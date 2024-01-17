The Samsung Galaxy S24's biggest upgrades might be a brighter, adaptable-rate touchscreen and a slightly improved camera array with macro support — finally — but its new "one-piece" design also leaves it a little slippery compared to its predecessor. This makes a grippy case crucial so that the phone won't slip out of your hand or off your standing desk. We've grabbed the best Galaxy S24 cases to ensure that one of the best Android phones on the market never gets away from you — or, even worse, gets boring.

While it’s not compatible with wireless charging, especially not MagSafe, Smartish’s unique sliding wallet brings excellent protection and infinite variety to its Galaxy S24 case. There are four pre-made designs, but you can also upload your own photos and put your precocious pets or grinning grandkids on your trusty case.

Claiming to have two-to-three times the strength of normal MagSafe, Rokform’s rugged case ensures that your magnetic grips and chargers will never fall off by accident. In fact, you might need to be careful to ensure this Galaxy S24 case won’t rip your car mount off its anchors. But don’t worry; it won’t interfere with any signals or functions of your phone.

With a combination of textures and grips, the Parallax has been a faithful case series for many years, one that most of my family and I use on our phones. This year, Sage Green has finally come to the Parallax, and we have a Navy Violet with some dark periwinkle accents that should play marvelously with the Cobalt Violet S24.

I almost wept upon seeing the color options for this case. After years of begging, Spigen finally gave us bolder colorways and lighter variants for the popular and precociously textured Liquid Air. The triangular texture across the back is shallow enough not to interfere with PopSockets or stick-on wallets, and the slanted side grips offer the perfect purchase.

The regular S24 might not be getting the Cosmo this year, but at least it's getting MagSafe in the Armorbox! The MagSafe ring takes up the same area the kickstand did on previous models, so i-Blason added a lens cover to fulfill that role. There's also a screen protector built into the front frame of this case, so you're completely covered against drops.

Most heavy-duty cases try to put on a rugged, almost militant look, but the Poetic Neon counteracts this with bright, two-tone colorways and a relatively slim profile. This inner TPU layer gives us two anti-slip pads to help it stay put on tables, and while it lacks a dust plug for the USB-C port, it also means nothing can interfere with your cables.

I spent most of 2023 wearing the Limitless on my personal Galaxy S23 and the first case my Galaxy S24 will wear upon arrival. MagSafe is cool, but the visible rings can be a bit annoying, so Mous completely covers it with a half-dozen material types for a trusty and quite tasteful Galaxy S24 case.

Available in four colors, Ringke’s Liquid Silicone case finally gets MagSafe on Galaxy after last year was limited to the Fusion Magnetic. Easy to slip on and off, these grippy slim covers add MagSafe without being obvious or obnoxious about it. The Lavender almost looks blue, but the Stone and Pink Sand are quite fetching.

Style and security make the best Galaxy S24 cases

Outside the colorways, it's easy to find the Galaxy S24 a little bit boring, but that's exactly what cases are for. Whether you opt for bold colors such as the Poetic Neon, custom designs like Smartish's Wallet Slayer, or standout features like Rokform's extra-extra-strength magnets, there are plenty of ways to dress up your pocket-friendly phone.

Of course, functionality is important, too. Ringke's Silicone Magnetic looks nice and understated, but it hides a MagSafe ring inside to help make up for the Galaxy S24's lack of Qi2. Even better, both the Ringke and the Mous Limitless don't make the MagSafe ring an obvious focal point so that when nothing's attached, it doesn't look as obvious or empty. This and Mous' diverse accent materials made the Limitless 5.0 my most-used Galaxy S23 case for the last 11 months, even if the fully premium price hurts my penny-pinching soul.

Not everyone is as excited for Qi2/MagSafe, but there's still a literal mountain of Galaxy S24 cases that don't have magnets inside. The Poetic Neon is as sturdy and non-magnetic as last year, and most of Spigen's cases are the same. The Neon brings heavy-duty protection without getting quite as bulky as the i-Blason Armorbox or Otterbox's tanks, so it'll fit better in your hand and your pocket.