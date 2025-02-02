The Galaxy S25+ is a capable middle child in Samsung's brand-new Galaxy S25 series . It houses some of the best of what the South Korean tech giant offers in mobile technology, including a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. While Samsung uses Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 to protect the display from scratches, it's hardly a foolproof solution.

If you're investing over $1,000 on the Galaxy S25+, you'll want to keep that gorgeous display pristine. A screen protector is just the thing for the job. Here are our top picks to help you protect your Galaxy S25+ display.

Best overall Ringke Easy Slide for Galaxy S25+ The Ringke Easy Slide screen protector for the Galaxy S25+ is an excellent choice. It's a tempered glass film that offers top-notch protection against bumps, dents, and scratches. What sets it apart is the included applicator tool, making installation a breeze. Plus, it comes with an extra protector for future use. The Easy Slide also features an oleophobic coating, keeping fingerprint smudges at bay. $17 at Amazon $18 at Ringke

Premium pick Dbrand Prism 2.0 for Galaxy S25+ Like its excellent Grip case, Dbrand offers the fantastic Prism 2.0 screen protector made from tempered glass. It has a precise cut for a perfect fit and an oleophobic coating to keep smudges away. It also comes with a statically charged film to remove dust from your display during the installation, and the alignment frame makes the whole process seamless. $35 at dbrand

Best value amFilm Auto-Alignment OneTouch for Galaxy S25+ $7 $8 Save $1 amFilm's Auto-Alignment OneTouch screen protector takes the hassle out of the installation with its alignment frame. It's made from high-quality tempered glass that keeps the scratches and scrapes away from the display. The company also includes camera lens protectors to safeguard the rear cameras. Moreover, it has a case-friendly design. So, it'll have no issues with most of the Galaxy S25+ cases. $7 at Amazon

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Galaxy S25+ $8 $10 Save $2 Supershieldz makes some of the most affordable but good-quality screen protectors for smartphones, and its Galaxy S25+ offering is no exception. It has aggressive pricing, and you get three protectors in each pack. Moreover, it keeps the display safe from everyday mishaps. The only downside is the lack of an alignment frame. $8 at Amazon

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield for Galaxy S25+ $10 $11 Save $1 If you want a TPU-based screen protector instead of a glass one, the ArmorSuit MilitaryShield is a great option. It has a case-friendly design and offers decent protection against dents and scratches. It also comes with self-healing properties to recover from minor blemishes. Moreover, its liquid installation process gives you enough time to fix any issues with the alignment. $10 at Amazon

MagGlass Matte Screen Protector for Galaxy S25+ Looking to reduce the glare and reflections from your Galaxy S25+ display? The MagGlass Matte Screen Protector can help. It has an edge-to-edge design to keep the full display safe and comes with everything in the box needed for an easy and straightforward installation. The screen protector is also coated with an oleophobic coating to resist fingerprint smudges. $18 at Amazon

Samsung Anti-Reflecting Film for Galaxy S25+ $13 $25 Save $12 This official Galaxy S25+ screen protector from Samsung has a lot going for it. Thanks to its matte finish, it can reduce glare and reflections. It also has a special coating to defend against smudges, and its PET construction doesn't interfere with the under-display fingerprint sensor. Plus, you get a perfect fit. While it lacks a property alignment tool, it has built-in tabs to help with the installation. $13 at Amazon $13 at Samsung

UAG Glass Shield for Galaxy S25+ The UAG Glass Shield for the Galaxy S25+ is a premium screen protector that offers comprehensive protection. With reinforced edges and double-strengthened tempered glass, it's designed to withstand everyday mishaps. It also features an oleophobic coating to repel fingerprint smudges. Plus, it's cut precisely to offer an excellent fit. Unfortunately, it doesn't come with easy installation applicator tools. However, there is a simple alignment tool in the box. $35 at Amazon $35 at UAG

kwmobile Screen Protector for Galaxy S25+ The kwmobile Screen Protector is another high-quality option based on PET material. It offers decent protection against bumps, dents, and scratches. It's also pretty affordable, and you get three screen guards in each pack. This will help if you encounter installation issues, as you don't get an alignment frame in the box. Moreover, it doesn't interfere with the under-display fingerprint sensor. $7 at Amazon

Top screen guards for the Galaxy S25+

Being part of a popular smartphone lineup, the Galaxy S25+ is getting plenty of love from accessory manufacturers. There are several excellent screen protectors on the market. The Ringke Easy Slide is our top pick because of its easy-to-install mechanism, reasonable price tag, and tempered glass material. It also has a case-friendly fit and comes with an anti-fingerprint oleophobic coating.

If you're willing to spend more, consider the Dbrand Prism 2.0. It's also a tempered glass protector and comes with an applicator tool to take the hassle out of the installation. Another highlight of the Dbrand offering is the included statically-charged peel that removes all the dust particles from the screen during the installation.

The amFilm Auto-Alignment One Touch is a fantastic value offering that is high-quality and comes with an installation frame. The company also includes camera lens protectors for the rear cameras. Moreover, you'll appreciate its case-friendly design.

If you want PET-based screen guards, the official Samsung screen protector with a matte finish is worth considering.

Finally, the ArmorSuit MilitaryShield is an impressive TPU-based screen protector with self-healing properties.