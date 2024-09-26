Every year, Samsung manages to make some of the best Android phones you can buy on the market. In 2024, the brand has managed to get two of its flagship devices on our list of top smartphones, the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+. Now, these phones are great, offering pretty much everything you could want from a smartphone, but they aren't exactly cheap, with a starting price of $999. Of course, you could always buy something more basic, and grab a great budget Android phone, but then you'd be making way too many sacrifices when it comes to the experience.

Luckily, Samsung offers a phone that slots itself right in the middle, featuring just the right combination of specifications that makes it intriguing, yet comes in at a price that can't be ignored. The Galaxy FE series has been around for a few years, and this year, Samsung is introducing the Galaxy S24 FE, featuring a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate that can crank up to 120Hz. It's powered by a Samsung Exynos 2400e processor that's paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

You get wired and wireless charging, along with a triple camera setup on the rear that includes a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 8MP telephoto. Plus, that phone packs a large battery that comes in at 4,700mAh, which should be good for all-day use. When it comes down to the price, the phone starts at $649.99. Of course, during the initial launch period of the Galaxy S24 FE, we are seeing some great deals from retailers and wireless carriers, which can save you a lot. So with that said, let's go ahead and check them out.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE deals

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Score up to $400 in instant trade-in credit If you have an eligible device to trade in, Samsung will be the best place to get this phone. The brand is currently offering up to $400 in instant trade-in credit. In addition, you can also score a discount that knocks 50% off the Galaxy Watch FE and Galaxy Buds FE. Furthermore, you can also score three times Samsung Rewards points with his purchase. $650 at Samsung

As you can see, for now, Samsung is the only one offering a promotion on this phone. But there are wireless carriers that are slated to carry this phone, which means that there should also be promotions surrounding its launch when it arrives to retail on October 3. It's hard to say whether this phone is going to be worth it, considering that Samsung's Galaxy S24 series is pretty regularly being discounted nowadays.

But it is an alternative if you're looking for a phone that starts at a more modest price tag and you can handle all the compromises. And if you can take advantage of the trade in deal offered by Samsung, then this phone might even be more worthwhile. Of course, wireless carriers and other retailers haven't shown off their prices for this phone, so it'll be interesting to see what kinds of promotions pop up, leading up to the retail release of the phone that will occur on October 3.