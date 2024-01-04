We are just a couple of weeks away from Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2024, and we expect the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra to be unveiled to the public finally. While there have been many rumors and leaks about the Galaxy S24 series already, we can't say exactly what Samsung has in store for the new hardware, but one thing is for sure: they likely won't be cheap. Considering the Galaxy S23 series' cheapest model was $800, and the most expensive was over $1,600, you'll want to know exactly how to get the new phone as cheaply as possible. Fret not; we are here to help you find the best preorder deals and bundles and provide important information and context to find a new Galaxy S24 at the best price.

Save $50 on the Galaxy S24 Series today!

Now, even though preorder deals have yet to go live and likely won't until shortly after the event on January 17, 2024, there is already a great way to save a little money on a new Galaxy phone today.

Samsung is offering a $50 Samsung credit to customers who reserve an Eligible Device before January 17th. The credit can be used towards the purchase of an Eligible Device, not just accessories or other add-ons like we had seen in previous years. This is the same offer we saw Samsung offer in the lead-up to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 launch, and it's a pretty sweet deal.

There's no reason not to take advantage of this great offering because it only takes mere moments of your time and then sets you up to buy a Galaxy S24, S24+, or S24 Ultra with a $50 discount as soon as possible when the preorders start after the event. Plus, if you decide not to buy the phone, it's no harm, no foul.

Best Galaxy S24 preorder deals: What to expect from retailers and carriers

As we mentioned previously, preorder deal information isn't available for the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra yet, but that doesn't mean we can't use our experience to make some educated guesses on where the best deals might be.

Once the phone launches, we'd expect to see Samsung offering some pretty big trade-in deals. So, if you're a Galaxy phone fan who likes to upgrade every year (or two), swapping your old Galaxy S23 or S22 for a new S24 Series phone through Samsung will definitely be one of the better options for you when it comes time to order your phone.

On top of offering trade-in deals, Samsung could end up offering free storage upgrades like they have on some of their other phones. That means you can snag a Galaxy S24+ with upgraded storage and save hundreds of dollars — so be on the lookout for that.

Of course, if you prefer to go through your carrier to get the new Galaxy S24, you'll also likely find plenty of good trade-in offers. At present, we are unaware of the carrier deals for the upcoming model. However, over the past three years, the base model has been available for free with an eligible trade-in at the major three carriers. Not to mention some pretty good trade-in discounts on both the plus and ultra models as well. It's probably safe to assume carriers will offer similar deals this time around too.

Lastly, we know Amazon isn't always the best place to get the absolute cheapest price, since they don't really offer trade-ins, but you could find them bundling new Galaxy S24 phones with something useful. Maybe a new pair of the Samsung Buds 2 Pro will be free when you preorder through Amazon — it's certainly something we've seen before. While it may not be the choice for serial upgraders, if you plan on buying a new Galaxy S24 series phone outright, a bundle from Amazon could be a great way to still come out ahead, even after dropping a large sum of money.