Sadly, Samsung increased the price of the S24 Ultra compared to its predecessor, and so the S24 Ultra is anything but affordable. And unless you're a glutton for punishment (or own stock in Corning), you're probably going to want to slap a tough case on that expensive piece of equipment to protect it from unintentional scratches, dents, and drops. This is precisely why we compiled a list of the best heavy-duty cases for your S24 Ultra, for when one of our standard S24 Ultra case recommendations just isn't tough enough.

For smartphone enthusiasts, it’s been a great start to 2024, with Samsung already unveiling its Galaxy S24 lineup . A glance at all three S24 devices may evoke a sense of déjà vu thanks to the practically unchanged look and design language. Upon closer inspection, you'll notice that Samsung did make several subtle changes to the design on all three devices — including (finally!) — the return of an all-flat, zero-curve display. The company’s absolute top-end device, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra , remains as desirable as ever, boasting outrageous hardware specs, even more impressive cameras, and a bevy of fresh AI-enabled features .

While it doesn't advertise itself as a heavy-duty case, the Spigen Cryo Armor has withstood a year of constant abuse by our resident Samsung fanatic, and a Cryo-Armor-wearing iPhone recently survived a 16,000-foot drop from an airplane. This durable case will keep cool during your most arduous gaming sessions and offers excellent corner grips, so you won't slip during an important battle.

The Supcase UB Mag XT Bumper Case offers multilayered protection for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. A shock-absorbent TPU inner core cushions against drops and bumps, while a sturdy polycarbonate shell adds further reinforcement. The case also features a unique zinc alloy camera cover with a protective doily to safeguard your phone's lenses from scratches. This cover cleverly doubles as a multi-angle kickstand, providing convenient hands-free viewing for videos or video calls.

Thanks to its rugged build, which makes use of tough polycarbonate and TPU padded protection for your screen, corners, and camera, Rokform’s Magnetic Rugged Case is more than capable of protecting the Galaxy S24 Ultra from the nastiest of drops. What makes it stand out from the competition, however, is how it attaches to metal surfaces, thanks to three powerful N52 removable Neodymium magnets.

The Defender XT from Otterbox offers robust protection to the S24 Ultra’s titanium-clad exterior with its rigid outer shell, bumpers for camera protection, and a raised screen lip for display protection. If you live in a dusty environment, you’d certainly appreciate the port covers that are part of the package. For additional security, you get the option to attach a lanyard or wristlet. The Defender XT is also made of 5G-friendly materials, so the addition of the case doesn’t adversely affect cellular reception.

The i-Blason ArmorBox is a formidable-looking, purpose-built tough case for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. It offers multilayered protection with a soft TPU layer, raised edges for display protection, and a dedicated metal cover for the camera module. The metal camera cover can also transform into a multi-angle kickstand. With support for wireless charging and MagSafe, the ArmorBox is pretty much an all-in-one protection module for the S24 Ultra.

With its clear, minimalist design, the Ghostek Covert offers a balanced blend of protection and aesthetics. This case, constructed from lightweight silicone, can protect the Galaxy S24 Ultra from drops of up to 8 feet and occasional accidental scratches. In addition to an anti-yellowing coating, the Ghostek Covert also includes R2x shock-absorbing corners and a lifted bumper for additional durability. The comfortable, non-slip grip adds an extra layer of security against accidental drops.

The UAG Monarch Pro's claim to fame is its incredible 25-foot (7.6-meter) drop protection, enabled by its multilayered construction. It features a shock-resistant core, an armor frame in leather or carbon fiber, a polycarbonate shear plate, as well as an impact-resistant rubber surround. The case, offered in multiple color variants, accommodates wireless charging through an integrated magnetic module. Noteworthy features include tactile buttons, precise S Pen cutouts, and a grippy texture aimed at preventing accidental drops.

With military-grade drop protection, MagSafe compatibility, and a ring stand for hands-free viewing, you'll get almost everything from a tough case with the Poetic Neon. Besides being MIL-STD-810G compliant, this case also features a robust N52 magnet that promises a more secure mounting experience with car mounts and other MagSafe accessories. It is wireless charging compatible, and the flexible pop-out magnetic ring stand only adds to its overall appeal.

Armor the Galaxy S24 Ultra with the best tough cases in town

With an eye-popping price tag, protecting your Galaxy S24 Ultra with a case should be a top priority. However, given the myriad options available on the market, choosing a heavy-duty case can be tougher than it sounds. That's why the cases in this roundup span various price points, features, and categories.

For someone seeking the right balance between great protection and good-to-have features, Poetic’s Neon Case makes for a compelling choice. The attractive price tag, catchy looks, and MagSafe + Wireless compatibility only add to the Neon Case’s overall appeal.

Ghostek’s Covert case is an option that will appeal to the price-conscious. It blurs the lines between full-fledged tough cases and simple, clear cases. The case is even rated to withstand drops of up to 8 feet, which at its price is an incredible feat.

If drop protection is the most important, you simply can't go wrong with the UAG Monarch Pro. It boasts an incredible 25 feet drop protection rating. Of course, the company does charge a premium for it, but for many, the added cost ensures that the S24 Ultra won't end up becoming an expensive paperweight.

When all is said and done, and you've landed on a case, make sure you don't neglect the display, and pick up a screen protector for your S24 Ultra.