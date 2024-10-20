If you’re looking to level up your charging setup for Samsung’s newest “Fan Edition” smartphone, the Galaxy S24 FE, you're in luck. Since it supports 15W wireless charging, you can ditch charging cables for a cleaner setup; while 15W isn't super quick, it’s perfectly suitable for overnight charging. You won’t have to bother with USB-C ports or cables, either; just drop your phone on the charger at night and pick it up in the morning.
However, not all chargers are made equal. So here are our top picks to help you find the best wireless charger for your needs.
-
Best overall
Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Single
Samsung’s official 15W wireless charger is your best bet for juicing up the Galaxy S24 FE at its top speed. It has a no-frill, pad-style design, and you’ll be happy to know the company includes a built-in fan to ensure the charger offers the best possible charging speeds at all times. Samsung also packs a power brick, so you can start using it right out of the box. Additionally, the built-in LED helps identify the status of the charge.
-
Best value
Spigen ArcField Fast Wireless Charger
If you want the most bang for your buck, this Spigen wireless charger is an excellent pick. It comes from a reputable brand and supports cases up to 6mm thick. Another positive is its non-slip design, which ensures neither your phone nor the charger move around when your phone is vibrating. Notably, although rated for 15W charging, it can only deliver up to 10W to Samsung phones, including the S24 FE.
-
Premium pick
Spigen ArcField Flex
Spigen’s Wireless Charging Pad may not offer 15W charging to the S24 FE, but the ArcField Flex Wireless Charger has no such issues. It can charge your phone at top speed. The Spigen offering also has a convertible design, allowing you to use it as a pad or a stand. This will be useful while traveling or when you plan to juice up your wireless earbuds. Unfortunately, the company doesn’t include a power adapter in the box.
-
Anker PowerWave II Stand
The Anker PowerWave II Stand can offer up to 10W of charging to the Galaxy S24 FE. As the name suggests, it has a stand-style design that comes in handy when you want to watch a video or host a video call while charging the phone. It also includes two coils to facilitate charging in landscape and portrait orientations, a power adapter, and supports cases up to 5mm thick.
-
Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo
The Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo is a great way to juice up two devices simultaneously, and we like it a lot. It has two charging coils, which you can use to charge your phone with your wireless earbuds or smartwatch. The company has even included magnets to keep your Samsung smartwatch in place. Other highlights include a built-in fan to keep things cool, an LED light for the charging status, and a bundled 25W power brick.
-
Mophie Universal Wireless Charge Pad
With 15W output for Samsung devices, the Mophie Universal Wireless Charge Pad is a good alternative to the official Samsung wireless charger. Its clever design ensures your phone’s camera bumps don’t impact its placement on the wireless charger, and it includes an anti-slip finish and a built-in LED indicator.
-
Belkin Universal Easy Align Wireless Charging Pad
The Belkin Easy Align Wireless Charging Pad is an excellent option if you prefer no-frills, pad-style chargers. It has a sleek, simple design that looks great and has a grippy texture to keep your phone in place. The design is also helpful in avoiding camera bumps and facilitating easy alignment. Plus, you get a power brick in the box and support for cases up to 5mm thick.
-
ESR HaloLock Qi2 Wireless Charger with Kickstand
If you use a MagSafe case with your Galaxy S24 FE, the ESR HaloLock Qi2 Wireless Charger is perfect; it can seamlessly attach to the back of your phone and deliver fast wireless charging. It also has a built-in kickstand to prop up the phone while charging to watch videos. Unfortunately, the charger has a permanently attached USB-C cable, but at least it’s braided for enhanced durability.
-
Peak Design Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand
Peak Design offers another fantastic Qi2 wireless charger for folks with a MagSafe case. It has a convertible form factor, allowing you to use it as a stand or a pad, and built-in magnets to attach to your phone. It can also deliver up to 15W of power, but you won't benefit from that while using it with the S24 FE. Unfortunately, no power brick is included in the box.
