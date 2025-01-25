The new Samsung Galaxy S25 is thinner, lighter, and smaller than its predecessor, making it one of the best compact devices in Samsung’s lineup. The S25 has a relatively large 6.2-inch display powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, new Galaxy AI features, and an improved camera experience.

The Galaxy S25 has the new Gorilla Glass Victus 2 glass panel on the front and back, so you might be tempted to use it without a case. While the new panel is tougher and more impact and scratch-resistant, it’s still prone to scratches. We collected some of the best cases you can buy to help you prevent damage.

Best overall Spigen Ultra Hybrid for Galaxy S25 The new Spigen Ultra Hybrid is available in several different styles. It’s a Qi 2-certified case, enabling you to use Qi2-compatible chargers, and accessories. It has a long-lasting design and a clear panel that has an anti-fingerprint coating. There are raised bezels, and precise cutouts for a seamless look and feel. $21 at Amazon

Premium pick UAG Monarch Pro for Galaxy S25 The Urban Armor Gear Monarch Pro is one of the toughest cases around. It’s available in several colors and styles, offering the ultimate protection for those needing an extra layer. It supports magnetic charging and MagSafe accessories, and it’s made from a DuPont kevlar material to keep your phone safe. $100 at Amazon

Best value JETech Magnetic for Galaxy S25 The JETech Magnetic case is built from high-absorbing materials to offer a slim and tough protection for your Galaxy S25. It has precise cutouts, raised bezels, and a shockproof bumper with reinforced cushions to keep you safe from falls and everyday scratches. $15 at Amazon

Promoted pick Supcase UB Pro for Galaxy S25 In partnership with Supcase The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro is an excellent case that offers an all-in-one solution. It comes in three colors, providing a tough, rugged look and feel. It comes with a full 360-degree body protection, a built-in kickstand and rotatable belt-clip holster, as well as a screen protector to keep your Galaxy S25 safe from drops and scuffs. $27 at Supcase $27 at Amazon

Samsung Standing Grip for Galaxy S25 The Samsung Standing Grip case is a first-party accessory, made by Samsung. It’s specifically made for the Galaxy S25 series, featuring a premium look, thin design, and a grip sliding mechanism that lets you hold on to your device more securely, or enable you to prop up the phone as a kickstand. $45 at Samsung

dbrand Grip for Galaxy S25 The dbrand Grip case is one of the most rugged, MagSafe-compatible, and customizable cases out there, offering ultimate protection with unique-looking skins that you can easily install and remove. Installation is quick and simple, and the case improves the ergonomics, and provides excellent level of protection. $60 at dbrand

ROKFORM Rugged for Galaxy S25 ROKFORM is known for its highly rugged case and excellent RokLock mounting mechanism that provides access to use a variety of extra accessories. It has a simple, secure mounting system, and the case offers a precise fit and cutouts, as well as elevated bezels that protect your Galaxy S25. $70 at Rokform

CASETiFY Magnetic for Galaxy S25 Casetify is known for offering a lot of unique designs, and the Stamp collection offers various unique designs, 6.6-foot drop protection, MagSafe compatibility, and a slim fit that adds no bulk to the Galaxy S25 series. It has elevated bezels, toughened corners, and an anti-yellowing material to prevent discoloration. $64 at Amazon

Pitaka Tactile Woven for Galaxy S25 The Pitaka Tactile Woven case is mode of 1500D Aramid Fiber, offering a premium look, MagSafe, and a feel that’s extremely thin. It offers an excellent level of protection, keeping the compact and thin profile while offering all the safety features you’d expect from a similar case with a thicker and bulkier profile. $60 at Amazon

Keep the Galaxy S25 display safe with the top cases

The Spigen Ultra Hybrid offers excellent value for your money. Its stylish, rugged, ergonomic case keeps you safe from everyday wear and tear. It comes in various colors and designs, allowing you to express your unique self. It’s compatible with Qi2 accessories, offering fast wireless charging speeds and support for a wide range of accessories.

The Urban Armor Gear Monarch Pro is a rugged, premium case that costs a pretty penny. However, the high price makes it one of the toughest cases you can buy. It’s a no-brainer for those who need an extra layer of protection and a premium feel without sacrificing the durability of your new expensive gadget.

While we’re on the topic of money, consider the new JETech Magnetic if you want to save a bit and don’t feel like shelling out too much for your new case. It doesn’t sacrifice quality and design, offering a minimalist look and rugged materials that keep your phone safe from drops and everyday scuffs.