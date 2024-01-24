If you've been bored by phone cases for the last several years, I can't blame you. Sure, material upgrades and the perfection of air cushion technology now allow even extra-slim cases to certify themselves as "military drop-tested," but most popular case series have had the exact same design for 3 to 7 years. (I'm looking at you, Spigen Tough Armor and Supcase UB Pro!) Phone cases are my passion, but the only cases to really rev up my engines these days aren't super slim or heavy-duty; they're functional, fashionable, and ferromagnetic. Qi2 magnetic wireless charging is finally bringing its magnetic magic to Android — thank you, Apple, for guaranteeing Qi2's success by letting it piggyback off MagSafe — and breathing new life into the world of phone cases and accessories. since the Samsung Galaxy S24 missed the boat for Qi2, it's fallen to case manufacturers to pick up the slack and show us a whole new world of accessories. We've got the best MagSafe cases for each and every size of the Galaxy S24 series — including Galaxy S24 Ultra MagSafe cases that we're personally verifying and testing — and whether you're after thin cases with obvious MagSafe rings or hidden rings that offer undercover support, there's a case here for you and your trusty MagSafe charger. Best MagSafe Galaxy S24 cases

Mous Limitless 5.0 for Galaxy S24 Best overall This is the case my S23 wore for most of 2023, and its S24 successor is just as solid. Leather, fiber, and fabric all make for interesting textures, but the bamboo and walnut wood options seem to be the most durable if you're constantly swapping MagSafe grips, chargers, and mounts like I am. $65 at Amazon $65 at Mous

UAG Metropolis LT Pro For Galaxy S24 Premium pick This was another S23 MagSafe case I adored, and it appears that they've listened to users after last year and improved on the magnetic strength here. The Kevlar accenting across the back of this case strikingly contrasts UAG's noisier Monarch and Pathfinder Series. However, the edge of the camera module could sometimes catch the edges of MagSafe accessories, so watch out. $65 at Amazon $65 at UAG

Ringke Silicone Magnetic for Galaxy S24 Best value Don't look down on this Ringke case just because it's the price of a large pizza; Ringke's silicone cases offer excellent grip without being horrendously lint-accumulating. The slim profile also makes the cases easy to use one-handed and slip into your front pockets once you're done without making your pocket bulge. $20 at Amazon

Rokform Magnetic Rugged for Galaxy S24 Super strong magnets While last year's Eagle 3 was honestly too magnetic a case, this year's Rokform Magnetic Rugged is extra-duty but still easy enough to work with. This case is 2 to 3 times more magnetic than its competitors, so be careful unless you want it to rip out your car mount. At least you'll never have to worry about a grip/wallet falling off while you're walking around. $70 at Amazon $70 at Rokform

dbrand Grip (MagSafe) For Galaxy S24 dbrand's Grip case is back and better than ever for the Galaxy S24, with a wider array of case skins and a magnetic ring hidden inside. If you're worried about the edges of MagSafe chargers or grips ripping or fraying your skin over time, don't be. dbrand's skins are quite tough and easily replaceable when you're ready to shake things up. $55 at dbrand

Poetic Guardian Series For Galaxy S24 Available in five striking colorways — the purple, blue, and green are especially fetching this generation — the Poetic Guardian Series has added both a boldly-colored MagSafe ring and a kickstand built into the camera ring. It's great for watching videos on a lunch break, but for using upright or for long periods, I recommend grabbing a MagSafe kickstand like the Clckr. $29 at Amazon $29 at Poetic

Spigen Slim Armor (MagFit) for Galaxy S24 This case is a new addition to the Samsung Galaxy cases portfolio at Spigen, an amalgamation of the Tough Armor, Rugged Armor, and the iMac-homaging Classic C1. If it had the same sublime colors as the C1, that would've been perfect, but alas, it's only sold in black or a blueish-gray Metal Slate for now. $55 at Spigen

iBlason Armorbox for Galaxy S24 Promoted pick In partnership with i-Blason Supcase was too stubborn to make a MagSafe case outside the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but the i-Blason Armorbox is the next best thing. Like the Poetic Guardian Series, we've got a brand-new kickstand built into the lens cover for the S24 Ultra. This kickstand, like Poetic's, isn't quite as useful or stable being placed up that high, but that's what MagSafe kickstands are for. $32 at Amazon $32 at i-Blason

