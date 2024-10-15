Samsung's latest "Fan Edition" smartphone, the Galaxy S24 FE , is a good choice for those seeking a budget-friendly alternative to the Galaxy S24+ . With its Exynos 2400e chip, a 6.7-inch OLED display, and a 4,700mAh battery, you get impressive features at a relatively wallet-friendly price .

However, being a glass sandwich with an aluminum frame, it's susceptible to damage in case of a mishap. To ensure its longevity, a heavy-duty case is a wise investment. Here are our top picks to get you started.

Best overall Spigen Tough Armor for Galaxy S24 FE Spigen's Tough Armor offers an excellent balance between bulk and protection. It delivers top-notch protection against everyday mishaps without adding too much unnecessary bulk, and the built-in kickstand is a handy feature for hands-free media consumption. Moreover, you can choose from two colors or get a MagSafe version to enjoy full compatibility with MagSafe accessories. Overall, it's a great companion for the Galaxy S24 FE. $21 at Amazon $45 at Spigen

Premium pick OtterBox Defender for Galaxy S24 FE OtterBox is known for its high-quality, rugged cases that deliver top-notch protection, and the Defender for the Galaxy S24 FE is no exception. It keeps your phone safe from everyday mishaps and meets the military-grade drop protection norms. Its multi-layer design offers a snug fit, and the built-in port cover keeps the dust, dirt, and lint out. Despite its thickness, it can work with many wireless chargers. $65 at Amazon $65 at Otterbox

Promoted pick i-Blason Armorbox for Galaxy S24 FE The i-Blason Armorbox is a heavy-duty case that provides 360-degree coverage of the Galaxy S24 FE by including a built-in screen protector. This leaves no part of the phone exposed, resulting in impressive protection from mishaps. The case also has textured sides for enhanced grip and a kickstand to make your life easy. Additionally, you get a belt-clip holster in the box if that's something you find helpful. See at Amazon

Best value JETech Rugged Phone Cover for Galaxy S24 FE This dual-layer case from JETech offers superior protection against bumps, dents, drops, and scratches at an attractive price. It's also available in three colors and sports a grip-friendly design with a matte finish and textured sides. The matte finish also makes the case resistant to smudges. Other features include raised edges for screen and camera protection, responsive buttons, and precise cutouts. $10 at Amazon

FNTCase Ultra Clear Case for Galaxy S24 FE If you want heavy-duty protection for your Galaxy S24 FE without hiding the phone, the FNTCase Ultra Clear Case is your best bet. This transparent case not only keeps the phone safe with its durable body and shockproof airbags, but it also lets you flaunt the design and color of your phone. The company claims it can withstand drops from as high as 10 feet. It also features raised edges and has a relatively slim design. $10 at Amazon $13 at FNTCase

Poetic Guardian for Galaxy S24 FE The Poetic Guardian for the Galaxy S24 FE is an excellent hybrid case that combines a clear case with a rugged one to deliver the best of both worlds. It features a thick TPU bumper and a clear polycarbonate back, but most importantly, it comes with a built-in screen protector to offer 360-degree coverage. The company provides an empty frame if you want to avoid using the screen protector. You can also choose from three color options. $23 at Amazon $23 at Poetic

Tudia MergeGrip for Galaxy S24 FE The Tudia MergeGrip is a reasonably priced rugged case for the Galaxy S24 FE that comes in four exciting colors. Besides giving you plenty of color choices, the case keeps the phone safe from bumps, dents, and scratches. Moreover, as the name suggests, it has textured sides and back for enhanced grip, and the company claims it can handle drops from as high as four feet. Plus, it's relatively slim and compatible with most wireless chargers. $19 at Amazon $25 at Tudia

Encased Rugged Case for Galaxy S24 FE The Encased Rugged Case for the Galaxy S24 GE is sleek and comes with reinforced corners for solid drop protection. The textured back provides a better grip, and the clicky buttons add to the overall user experience. Plus, the company ships a free tempered glass protector in the pack, ensuring complete 360-degree protection. The Encased offering is reasonably priced, but unfortunately, it only comes in one color. $15 at Amazon

UAG Pathfinder for Galaxy S24 FE There is a lot to like about the UAG Pathfinder, a MagSafe-compatible case for the Galaxy S24 FE that sports an industrial design. It provides top-notch protection and can handle drops from as high as 18 feet, and you get grippy sides, lanyard loops, precise cutouts, and reinforced corners. The case comes in five exciting colors, too, giving you plenty of options to match your aesthetic. $55 at Amazon $55 at UAG

Protect your Galaxy S24 FE with top heavy duty cases

If you're looking for the best protection for your brand-new Galaxy S24 FE, there's no better option than a heavy-duty case. Although these cases are bulkier than your normal case, they deliver top-notch protection from bumps, dents, drops, impacts, and scratches. Fortunately, there is a selection of heavy-duty cases available for the Galaxy S24 FE.

Our top pick, the Spigen Tough Armor, comes from a trusted brand. It uses polycarbonate, TPU, and impact foam to withstand most damage and keep the phone safe. It's also available in three colors and has a built-in kickstand. Moreover, you can buy it in a MagSafe version.

OtterBox's popular Defender case is perfect if you require even more protection. It's the company's toughest case and has a triple-layer design. It also comes with a port cover and has reinforced corners to deliver superior drop resistance. Plus, the company includes lanyard loops to attach straps.

JETech'ss Rugged Phone Cover is an excellent choice for anyone who wants the most bang for the buck. It costs less than $10 and still provides top-notch protection thanks to its dual-layer construction. The case also features a matte design and textured edges for an enhanced grip.