Revealed on the heels of CES 2024 during Samsung’s first Unpacked event of the year, the Galaxy S24 may appear to echo the S23 Ultra. However, never judge a book by its cover. Samsung’s focus when developing the S24 was improving the overall user experience through AI integration, fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The camera is also seeing upgrades, with Galaxy AI editing tools that will simplify on-device editing and utilize generative AI to fill in any gaps and enhance an image’s background.

AI may have been the star of the show, but two standout features can’t be overlooked—the S24’s beautiful 6.2-inch OLED display and the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 backing with an aluminum frame. While modern phones are getting more and more durable, there’s still something to be said about a secondary layer of protection. Enter these Samsung Galaxy S24 heavy-duty cases.

Don’t leave your phone’s physical health to chance. One poorly angled drop could leave you without access to the S24’s intuitive Google Gemini AI or the impressively convenient Circle for Search feature. Sure, you can get a thinner case for its style, but when secured with one of these heavy-duty options, you won’t have to sweat even the most unfortunate drops.