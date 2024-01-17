Samsung may lump in the Galaxy S24+ with its little brother, but this phone is more of the sweet spot between the affordable but small S24 and the now-ridiculously expensive Galaxy S24 Ultra . It's got a screen with plenty of room for reading or gaming without being so large that it's impossible to use one-handed, and it still has premium features like UWB that the base model still lacks. And now that it'll be getting seven years of system and security updates, a quality case to keep it safe through the end of the decade is essential. From heavy-duty protection to sleek style to magnetic might, these Galaxy S24+ cases are the cream of the crop.

UAG's put the hexagonal magnetic design on both versions of the Monarch, but only the Monarch Pro actually has the magnetic array. This multi-layered Galaxy S24+ case has more color options for the standard, non-magnetic version, but you can still get the convenience of MagSafe and the extra-fancy feel of carbon fiber on the Monarch Pro if desired.

The Otterbox Symmetry is finally getting the selection and variety for Android cases that were previously reserved for iPhone. From limited edition designs like this adorable Dogs case to translucent and solid-color options, the Symmetry Series can fit any lifestyle. Otterbox goes somewhat overboard in its drop testing, reassuring us that this Galaxy S24+ case will never fail its inhabitant.

dbrand's skins are famous, but skins alone don't offer much impact resistance to a phone. Thus, dbrand also makes a premium Galaxy S24+ case that is almost too grippy and offers dozens of case skins to customize it with. From special materials like leather and carbon to striking graphical designs to simple solid colors, this MagSafe case can appeal to everyone.

While Samsung technically makes a "wallet" case, it's plastic and can only hold one card. Meanwhile, Snakehive's wallet folio boasts three card slots and a cash flap in its pigskin leather interior while velvety-feeling nubuck leather dyed in one of six colors wraps around the outside. A magnetic strap ensures the case won't fall open while in your purse or pockets.

Supcase might not have given us any MagSafe Galaxy S24+ cases, but its sister brand, i-Blason, has. This upgraded Armorbox not only adds a MagSafe ring dead center for you to enjoy magnetic charging and easily removable phone grips but also adds a new lens cover that doubles as a kickstand.

Spigen puts a lot of eggs in the Ultra Hybrid's basket these days, but for my money, the slimmer and grippier Liquid Crystal is the clear case to beat. It's easy to get on and off since it skips the hard plastic back, and its evil twin, the Liquid Crystal Glitter, is one of my favorite cases of all time.

Samsung skipped Qi2 for the Galaxy S24+, but MagSafe cases like the Mous Limitless give us that magnetic magic anyway. This sturdy case has five material types to choose from, including leather, Aramid Fibre, and two types of wood. It's held up excellently this last year on the Galaxy S23, and we trust the S24+ version to do the same.

The Parallax hasn't just stolen my heart; it stole my entire family's with its low-key flair and outstanding grip. The Sage Green colorway has finally come to the series, and we've also got a deeply enticing Navy Violet to mesh with the breathtaking Cobalt Violet S24+. Air cushioning helps this TPU case endure 4-foot drops.

Protection is key for the best Galaxy S24+ cases

The longevity of your Galaxy S24+ depends on the longevity of its case, and thankfully, there's no shortage of durable covers around. The Mous Limitless rides the fence between medium and heavy-duty cases, but its satisfying in-hand feel and invisible MagSafe support more than make up for its slightly bulky bumper. Leather and fabric add some interesting depth to it, but for my money, the Bamboo and Walnut — my personal favorite — last longer when used with magnetic accessories due to their smooth hardness. dbrand's Grip case also benefits from the smoothness of its skins to avoid any distressing around the MagSafe ring, as I've found in lesser cases.

Caseology's Parallax may not have magnets, but its sleek figure and just-right grippiness — the dbrand Grip can be so grippy it doesn't want get into your pocket at times — make it an essential case and one of the best values among S24+ cases, though the Spigen Liquid Crystal undercuts it by a hair by benefit of only being one TPU layer rather than layered. Clear cases come in all shapes and sizes, but if you want a nearly invisible cover for your shiny Samsung, this is as good as it gets. That said, the way the Liquid Crystal Glitter elevates and emphasizes the colors and design of the Galaxy S24+ gives it an edge over the normal Liquid Crystal, and it also does a better job at hiding scuffs, smears, or that tiny crack on your S24+ that you got for walking around without a case on.

More cases are still coming fast and furious, and we'll be bringing the best of them right here as we hunt them down and start testing them out.