The Samsung Galaxy S24 is finally here, with a few upgrades over its predecessor. It's powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, meaning you know it will be fast and powerful, but the screen is different too. The beautiful AMOLED display is 6.2 inches, just a smidgen larger than the previous Galaxy S23 display. Although that gorgeous screen is made out of some tough Gorilla Glass, it's still prone to scratches, scuffs, and, even worse, breaking if you aren't careful. That's why we always suggest a screen protector to keep your display free of damage — here are the best screen protectors for the Samsung Galaxy S24.

You don't need to purchase a separate screen protector for your phone, if you get a case with one built in. The Poetic Spartan Galaxy S24 case comes with a built-in tempered glass protector that can be easily attached to your phone's screen. Even though it doesn't stick to the phone's AMOLED display, this protector allows for precise touchscreen and fingerprint recognition.

AACL's Hybrid Film, made with PET, is an ideal solution to keep your Galaxy S24 screen free from any scratches if you want a film protector. You will need to re-register your fingerprints after installing the screen protector, but it's an easy process with the included alignment tool. Also, each pack contains four films, so you'll have replacements on hand when you need them.

Whitestone Dome Glass screen protectors are known for their exceptional durability and precise fitting. They often rank at the top of the field in terms of quality. These protectors are not cheap and require careful attention to detail during the UV-cured "wet install" process. However, their consistent adhesive layer ensures perfect performance of the touchscreen and fingerprint reader.

Dbrand offers a precision-engineered tempered glass screen protector for the Galaxy S24, which comes with a smooth, rounded edge, providing a comfortable grip. Once installed, you will barely feel the edges of the protector due to its smudge and fingerprint-resistant properties. This two-pack of glass protectors is a testament to Dbrand's commitment to quality and premium craftsmanship.

JETech's 9H tempered glass two-pack goes above and beyond by keeping your screen private. This means you can use your phone in public without worrying about prying eyes seeing your personal information, text messages, or app usage. The anti-spy technology ensures that your screen is completely blacked out to anyone viewing it at angles greater than 30 degrees. As a bonus, the package includes camera lens protectors.

When it comes to installing a new screen protector, things can get pretty tricky, especially if it's made of delicate tempered glass that can easily crack. But with amFilm’s Galaxy S24 9H glass protector, you don't have to worry about any of that. Its auto-alignment tool makes the installation process a walk in the park. What's more, it's reasonably priced and offers two lens protectors and a second glass protector — talk about value.

You will likely know the OtterBox brand for making heavy-duty cases, but their screen protectors are also worth mentioning. The OtterBox PolyArmor is actually made from a polymer but has all the benefits of tempered glass, so scuffs and scratches should stay away from your display. Plus, it's constructed to absorb impact even better than a glass screen protector, reducing the chance of cracking and needing a replacement.

This tempered glass protector goes above and beyond with four layers of protection, including a shatterproof film and an anti-smudge coating, keeping your phone safe from scratches, cracks, and smudges. Plus, the included alignment kit guarantees that you install it perfectly the very first time, ensuring optimal protection. And, with two protectors in the package, you'll have a backup for when you need it.

Install your screen protector properly

No matter which screen protector you choose — tempered glass, polymer, or film — you need to ensure it is installed properly to get the benefits. That's why we are such big fans of screen protectors with installation guides included, to ensure you get the best fit possible.

Remember, the best way to install any screen protector is in a clean environment free of dust, so you don't get any particles stuck under the screen during the process. Plus, ensure you wash your hands thoroughly and wipe your phone before you start.

The right screen protector for your Galaxy S24

While you anxiously await your Galaxy S24 preorder to arrive, you'll want to order a screen protector so you can put it on your phone right away!

Spigen is one of our favorite brands to recommend due to their well-made and easy-to-install screen protectors. Additionally, the applied coating helps prevent fingerprints and smudges from building up too much on your screen.

Although it's a little more expensive, the OtterBox PolyArmor is a good way to ensure you're getting the best protection. Its polymer is a little more flexible than glass, making it a bit better at handling shock than more traditional screen protectors.

Lastly, if you're looking for an excellent screen protector at an affordable price, go for the amFilm screen protector. You'll get two protectors and some camera protectors too. The installation guide is a significant advantage, and it'll help you apply the protector correctly.