Samsung's newest flagship, the Galaxy S23, has all the power and performance you'd expect from a top-tier Samsung phone. Like its predecessor, the S23 supports wireless charging up to 15W, meaning you plop it down on a Qi wireless charger and juice up without having to plug in a cable.

There are many choices out there for charging up your S23, and while not all of them can produce 15W charging speeds to the S23, some of the more affordable or unique options are still worth a look. Here are the best Samsung Galaxy S23 wireless chargers.

Source: Mophie Mophie Universal Wireless Charging Stand Editor's Choice Mophie's 15W universal wireless charging stand is a perfect companion to your Galaxy S23 as it's been optimized for Samsung phones to allow for the full 15W charging speed, which will juice up your S23 as quickly as possible. It is a stand, not a pad, meaning it will keep your S23 propped up in a position that makes it easy to see and use if you want to interact with your phone without taking it off the charger. Fret not, case lovers; this Mohpie wireless charger can work with cases that are 3mm thick. $45 at Amazon $60 at ZAGG

Source: Samsung Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Premium Pick $60 $90 Save $30 Samsung's 15W Wireless Charger Duo is specifically designed to work with not just the S23 but a bunch of other Samsung products like wireless earbuds. Much like its name suggests, it can charge up to two devices at once, so If you've got a pair of Samsung Buds 2 Pro you always take with you, you can charge it up at the same time. Plus, you don't have to worry about the pad ever getting too hot because it has a built-in fan to push those fast charging speeds to your devices safely. $70 at Samsung $60 at Amazon

Source: Anker Anker 315 Wireless Charger Best Value Wireless chargers can be a bit on the expensive side, but the Anker 315 Wireless Charger is a great affordable option. Even though it only will charge your Galaxy S23 with 10W, it's a reliable and straightforward Qi-enable charger. It doesn't come with a power adapter, but for only $15, you're bound to be saving money. The charging pad can work with cases up to 5mm thick, meaning most cases, even some heavy-duty cases, probably won't have to be stripped off your Galaxy S23 to charge. $15 at Amazon $15 at Anker

Spigen ArcField Qi 15W Super Fast Wireless Charger The Spigen ArcField Qi 15W Super Fast Wireless Charger is designed with Samsung in mind, allowing you to get that 15W charging speed on your Galaxy S23. The stand is slim and compact and allows you to keep using your Galaxy S23 even while charging tanks to its 80-degree angle, making it perfect for still seeing your phone's display. It doesn't come with a power adapter, which is a little bit of a bummer for $60, and you'll need a 25W charger to plug it into as well, so keep that in mind. $60 at Amazon

NATIVE UNION Drop XL Despite its higher price, the Native Union Drop XL is a beautiful and practical wireless charging pad. It can charge three devices at once— two wirelessly and one via the USB-A port — perfect if you want to charge your Galaxy S23, your earbuds, and other items. The eye-catching pattern looks great, but its non-slip material helps prevent your S23 from sliding off the perfect charging spot ensuring your devices are always getting the 10W charging speed it provides. It even comes with an international power adapter making it a great travel companion. $80 at Amazon

Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Single Want Samsung's official charger but don't need the Duo? Samsung's official 15W single charger is the one for you. Of course, it will wirelessly charge your Galaxy S23 at its top speed of 15W, meaning you'll have the least amount of charging time when you need to juice up. It also has a built-in fan, so you don't ever have to be concerned about heat being a problem. Plus, it comes with an adapter, so you don't have to buy anything extra. $60 at Amazon $40 at Samsung $60 at Best Buy

Source: Belkin Belkin BoostCharge 15W Wireless Charger Pad Belkin's BoostCharge 15W Wireless Charger Pad is a nice minimalist option for those who want something simple. This white or black charging pad will give you that 15W charging speed, so your Galaxy S23 will juice up as fast as possible. It even has a little LED light indicator so you can know precisely when your phone is done charging, even if you cannot see your phone's display. The non-slip material around the outside will help prevent your phone from sliding around whilst you use the pad, ensuring you don't accidentally have your phone slightly askew when trying to charge. $40 at Amazon

Source: iOttie iOttie Auto Sense Qi Wireless Car Charger What if you want to charge your Galaxy S23 in your car wirelessly? You can with the iOttie Auto Sense Qi Wireless Car Charger. The telescopic arm is perfect for finding the right position, so it's comfortable (and safe) to see while you're driving, and its clamp is gid enough for not only fit the Galaxy S23 but many larger phones as well. It only provides 10W of charging speed but can work with cases up to 6mm thick, meaning you don't have to take off the case whenever you want to go somewhere. $55 at Amazon

Source: Anker Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless $43 $50 Save $7 The Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless covers you whether you prefer wired or wireless charging, and you can do it anywhere you want. This versatile power bank can wirelessly charge your S23 at 10W speeds but also includes a USB-A and USB-C port, meaning if you want to plug in, you can get up to 18W charging speeds. The 10,000mAh battery inside should be enough to juice up your Galaxy S23 more than once, and Anker even included a slide-out hook to help you prop up your phone if you want to watch media hands-free as it charges. $43 at Amazon

How fast is wireless charging?

That depends on many factors, the most important of which is how fast your phone can charge. While the Galaxy S23 is one of the best Android phones with 15W charging speeds, some phones can only receive 10W or even only 7.5W.

It may not seem like a huge difference, but if you slap your Galaxy S23 on a 15W charger and then a 10W charger, you'll undoubtedly notice a difference.

Which wireless charger should you get for the Samsung Galaxy S23?

Well, considering that the Galaxy can charge up to 15W on a wireless charger, we recommend getting a pad that lets you use that max speed. We like the Mophie Universal Wireless Charging Stand because you get the maximum charging speed in a nice sleek, compact package. Plus, it keeps your phone upright, so you can still see the screen or even use your phone while it's charging.

If you want to charge multiple devices at once and don't mind paying a little more, Samsung's 15W Wireless Charger Duo is a great choice. Its built-in fan is a nice touch to ensure that heat is never a problem, and because Samsung makes it, you can trust it's 100% going to work as intended with the Galaxy S23.

Lastly, if you're not too concerned with charging speed and just want a simple pad to place your phone on at night, the Anker 315 Wireless Charger can't be beaten. It only charges at 10W, but it's one of the cheapest and most reliable pads, making it a great value option.