Caseborne Ultra Clear Hybrid for Galaxy S24 This clear case displays its MagSafe ring in full glory, but otherwise, the case steps into the background to let your Galaxy S24's colorways shine brightest. Adding grip, 10-foot drop testing, and two tempered glass screen protectors, this quite affordable model from Caseborne embodies the simple pleasures of a clear case. $26 at Amazon

Torras Magnetic Seamless Stand for Galaxy S24 The built-in kickstand here is down at the bottom, under the MagSafe ring, which means that the kickstand should work a bit better in portrait mode, but that it could be covered up entirely when longer accessories like power banks and wallets are attached. Torras claims its magnets are 60% stronger than most, though Rockform still takes the win in that contest. $35 at Amazon

We still have a few more Galaxy S24 MagSafe cases to test before slipping in here, but most of the models I've tried out so far have all stuck well to magnetic accessories and chargers but release with only minimal effort outside the Rokform, which by design, makes it harder to get any magnetic seal broken. I'm still fully in love with the Mous Limitless as one of the most durable and distinguished MagSafe Galaxy S24 cases around, though I need to get skins installed on my dbrand Grip case and see how it handles the long, long hours of my webtoon binges. The UAG Metropolis LT Pro looks and feels even better than last year's, and I'm hopeful to see its minor flaws fully fixed in full testing in the coming weeks. Of course, I know not everyone can justify dropping $60-$70 on a phone case. MagSafe cases still demand a higher price tag, but it's nice to see more affordable offerings this year from Ringke's Silicone Magnetic and the Poetic Guardian Series. I wish Ringke would break out some bolder colorways, but the lavender-ish purple and the sand pink are quite fetching as-is. Best MagSafe Galaxy S24+ cases

dbrand Grip (MagSafe) for Galaxy S24+ Best overall With dozens of diverse skin options, a strong mag ring, and an even stronger grip (thanks to the nanodot texture across the bounce-absorbing bumper), the dbrand Grip offers the convenience of custom skins but won't let your phone shatter without warning. At least, you can have your beautiful skin and your RSI-preventing PopSockets without them ripping each other apart. $55 at dbrand

Mous Limitless 5.0 for Galaxy S24+ Premium pick This is the case my phone is wearing right now, and it's my heavy favorite for the best phone case. Mous' material flair makes it feel one-of-a-kind in the hand, and they play nicely, even with the sometimes rough edges of MagSafe accessories. The wooden styles Walnut and Bamboo easily clean up to help keep your case pristine as long as possible. $65 at Amazon $65 at Mous

Poetic Neon (Magnetic Ring Stand) for Galaxy S24+ Best value The Poetic Neon got a glow-up this year, and I am 🎶loving it!🎶 Turning the MagSafe ring into a wide kickstand cum phone ring, this classic dual-layer case finally stands out from the pack for more than just its pastel two-tone colorways — though those are coming, too. Only Black and Pink are available now, but Navy, Army Green, and Purple should arrive soon. $27 at Amazon $27 at Poetic

i-Blason Armorbox for Galaxy S24+ Promoted pick In partnership with i-Blason If Supcase is too scared to put MagSafe into its Galaxy S24+ cases, at least i-Blason has our magnetic needs covered. Available in four classic colorways, the ArmorBox can take a hit or two in style. A new metal lens cover can fold out into a kickstand that can also fold flat out of the way when a quick photo grab turns into a whole afternoon of photography. $32 at Amazon $32 at i-Blason

Spigen Slim Armor (MagFit) for Galaxy S24+ Spigen may have only made one Galaxy S24+ case with MagSafe, but the Slim Armor beats the Tough Armor (MagFit) in several key ways. First and foremost, it has more personality and better colors than the now decade-old Tough Armor design. Its kickstand is much wider and works in portrait and landscape, though it can be blocked when using MagSafe wallets. $55 at Spigen

