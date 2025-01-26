The new Samsung Galaxy S25+ is slightly slimmer and lighter than its predecessor, making it one of the best Android smartphones you can buy in 2025. It’s powered by the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, and it has a large 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, making it great for playing demanding games and multitasking.

The Galaxy S25+ is a premium smartphone. As such, it’s covered by glass that’s prone to cracks and scratches. While the new flagship series is equipped with the durable Gorilla Glass Victus 2, accidents can still happen. To prevent expensive repairs, check out our collection of high-quality and rugged cases to keep your Galaxy S25+ free from everyday wear and tear.

Best overall Samsung Standing Grip for Galaxy S25+ $23 $45 Save $22 The Samsung Standing Grip is specifically made for the Galaxy S25 series, featuring a premium look, thin design, and a grip sliding mechanism that lets you hold on to your device more securely, or enable you to prop up the phone as a kickstand. It has precise cutouts, a compact design, and three color options. $23 at Samsung

Premium pick Pitaka Tactile Woven for Galaxy S25+ The Pitaka Tactile Woven case is made of 1500D Aramid Fiber, offering a premium look, MagSafe, and an extremely thin feel. It offers exceptional protection, keeping the compact and thin profile while offering all the safety features you’d expect from a similar case with a thicker and bulkier profile. $60 at Amazon

Best value Spigen Ultra Hybrid for Galaxy S25+ The new Spigen Ultra Hybrid Qi 2-certified case, enabling you to use Qi2-compatible chargers, and accessories. It’s available in several different styles. It has a long-lasting design and a clear panel with an anti-fingerprint coating. There are raised bezels, and precise cutouts for a seamless look and feel. $21 at Amazon

Promoted pick i-Blason Armorbox for Galaxy S25+ In partnership with i-Blason The i-Blason Armorbox is an outstanding case that offers an all-in-one solution. It comes in four colors, providing a tough, rugged look and feel. It comes with a full 360-degree body protection, a built-in kickstand, and MagSafe compatibility, and a screen protector to keep your Galaxy S25+ safe from drops and scuffs. $32 at i-Blason

Samsung Kindsuit for Galaxy S25+ $25 $50 Save $25 The Samsung Kindsuit is available in four colorful and unique options. This first-party case is made of premium materials that feels durable and luxurious. It offers improved ergonomics, and a thin profile that adds virtually no extra bulk to the Galaxy S25+. $25 at Samsung

dbrand Grip for Galaxy S25+ The dbrand Grip case is a rugged, MagSafe-compatible, and customizable case, offering ultimate protection with unique-looking skins that you can easily install and remove. Installation is quick and simple, and the case improves the ergonomics, and provides an excellent level of protection. $60 at dbrand

ESR HaloLock Classic Hybrid for Galaxy S25+ The ESR HaloLock Classic Hybrid case adds powerful protection to your Galaxy S25+. It supports HaloLock and MagSafe-compatible cases and accessories, and comes in several stylish designs. It provides 11-ft drop protection, and elevated bezels that keep your camera and screen safe from falls. $20 at ESR

ROKFORM Rugged for Galaxy S25+ ROKFORM is known for its highly rugged case and excellent RokLock mounting mechanism providing access to various accessories. It has a simple, secure mounting system, and the case offers a precise fit and cutouts, as well as elevated bezels that protect your Galaxy S25. $70 at Rokform

Torras Magnetic for Galaxy S25+ $26 $30 Save $4 The Torras Magnetic case offers advanced shockproof, and military-grade protection. It has an anti-scratch and anti-yellowing material that protects the phone from discoloration and scuffs. It has elevated bezels, MagSafe support, and two unique color options to match your style. $26 at Amazon

Shield your Galaxy S25+ with these high-quality cases

You might want to check out the Samsung Standing Grip if you’re looking for the best overall case with added functionality and a slim profile. It has a unique Grip sliding mechanism that lets you hold on to your large Galaxy S25+, which can also be used as a kickstand for a hands-free experience.

The Pitaka Tactile Woven has been a long-time favorite due to its extremely thin profile. Rugged aramid fiber material protects the phone from falls, scratches, and everyday scuffs. It’s the perfect case for those looking for an extra layer of protection and a thin profile that feels premium.

The Spigen Ultra Hybrid offers great value for your money thanks to its stylish, tough, and ergonomic case. It’s one of the first cases to offer Qi2 compatibility for supported accessories and wireless chargers, giving you even more functionality for your next case. It comes in several styles and colors, allowing you to customize your experience further.