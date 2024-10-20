The Galaxy S24 FE is Samsung's latest smartphone to bear the FE moniker, the 'Fan Edition' line introduced on a non-exploding Galaxy Note 7, and later a cheaper Galaxy S20. The Galaxy S20 FE was a smash hit, largely due to how expensive the regular Galaxy S20 was, and how lackluster the A-series was at the time. Nowadays, the S24 FE doesn't make as much sense, but if you have a hard budget, this phone does manage to distill a lot of the Galaxy S24 experience into a more affordable package.

To achieve that affordability, sacrifices had to be made. For example, while the S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra use Armor Aluminum 2 with either Gorilla Glass Victus 2 or Gorilla Armor, the S24 FE uses standard aluminum and Gorilla Glass Victus+. That means the glass and the metal frame are more prone to scratching, denting, and cracking. With that in mind, you'll want to keep your shiny new phone looking its best for as long as possible, so we've put all our favorite cases together in one place.

Best overall Caseology Parallax for Galaxy S24 FE The Caseology Parallax frequently appears on our lists, and that's for good reason. It offers good value without compromising on quality. The raised bezels around the display are large enough to protect the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE's screen without getting in the way of your thumbs. Our favorite part is the back, which uses a textured geometric pattern for looks and much-needed grip. $17 at Amazon

Premium pick Samsung Wallet Case for Galaxy S24 FE $32 $40 Save $8 Wallet cases aren't for everyone, but some users love them. If that's the way you're leaning, Samsung's official S24 FE offering is ideal. In addition to the usual features you'd expect from a wallet case, like a card slot, it also has Samsung's S-View window, something first introduced for the Galaxy S4, letting you see the time, notifications, and even answer calls. $32 at Amazon

Promoted pick i-Blason Armorbox for Galaxy S24 FE i-Blason makes some exceptional cases, although I'm sad to say I haven't seen any of their famously bright finishes of late. That small disappointment aside, the Armorbox is aptly named. The kickstand is sturdy, as is the rest of the case, and your S24 FE is sure to withstand some harsh punishment thanks to its design. $24 at Amazon

Best value FNTCase for Galaxy S24 FE $8 $10 Save $2 If all you need is the bare minimum of protection, the FNTCase for the Galaxy S24 FE does just that. It adds plenty of grip, keeps the phone safe from drops and scrapes, and even includes a glass screen protector. If you're the kind of person who only uses cases when going out and prefers to remove them at home, this is the perfect choice. $8 at Amazon

Spigen Rugged Armor for Galaxy S24 FE I've always loved the Spigen Rugged Armor, no matter what phone I use it on. The faux-carbon effect looks good and has been copied a lot throughout the years, but nothing beats the original. The sandstone texture, reminiscent of the original OnePlus One, is a joy to hold. And since it's a Spigen product, it's made with durability in mind. $17 at Amazon

Spigen Ultra Hybrid for Galaxy S24 FE $17 $35 Save $18 Clear cases always look good at first, but that doesn't last; most will yellow. While that will happen to the Ultra Hybrid eventually, this case will last a lot longer, especially if you clean it regularly. The Ultra Hybrid provides the same protection as the Rugged Armor, but it does so while showing off the S24 FE's design. $17 at Amazon

Temdan Heavy Duty for Galaxy S24 FE $14 $16 Save $2 Qi 2 has been out a while now, and it's truly infuriating how slowly OEMs are adopting it. If you feel the same, the Temdan Heavy Duty is a good pick. It's bulky enough to keep the S24 FE protected, but adds a MagSafe/Qi2 magnet to the back, offering compatibility to a wide range of accessories. $14 at Amazon

Poetic Guardian for Galaxy S24 FE The Poetic Guardian is a workhorse. With military-grade drop protection, this case will ensure your S24 FE keeps working long after it should. While the back of this case is clear, there are some nice options for the frame that add a needed pop of color. $21 at Amazon $23 at Poetic

Promoted pick Supcase UB Pro for Galaxy S24 FE The Supcase UB Pro for the Galaxy S24 FE is an absolute unit. It has our favorite kickstand, which can also double as a place to rest a finger and use as a handle. That and the included belt clip make this the full package, perfect for people who work in environments that aren't smartphone-friendly. $25 at Amazon

Keep that S24 FE looking shiny and new

There are a lot of different case types out there, so we've done our best to choose a diverse selection. The kind of case you need will vary based on how and where you use your phone. If you're like me, something slim to prevent scratches is enough, while other more clumsy individuals will want to use something tougher.

The Caseology Parallax is the top case overall. It features on our lists a lot because of its quality. I've loved it ever since I first used it years ago and now several members of my family use it for their phones. The color selection is good, the geometric pattern on the back looks good and also gives the case more grip, and the overall build quality is better than you'd expect for the price.

If you want a more premium experience, Samsung's Wallet Case is worth a look. I'm not the biggest fan of wallet cases, but I've had a soft spot for these since I first used one on my Galaxy S4 over a decade ago. Like most wallet cases, it wraps around the screen to keep the display protected and has a card holder. My favorite part, though, is the window at the top. Samsung used to call this the S-View window back in the days when it had to name everything. This feature lets you see the time, and notifications, and even answer calls without opening the case.

If you want something basic to keep your phone safe for the least amount of money, the FNTCase is our value pick. It's only $10 without any discounts or sales, and for that, you get a basic case that'll do its job, albeit without any style. But it gets extra value points for its inclusion of a tempered glass screen protector.

If you're looking for accessories to get the most out of the Galaxy S24 FE, Samsung's Wireless Charger Duo is a good buy. The S24 FE supports 15W wireless charging, and the Duo can do that while keeping the phone cool and charging another device like a pair of earbuds or a smartwatch.