically use any Galaxy S24 screen protector. But we're seeing some advancements with the latest models, like DBrand and Zagg, which are upgrading their premium glass options. DBrand's Prism 2.0 blends ease of installation with high-end materials, while the Zagg XTR4 takes strong, fingerprint- and dust-resistant glass to a level rarely seen among screen protectors.

As usual, you can get a multipack of competent glass leaves from Supershieldz, and they'll get the job done. But if you're willing to spend more, you can get something like the Gorilla Glass Armor's reflection reduction by opting for the Whitestone Dome Glass AR. Samsung's OEM Anti-Reflecting Film works exceptionally well, although it tends to get dirty and scratched more than glass over time.

We've also highlighted a couple of less conventional options. ArmorSuit's MilitaryShield lineup makes an appearance for those who prefer the soft-touch, self-healing properties of TPU. Then there's the standard Whitestone Dome Glass, which leverages liquid-based, UV-cured glue to ensure perfect adhesion with no bubbles. It's only for those who know what they're doing, though, as the liquid glue can get into your phone's cracks and crevices if you don't fully prepare it for installation and work very carefully. If you do those things, it'll stick to the S25's screen glass and protect it better than anything.

If you opt to take advantage of Samsung's 2025 Galaxy flagship refinements, pick up a good Galaxy S25 case, too. The phone is pretty durable, but it's also expensive and not particularly grabby.