Samsung's phones are getting tough every year, but nothing's perfect. The new Samsung Galaxy S24 FE benefits from an Armor Aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus+ across its front, but we promise you: that's not enough to guarantee safety from drops, slips, and scratches.

The S24 FE also boasts the distinction of costing roughly half as much as the top-tier S24 Ultra, though despite the lower price, it's still not exactly cheap, nor is replacing a broken screen. There aren't typically as many accessories made for Samsung's FE devices, but enough dependable screen protectors are available from reputable brands to offer everyone the solution they need at the right price.

Best overall Spigen Glas.TR EZ Fit for Galaxy S24 FE Spigen's Glas.TR EZ Fit gets high screen protection marks for multiple great reasons. Its consistent construction from high-end materials ensures great performance over a long life, and the straightforward installation bracket and dependable sizing mean it works easily and fits perfectly every time. It's usually found for a relatively low price and comes in a pack of two. $18 at Amazon $35 at Spigen

Premium pick Zagg InvisibleShield Glass Elite for Galaxy S24 FE Zagg goes further than other manufacturers in selecting premium glass that's significantly harder to break than competitors. It resists fingerprints and scratches remarkably well and has a lifetime warranty that allows for replacement by technicians at brick-and-mortar stores. It's expensive and only comes as a single unit, though, so it might not be right for first-time installers. $35 at Best Buy

Best value AmFilm OneTouch for Galaxy S24 FE The AmFilm OneTouch offers an impressive blend of reliability, scratch and crack protection, and affordability. It costs next to nothing and is one of the few options from reputable brands to include perfectly sized camera protectors. And the protector's name refers to the easy-to-use frame that delivers all but foolproof installation. $9 at Amazon $10 at TechMatte

Samsung Anti-Reflecting Film for Galaxy S24 FE Samsung doesn't make many first-party accessories, but its TPU film is one of the best out there. It prevents glare better than anything else, and while it doesn't offer a ton of shatter resistance to the S24 FE (whose glass is already highly durable), its self-healing nature ensures a long life free from minor scratches. $20 at Amazon

OtterBox Glass for Galaxy S24 FE OtterBox is well known for its extremely durable cases, and its screen protectors are every bit as high-quality. This protector uses some of the best glass available, with perfect smoothness and clarity and above-average crack prevention. It promises not to mess with touch or fingerprint reader performance, and its oleophobic coating fights smudges effectively, although it's not the cheapest. $30 at Amazon $30 at Otterbox

MagGlass Matte for Galaxy S24 FE There aren't many glass options that also fight reflections. The MagGlass Matte from the popular case manufacturer Encased is one of the rare ones. While it's not quite as glare-proof as Samsung's OEM model, it's a little smoother and provides more defense against hairline fractures. The protector is also relatively affordable, but there's only one unit per purchase. $15 at Amazon

IQShield Film for Galaxy S24 FE The TPU material used by the IQShield Film heals itself of small scratches over time or quickly with mild heat (like a hair dryer on the low setting), due to its thermoplastic nature. Its soft-touch feel adds just a bit of traction that a lot of users find improves touch precision, and it won't interfere with the in-display fingerprint reader. $10 at Amazon

Supershieldz Tempered Glass for Galaxy S24 FE Glass is made to break, making this super-affordable three-pack a good choice for Galaxy S24 FE owners who might happen to frequently drop their device. If you do need to remove and replace it, you can rest assured it won't leave any residue. Unlike some, it's finely crafted with rounded edges that won't introduce an uncomfortable drop-off where it meets the screen. $10 at Amazon $30 at Supershieldz

MagGlass Privacy for Galaxy S24 FE Privacy screen protectors aren't for everybody, but if keeping your display from prying eyes is important, MagGlass makes it one of the best. The protector reduces brightness ever so slightly — like most privacy screen protectors — but won't by any means make your display hard to see. And it does a good job of darkening when viewed from an angle. $15 at Amazon

Choosing the right Galaxy S24 FE screen protector

You can always be one of the brave souls to use your expensive phone without a screen protector, but with the right model, you won't sacrifice screen feel or display performance. Premium options like the Zagg InvisibleShield Glass Elite are basically indistinguishable from the phone's material and even do a slightly better job at resisting fingerprints. OtterBox's glass protector is just about as nice, although you'll have to wait for its Premium Glass model to release for comparable strength to the Zagg.

In terms of cost-effectiveness, ease of installation, and overall performance, the AmFilm OneTouch is tough to beat — it even includes camera protectors, which few do, although they won't fit underneath most cases. Spigen's Glas.TR EZ Fit lineup has a reputation for consistently perfect manufacturing and fits great with even the sleekest cases. If you want some semblance of glare resistance, Samsung's first-party is a worthwhile choice, with MagGlass's Matte offering delivering slightly less reflection fighting, but a smoother feel.

Of course, your protection won't be complete with just a screen protector (unless you're particularly courageous). There are several all-around excellent S24 FE cases to choose from, in addition to some particularly rugged models. We also recommend picking up a dependable wireless charger for convenient, safe refueling.