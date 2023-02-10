Samsung's Galaxy S23 is a pocketable powerhouse, thanks to the souped-up Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip packed into it. This will rank it among the best Android phones, and it could easily be all the smartphone you need. So, why not travel even lighter by combining it with a wallet case and leaving your billfold behind?

The popularity of Samsung's Galaxy lineup gives you many options, from stylish leather folios to more traditional cases that offer room for a few cards at the back. There are so many different ones that choosing one can get pretty overwhelming. Fortunately, we've rounded up some of the best picks from many different styles to get you started on your journey.

Choosing the right wallet case for life's adventures

There's something here for everyone, and you'll get solid protection for your Galaxy S23 no matter which of these cases you choose. Ultimately, the decision comes down to your preferred style and how much you need to carry. Most wallet cases offer room for three cards, which should be plenty if you're making the best use of Samsung Wallet, but if you have a lot of physical cards, you may want to take a quick inventory and decide how many you can leave behind before settling on a wallet case.

While the debate rages on about the merits of folio cases versus their non-folio counterparts, it's hard to go wrong with Smartish's Wallet Slayer, as it offers great everyday protection in a slim and light design that provides quick and easy access to your cards. Plus, it's hard not to appreciate the fun name and style. All this in an affordable package makes it easily our top pick.

If an elegant leather folio is more your style, Snakehive's Vintage Leather Wallet is an excellent premium option. The handcrafted leather is simply gorgeous to look at, it feels great in the hand, and it's available in colors from traditional Chestnut Brown to a unique and impressive Bottle Green.

Genuine leather is amazing, but it doesn't come cheap, and that's where Suanpot's case offers good value if you like the leather look but don't want to pay for the real thing. The polyurethane leather has a nice feel, but it's not going to age with a rich patina the way real handcrafted leather will.