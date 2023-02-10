Samsung's Galaxy S23 is a pocketable powerhouse, thanks to the souped-up Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip packed into it. This will rank it among the best Android phones, and it could easily be all the smartphone you need. So, why not travel even lighter by combining it with a wallet case and leaving your billfold behind?
The popularity of Samsung's Galaxy lineup gives you many options, from stylish leather folios to more traditional cases that offer room for a few cards at the back. There are so many different ones that choosing one can get pretty overwhelming. Fortunately, we've rounded up some of the best picks from many different styles to get you started on your journey.
-
Smartish Wallet Slayer for Galaxy S23Editor's Choice
As you can probably tell from the name, the Smartish Wallet Slayer is a fun and minimalist case for your Galaxy S23. It offers room for up to three cards without the need to have a flap covering your screen. Instead, the cards slide into a slot at the rear, holding them securely in place by a built-in spring mechanism. The Wallet Slayer is also thin yet durable, with protective air-pocket corners and textured sides to ensure you keep a solid grip on your S23, and it's available in various whimsical patterns.
-
Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet for Galaxy S23Premium Pick
Snakehive's Vintage Leather Wallet adds a nice touch of old-world class to your Galaxy S23. While it may feel a bit unusual to put vintage leather on a modern glass and metal smartphone, this eclectic style is the whole point. Snakehive's case is handcrafted using top-grain nubuck leather. It not only looks great out of the box but also ages well by developing a rich leather patina over time. Inside you'll find the usual space for three cards and a bit of cash. It's available in some gorgeous colors beyond basic leather brown.
-
Suanpot Wallet Case for Samsung Galaxy S23Best Value
Available in a wide array of colors, Suanpot's wallet cases feature a premium style not commonly found in polyurethane leather cases. The outside is comfortable in hand, with a magnetic clasp to hold it closed, and room for three cards and a bit of cash inside. It also has RFID shielding to protect your cards in the front flap, but that doesn't get in the way of wireless charging, phone calls, or data.
-
Samsung Galaxy S23 S-View WalletMinimalist yet functional
Samsung's own Galaxy S23 S-View Wallet doesn't hold as many cards as most of the other cases on our list, but it makes up for it with a svelte style and a display window that integrates with OneUI to show important information without opening the cover. A watch-sized display offers up the time, notifications, or a now-playing screen. You can even see who's calling and answer with the cover closed. Inside the flap, you get a slot for only a single card, but that may be enough if you're using Samsung or Google Wallet.
-
Ghostek Exec for Galaxy S23Built tough
The Ghostek Exec offers rugged protection in a more traditional non-folio case that still lets you carry up to three cards thanks to a removable magnetic cardholder that piggybacks on the case. The MagnaLink magnet system also supports many accessories made for Apple's MagSafe connector, such as docks and car mounts. There's also a secure locking design that will let it attach to upcoming Ghostek armband and bike-mount accessories. Exec offers multilayered protection that can guard your Galaxy S23 against drops of up to 12 feet, a raised camera lens protector, and a secure anti-slip hand grip.
-
Torro Premium Leather Wallet for Samsung Galaxy S23Classy and elegant
Torro's Premium Leather Wallet for the Galaxy S23 offers a classy and elegant look for your phone with a premium top-grain cowhide that looks and feels luxurious. A unique raised edge on the rear protects the camera lenses, and there's an integrated stand, so you can prop your device up for reading articles or watching videos. Inside, there's room for three credit cards and a bit of cash. And a more subtle magnetic clasp on the side helps ensure the case stays closed without adding bulk.
-
OtterBox Strada for Galaxy S23A rugged folio
If you're looking for a premium leather folio for your Galaxy S23 that also offers great protection, the OtterBox Strada should be at the top of your list. That's not surprising, as protective cases are what OtterBox is best known for. Still, it isn't easy to find a wallet case that offers this kind of durability. The Strada has been tested to handle three times more drops than required by the usual military specs. Inside you'll find room for two cards and cash, and a magnetic latch that holds the case closed while adding style.
-
Case-Mate Wallet Folio for Samsung Galaxy S23Pebbled leather
Case-Mate's Leather Wallet Folio for the Galaxy S23 goes beyond what most wallet cases offer. It provides an elegant style with room for credit and ID cards, as well as RFID protection to keep your personal info safe. (RFID shielding blocks your cards from being read without getting in the way of your phone's signals or wireless charging.) Made from impact-absorbing materials and genuine pebbled leather, the case protects against drops from heights of up to 12 feet while still feeling comfortable in hand.
-
EnCases Wallet for Samsung Galaxy S23A colourful pick
If you're looking for something with a bit more flair, EnCases Wallet is available in a variety of fun styles to suit just about any taste — from basic black to neon butterfly patterns. Made from soft polyurethane leather, this case provides a TPU interior with a raised edge and some extra cushioning for shock absorption. There's room for three cards on the cover, one of which can display an ID card, and a strong magnetic closure strap to ensure the case stays shut.
-
Vitodo Wallet Case for Samsung Galaxy S23A magnetic personality
This wallet case by Vitodo has an interesting twist. While it provides all the things you'd expect from a case in its class — it's made from polyurethane leather, offers room for three credit cards, and provides some measure of drop protection — it also features a metal circle on the back that's compatible with Apple's MagSafe chargers. This makes it a great pick if you have an iPhone user in your family, as it lets your Galaxy S23 magnetically attach to a MagSafe charging stand or car mount, even in an upright position.
-
AICase Wallet for Galaxy S23For open trails
AICase's wallet offers a more rawhide look for your Galaxy S23, with polyurethane leather and a stitched border that feels like it's ready for the trails. Inside the flap, you'll find the usual slots for two cards and a bit of cash, plus RFID shielding to protect your cards. A durable TPU frame holds your Galaxy S23 to help absorb shocks, and it's lined with soft microfiber to prevent scuffs on the back glass. Like most folio cases, it also lets you prop your phone up in landscape mode to watch videos.
Choosing the right wallet case for life's adventures
There's something here for everyone, and you'll get solid protection for your Galaxy S23 no matter which of these cases you choose. Ultimately, the decision comes down to your preferred style and how much you need to carry. Most wallet cases offer room for three cards, which should be plenty if you're making the best use of Samsung Wallet, but if you have a lot of physical cards, you may want to take a quick inventory and decide how many you can leave behind before settling on a wallet case.
While the debate rages on about the merits of folio cases versus their non-folio counterparts, it's hard to go wrong with Smartish's Wallet Slayer, as it offers great everyday protection in a slim and light design that provides quick and easy access to your cards. Plus, it's hard not to appreciate the fun name and style. All this in an affordable package makes it easily our top pick.
If an elegant leather folio is more your style, Snakehive's Vintage Leather Wallet is an excellent premium option. The handcrafted leather is simply gorgeous to look at, it feels great in the hand, and it's available in colors from traditional Chestnut Brown to a unique and impressive Bottle Green.
Genuine leather is amazing, but it doesn't come cheap, and that's where Suanpot's case offers good value if you like the leather look but don't want to pay for the real thing. The polyurethane leather has a nice feel, but it's not going to age with a rich patina the way real handcrafted leather will.