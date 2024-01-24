The good news? There's such a wide variety of options in the market that you're spoilt for choice no matter your budget. Wireless chargers are compatible with devices from other brands so you can share one charging puck with your family or friends. If that wasn't enough, many of the best wireless chargers can also juice up your earbuds and smartwatches, giving you solid bang for your buck. Here are the best we recommend.

Samsung's latest flagship phones, the Galaxy S24 , S24+ , and S24 Ultra , have become a major talking point with their new Galaxy AI features and support for seven years of software updates . With such robust offerings, you need a powerful charger to ensure your precious new device is juiced up for you to enjoy the cool new features. Unfortunately, none of the latest Samsung phones ship with a charger to reduce electronic waste.

One of the most versatile options on the list, this Samsung power bank offers wireless charging from its 10,000mAh capacity. It works with everything from your Galaxy earbuds to your phone, and together with the wired charging you can charge three devices at once, so it’s ideal for sharing with the whole family and taking it on the go. The large capacity also makes it useful for travelers.

Another simple, no-frills option, this Amazon Basics charging pad can be used with any Qi-enabled device. It features a convenient LED indicator to display the charging status and its case-friendly design saves you the trouble of hassling around with the case every time you need a charge. The only drawback is that it only offers 10W charging for Samsung phones, which is lower than the S24 lineup’s 15W speeds.

This one’s expensive, but it’s the only third-party charger specially designed for Samsung phones, making it one of the best choices if you have some budget to spare. Along with delivering the Galaxy’s top charging speed, it also doubles up as a stand so you can use your phone while it’s charging. It’s also case-friendly and will charge through cases up to 5mm thick.

Combining style and functionality, this Mophie charging pad gives you the best of both worlds. The sleek, fabric-style finish adds a decorative touch to your space while the powerful 15W output charges your device at its top speed. Moreover, its anti-slip rubber ring ensures your phone stays in the right spot for optimal charging. Plus, you can get all of this for a super budget-friendly price.

Belkin is a well-known name in the charger world and this charging pad is a solid choice offering fast charging at a reasonable price. It features several convenient features like an LED light indicator, overheating protection, and case-friendly charging, making it easy to use.

If you just want a basic wireless charger that’s fast and reliable without the fancy extras, go for this AT&T 15W charging pad. It matches the S24 series’ wireless charging speed at a fraction of the cost you’d pay for other high-end chargers. It's compact and case-friendly so it’s easy to carry and you don’t have to worry about removing the case every time you need a charge.

If you’re willing to splurge a bit, consider this Mophie Charging Mat that lets you top up four devices at once. Mobile phones, earbuds, smartwatches - it can charge any Qi-enabled device by sharing its 25W power output, making it both fast and versatile. It’s ideal for eliminating cable clutter if you use multiple devices together. It’s also case-friendly so you can just place your device and it’s ready to charge.

If you want a reliable, hassle-free pick, opt for the official option that's specially designed to be compatible with your device. Along with matching the 15W charging speed, this one goes a step further by letting you charge two devices at once. It can also charge your smartwatches and phones from other brands, making it a versatile and convenient option.

Picking the best wireless charger for your Galaxy S24

While wireless chargers tend to be versatile, keep in mind that not every wireless charger can work with every type of device. Some expensive options might promise superfast charging speeds but remember that your phone has a fixed charging speed limit that you can't cross even with the most high-end chargers. The S24 lineup, for instance, supports 15W wireless charging, so opt for chargers that deliver this speed.

Our top choice, the official Samsung Duo charger, ticks all the right boxes by offering 15W charging and letting you juice up two devices at once. If you want even more versatility and efficiency, we recommend the Mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat which lets you charge up to four devices at once without compromising on charging speeds. It's quite heavy on the wallet though, so if you're looking for something more affordable, go for the AT&T 15W Wireless Charging Pad that offers a basic, frill-free 15W charging at the cost of a coffee and a snack.

Beyond the top three picks, people on the go might prefer the Samsung power bank while people who use their phone while charging would love Spigen's stand-style charger. There's something to suit every style and budget here!