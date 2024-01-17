Whether you’re after a super-slim case or some heavy-duty protection, we’ve rounded up the best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra cases of all shapes and sizes, with or without a MagSafe ring built-in for easier charging or magnetic phone grips.

If “go big or go home” was a smartphone, it’d be the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra . The granddaddy of this year’s Galaxy S lineup brings some small but much-appreciated improvements to the S-Pen-toting king of Samsung smartphones . And, no, it’s not the new cooling system, the upgraded cameras, or the new AI features built into One UI. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is the first Ultra not to have a curved screen! I know that doesn’t sound much, but this opens up the Galaxy S24 Ultra to a full array of tempered glass screen protectors, and cases no longer have to account for curved edges and shallow sides.

The Limitless can look bland and pricy on paper, but once you get it in your hand, it’s impossible to deny the appeal of this MagSafe Galaxy S24 Ultra case. The option for specialty materials — like the Ultra-exclusive Silver Pearl — brings unique flair and satisfying textures. I wish the side grips went all the way up, though.

Much like the Ringke Fusion, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid now comes in a variety of styles, but the teardown-esque Zero One style has upgraded once again to offer dark and light variants. There’s even a MagSafe version of the Ultra Hybrid for those like me who have become utterly addicted to their magnetic mounts and accessories.

This case will interfere with S Pen use, but if you want the most magnetic S24 Ultra case you can buy today, Rokform takes the cake. The company claims the case sports 3x “extra strength” magnets in its ring, which should help it hold fast to phone grips or car mounts even on the roughest rides.

This new case series replaces the Incipio Grip in its S24 Ultra lineup, and I think its a great upgrade. The bumpers are durable and grippable as we expect from Incipio while the back is covered by canvas or perforated poly-leather that reminds me of classic gloves and dancing shoes. The fun colorways are Verizon-exclusive, but worth the trip.

The Fusion is no longer a single case but rather an entire line of Galaxy S24 Ultra cases, but Ringke's original holds a special place in our hearts. This case has stood strong generation after generation, and the clear and matte finishes give users the choice between the ultimate show-off and a teasing peek.

Mous’ MagSafe cases absolutely ruled last year, and the brand is back with a wafer-thin Galaxy S24 Ultra case that’s got me green with envy. This snap-on case may not be super protective — it’s not any higher than the Ultra’s camera rings — but it adds grip and MagSafe compatibility without bulking up your super-sized phone.

Exclusive to the S24 Ultra, the Cosmo Mag brings a kickstand and a lens cover to this iconically cute and durable case series. i-Blason highlights the MagSafe ring here as being stronger than average, which is all but required for a phone this heavy. Pink Marble looks nice, but I recommend the BlueFly.

If the Nano Pop could only come to one model of the Galaxy S24 this year, at least it was the S24 Ultra. While the classic Blueberry Navy looks bold as ever here, it's the Light Violet colorway I’ve been waiting to see on the S24 Ultra the most since the Titanium Violet was first revealed.

We’re finally getting MagSafe in dbrand’s Samsung cases this year. This is excellent news as it’ll allow you to stick on MagSafe chargers, wallets, or phone grips, pull them off, and appreciate your case’s skin in full glory. The only new skin not available is X-Ray, since dbrand needs to run the S24 Ultra through said machine first.

Even with Samsung’s upgraded cooling system, your Galaxy S24 Ultra deserves a thermally efficient case if you do any gaming or intense activities on it. The multi-layered back helps heat dissipate faster. On top of a mesmerizing pattern and excellent side grips, the Cryo Armor is quite durable, helping an iPhone recently survive a skydive intact.

The best cases surpass the S24 Ultra’s limits

Samsung chickened out on adding Qi2 to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but thankfully, we have plenty of MagSafe cases that can give us the same functionality while protecting our $1,300 investment. Over half of the major case brands are bringing at least one MagSafe case to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, like the dbrand Grip, i-Blason Cosmo Mag and our long-beloved Mous Limitless.

The inclusion of the magnetic ring is especially useful for dbrand’s Grip because it allows you to have your custom-skin cake and eat up MagSafe chargers/grips, too. The Zero One versions of the Spigen Ultra Hybrid could have enjoyed this perk, but alas, only the Metal Ring version comes with Spigen’s MagFit.

Speaking of Spigen, its Cryo Armor has proven its effectiveness with literally flying colors over the last two years, helping users game longer and even helping a phone survive a 16,000 foot drop out of an airplane without breaking. Of course, we can’t guarantee that it’ll handle every drop that well — please don't give your S24 Ultra a solo skydive — but between the thermal assistance, excellent grip, and medium-slim size, the Cryo Armor is more than worth its large pizza price tag.

Another perfectly priced case is the Caseology Nano Pop, with its near-invisible microdot grips and dynamic duos of color. If Caseology had put a mag ring in here, this would be the perfect case under $20, but foregoing MagSafe allows it to work with your trusty flat wireless chargers and keep super slim. Light Violet is absolutely perfect for the Titanium Violet, and I’m quite interested to see how the Titanium Yellow looks with the Blueberry Navy’s raincoat yellow accents.