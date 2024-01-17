If you're preordering your Samsung Galaxy S24+ , you may want to start thinking about protecting your phone once you get it. After all, that big, beautiful 6.7-inch display won't be any good to you if it gets all scratched up. That's why, no matter how strong the version of Gorilla Glass is on the device, we always suggest investing in a top-quality screen protector. Whether you want maximum protection from tempered glass, or prefer the ultra-thin feel of a film protector, we've got you covered. Here are the best screen protectors for the Samsung Galaxy S24+ that you can get so you have it ready for when you receive your phone!

MagGlass offers a variety of screen protectors, including a unique matte-surfaced tempered glass screen protector that reduces glare and improves readability. An added bonus is that the screen protector comes with an installation frame for easy, one-touch installation, making it almost impossible to mess up.

AACL's PET-based Hybrid Film is the perfect solution to keep the screen of your Galaxy S24+ free from any blemishes while also working seamlessly with the in-display fingerprint sensor. You must re-register your fingerprints after installing the screen protector but don't worry; the included alignment tool makes the process a breeze. Plus, each pack comes with four PET films, so you'll have replacements when you need them.

Samcorn's screen protectors are a great choice for anyone who wants a premium protector that doesn't cost too much. They are made from 9H scratch and shatter-resistant glass and are just 0.16mm thick. The 2.5D round edges of these protectors make them highly compatible with most cases. On top of the three screen protectors, this package also comes with three camera protectors.

We like the Whitestone Dome screen protector because the company has proven to be a leader in producing top-quality tempered glass screen protectors, and it has one for the Galaxy S24+. With all the necessary accouterments included, the UV-cured adhesive ensures that the 9H hardness glass is perfectly aligned and won't slip over time, your phone's screen will be well protected!

JETech's 9H tempered glass two-pack is not just any screen protector. It provides more than just physical protection - it also ensures the privacy and security of your personal information, text messages, and app usage. Featuring anti-spy technology, this screen protector completely blacks out your phone screen to third parties when viewed at angles greater than 30 degrees. The package also includes camera lens protectors as a bonus.

Installing the AmFilm protector is a breeze, thanks to its innovative OneTouch Auto-Alignment tool. The protector and camera protectors are crafted from 9H hardness glass, ensuring maximum protection for your screen and camera. Once installed, you can rest assured that your device will be shielded from any damage.

The Fusion XTR3 screen protector from ZAGG is made from a flexible polymer that functions just like traditional tempered glass, but allows it to be produced with recycled materials, which is pretty neat! On top of that, it has blue-light filtering technology, meaning it should help with eye strain when you're scrolling TikTok or Reddit.

Spigen's "EZ Fit" screen protector lives up to its name by providing a clever installation tool that guarantees precise alignment and a smooth, bubble-free experience. The protector is constructed from 9H tempered glass, which offers protection against scratches and cracks. Additionally, it features an oleophobic coating that makes it resistant to smudges and fingerprints, so your screen will always be clear.

Don't let that gorgeous display get scuffed

We know that the Galaxy S24+ has a bigger screen than last year and even better resolution and quality. It's one of the main reasons to get the Plus version over the standard. You need to ensure you're protecting the screen from scratches, scuffs, and even smudging fingerprints when you can, and a screen protector is the best way to do that.

Spigen has always been one of our favorite brands to recommend because their screen protector is well-made and very easy to install. Plus, the coating they apply does help keep fingerprints and smudges from becoming a real problem.

If you don't mind spending a little more, the good people at ZAGG have created something special with their InvisibleShield XTR3. It's not made from tempered glass, but actually a special polymer made from recycled materials, but it's very strong, just like glass! The blue-light filtering the protector offers is great to help reduce eye strain.

Lastly, the amFilm screen protector is a great option for spending a little less. It comes in a pair of two and even includes some camera protectors as well. Once again, the installation guide is a big boon to ensuring you apply it correctly.

A properly fitting screen protector is essential for success

The most important thing about your screen protector — regardless of which one you choose — is that it fits properly and is installed correctly. No one benefits from an ill-fitting screen protector, so we suggest a screen protector with installation guides. Plus, you can always increase your chance for success by making sure to wash your hands before you start, cleaning your phone really well before applying the protector, and ensuring the space you're doing the installation is as clean and dust-free as possible.