UAG Monarch Pro for Galaxy S24+ UAG's most popular case, the kingly Monarch Pro, is now ready to rule the modern world with ruggedly handsome defense. The side grip is among the best in the industry and can take two-story drops. And rather than showing a boring round ring, UAG instead uses its iconic hexagonal style to produce a fetching case — with a not-so-fetching price tag. $80 at Amazon $80 at UAG

Peak Design Everyday for Galaxy S24+ So many brands skipped the S24+ for MagSafe cases, but thankfully, Peak Design never leaves us high and dry. This tall, dark, and handsome case feels even better than it looks — and like everything Peak, it looks amazing. The case also works with the Peak Design Mobile mounting system when you need a more secure car mount or tripod adapter than MagSafe. $50 at Peak Design

Torras Magnetic Crystal for Galaxy S24+ The Galaxy S24+ comes in some fantastic colors — especially the Samsung.com-exclusive shades like Sapphire Blue, Jade Green, and the standard but striking Cobalt Violet. And if you want to add MagSafe grips and chargers without detracting from that loveliness, Torras has you covered. Despite the thin profile, it can handle up to 12-foot impacts. $30 at Amazon

The selection for the S24+ isn't nearly as wide as it is for its little and big siblings, but we thankfully have plenty of premium and excellently-designed options to choose from. It's hard to go wrong with either the dbrand Grip or Mous Limitless as they're two of the best cases on the market today, MagSafe or not. Both allow you to pick how your case looks with premium material options like leather and fiber. Mous has an extra year of MagSafe experience under its belt, but dbrand's commitment to doing magnetic cases right gives me great hopes it will surpass the Limit(less). Of course, not everyone wants to pay $50, $65, or $80 for a phone case — UAG, I love you, but you don't have the power to levy royalty taxes, no matter how addictive the Monarch Pro is. Even more price-conscious brands like Poetic, Torras, and Spigen are bringing out wider MagSafe support for this year's Galaxy flagships. My only lament for last year's Galaxy S23+ Poetic Neon was that it was missing MagSafe, and with this year's additions, it is now my ideal case. I cannot wait to put it on and see what new levels of nitpicking I can find with it. (Oh yeah, if you want a heavy-duty case but don't want to pay for the grandeur of UAG, the i-Blason ArmorBox is essentially a Supcase UB Pro with a fresher look and a lens cover.) Best MagSafe Galaxy S24 Ultra cases We'll get fully into MagSafe/Qi2 interference with the S-Pen in a minute, but I wanted to predicate our Galaxy S24 Ultra MagSafe case selection to remind you lovely readers of a few things: MagSafe will interfere with S-Pen performance while actively using a MagSafe charger. Once you remove the MagSafe charger, the S-Pen will function normally again.

interfere with S-Pen performance while actively using a MagSafe charger. Once you remove the MagSafe charger, the S-Pen will function normally again. Interference to a smaller degree can happen with non-charging MagSafe accessories, but it should be negligible in most cases. (I'm sorry, the pun was right there.) We are also testing as many S24 Ultra cases as possible and will update this guide as we procure and evaluate them.

Mous Super Thin For Galaxy S24 Ultra Best overall $40 $45 Save $5 We've long loved the Mous Limitless 5.0 and Clarity 2.0, but its newest MagSafe case series seems tailor-made for the S24 Ultra. Allowing you to add magnetic wireless charging without bulking up your phone at all, this snap-on case comes in black or this Ultra-exclusive Forest Green. Just don't expect it to take big drops like Supcase; this is a scratch-guarding case. $40 at Mous

dbrand Grip (MagSafe) For Galaxy S24 Ultra Premium pick One of the first brands to openly and transparently discuss the issues between MagSafe cases and the S-Pen, dbrand proved the cause of this interference and how to get around it. Thus, you won't see any issues here, except when MagSafe charging (the strongest disruptor). And we can finally use a full assortment of grips, mounts, and wallets without blocking or damaging the case's installed skin. $55 at dbrand

