If you’re looking to level up your charging setup for Samsung’s newest “Fan Edition” smartphone, the Galaxy S24 FE, you're in luck. Since it supports 15W wireless charging, you can ditch charging cables for a cleaner setup; while 15W isn't super quick, it’s perfectly suitable for overnight charging. You won’t have to bother with USB-C ports or cables, either; just drop your phone on the charger at night and pick it up in the morning.

However, not all chargers are made equal. So here are our top picks to help you find the best wireless charger for your needs.

Top wireless chargers to juice up your Galaxy S24 FE

Picking up a wireless charger for the Galaxy S24 FE can be tricky if you want to enjoy the 15W wireless charging supported by the phone. Since Samsung uses its Super Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 technology in the S24 FE, you need a wireless charger that supports it.

Samsung’s official 15W Wireless Charger Single is one such charger that can deliver the top 15W charging speed, while sporting a sleek design, too. It also comes with a power brick and USB-C cable, allowing you to start charging immediately.

If you have a bigger budget, Spigen’s ArcField Flex Wireless Charger is perfect, especially if you prefer a stand-style design. This "Made for Samsung" certified wireless charger can push 15W power to the Galaxy S24 FE, and its convertible design allows you to use it as a pad or a stand. This flexible form factor is helpful for portability or charging other mobile accessories, such as wireless earbuds.

Spigen also offers a more affordable 15W Wireless Charging Pad, the ArcField Fast, which is a good choice if you want the most bang for the buck charger. As the name suggests, it has a pad-style design and can deliver 15W of power, but you won’t get 15W when used with the S24 FE. Instead, you have to settle for 10W, which is still pretty decent.