Poetic Neon (Magnetic Ring Stand) for Galaxy S24 Ultra Best value Poetic was generous enough to offer two MagSafe versions of the Neon, but given the hubbub over MagSafe accessories causing S-Pen interference, this model is the one to beat. Having a case where the MagSafe ring can rotate fully away from the screen and be used as a kickstand or phone grip while using the pen seems like a picture-perfect solution. $27 at Amazon $27 at Poetic

i-Blason Cosmo Mag For Galaxy S24 Ultra Promoted pick In partnership with i-Blason Most MagSafe cases either slap on a white magnetic ring and call it a day (or cover it up entirely) but leave it to one of the cutest case series ever to make MagSafe tasteful. There are ten styles to choose from — seven exclusive to i-Blason's website — and each has a fold-flat lens cover kickstand. $26 at Amazon $32 at i-Blason

Peak Design Everyday for Galaxy S24 Ultra Other brands may make fabric cases, but none compare to the rich in-hand feeling and durably smooth finish of the Everyday. Not only does it support MagSafe, but it can also connect with Peak Design's Mobile ecosystem of mounts, tripods, and adapters. The case may not have received five colorways like the Pixel 8 Pro, but if it could only get one, I'm happy it's Midnight blue. $50 at Peak Design

Torras Magnetic Ostand for Galaxy S24 Ultra $39 $50 Save $11 Like the Poetic Neon, Torras's Magnetic Ostand turns the MagSafe ring into a kickstand that'll stabilize the phone while using that S-Pen and keeping your circular MagSafe attachment away from the digitizer. There are four colorways available, but I'm most partial to the light gray and this deep, deep purple. Twelve-foot drop testing also reassures us this case can take a beating. $39 at Amazon

Moment Case for Galaxy S24 Ultra $35 $50 Save $15 Moment skipped the Galaxy S23 series, but it's finally back for the Galaxy S24 Ultra with MagSafe and its new drop-in style T-series lens mount. Even if you have no interest in the photography side — after all, Samsung's cameras are already capable of so much these days — Moment still makes a damn good MagSafe case for everyday use. $35 at Moment

UAG Pathfinder Clear Pro for Galaxy S24 Ultra UAG's got a whopping eight S24 Ultra MagSafe case models — and a whole slew of color options. But given how good the titanium colorways are on the Ultra, the Pathfinder Clear Pro brings heavy-duty protection without hiding away your phone's natural beauty. Drop-protected for up to 18 feet and featuring UAG's iconic hexagonal design flair, this clear case is a clear winner. $55 at Amazon $55 at UAG

Spigen Slim Armor (MagFit) for Galaxy S24 Ultra With a more lively look than the boring Tough Armor — and a bigger, more stable kickstand to boot — the Slim Armor brings a fresh MagSafe case to the S24 Ultra's lineup. The center ring area's design reminds me of Spigen's iMac-homaging Classic C1, and maybe if we're lucky, the company will bring us its bright colorways like the Rubi Red. $55 at Spigen

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Mag XT for Galaxy S24 Ultra Promoted pick In partnership with Supcase Like i-Blason, Supcase has equipped its MagSafe version of the Supcase Unicorn Beetle with a metal lens cover that will fold all the way open, so you're not dealing with it awkwardly sticking up during photo shoots. And unlike i-Blason, Supcase still claims the UB Mag XT can survive 20-foot falls or higher for those needing a klutz-proof Galaxy S24 Ultra Magsafe case. $27 at Amazon $27 at Supcase

ESR Boost Flickstand (HaloLock) for Galaxy S24 Ultra Rather than sticking the kickstand on the magnetic ring like Poetic or Torras, ESR's boost kickstand instead puts it smack dab underneath. So, it'll still be stable in portrait or landscape, even if a round MadSafe accessory is attached. Rectangular or longer pill-shaped grips will block this kickstand, but most MagSafe grips and wallets double as a stand anyway. $27 at Amazon $25 at ESR

Rokform Magnetic Rugged For Galaxy S24 Ultra The self-proclaimed "World's Most Magnetic Phone Case," Rokform's Magnetic Rugged is 2 to 3 times stronger than the rest of its kind — amazingly, that is toned down from the 5x Eagle 3. It requires effort to pull it back off any steel doors, refrigerators, and golf carts you snap it to. This might rip the MagSafe mount off your dash, but it'll never fall off accidentally. $70 at Amazon $70 at Rokform