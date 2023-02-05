The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the top-of-the-line model in Samsung’s S23 series. It houses a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a 5,000mAh battery, and more. All this costs a pretty penny. So you'll need a case to keep the phone safe. And while there are tons of S23 Ultra cases on the market, such as heavy-duty cases, a wallet case is excellent for anyone looking to ditch their wallet.

But if you aren’t sure which case to choose for your phone, our handpicked recommendations are a great place to start. You’ll find everything from genuine leather folios to polycarbonate or TPU cases with a wallet slot.

Source: Smartish Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 For Galaxy S23 Ultra Editor's Choice Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol.1 is an excellent option for combining your wallet with the S23 Ultra. This flexible TPU case has a single slot on the back that can hold up to three cards and some cash. In addition, its built-in spring mechanism holds the cards securely. So even if you are storing a single card or three, you don't have to worry about them slipping out. Plus, the thumb slot makes it easy to slide them out. You also get a raised lip to protect the screen and air pockets on the corners for drop and impact protection. $25 at Amazon

Source: OtterBox OtterBox Strada Series For Galaxy S23 Ultra Premium Pick The Strada Series case from OtterBox is a folio-type wallet case, but it sticks close to the company’s rugged roots. It can withstand three times more drops than needed to pass the military-grade drop tests. The case also uses genuine leather for a premium look and has a polycarbonate shell to take the brunt of any impact. There are two slots for credit or ID cards, and the case is compatible with wireless charging. We just wish it had more color options.

$70 at Otterbox

Source: Spigen Spigen Slim Armor CS For Galaxy S23 Ultra Best Value Spigen's Slim Armor CS case is perfect for anyone looking to buy a relatively thin wallet case that can store up to two cards. Made using TPU and polycarbonate materials, it's excellent at protecting your phone from scratches, dents, impact, and even drops. You also get raised edges and precise cutouts for the USB-C port and S Pen slot. There's a slot on the back with a slide-out cover that can hold up to two cards and some cash. The lid closes up nicely with a click to keep your cards secure. $21 at Amazon

Source: Torro Torro Premium Leather Wallet Case For Galaxy S23 Ultra Best Leather Folio Torro is no stranger to genuine leather cases for smartphones, and it produces some of the best in the market. If you want premium protection for your premium phone, it’s hard to go wrong with Torro’s Premium Leather Wallet Case. Made with genuine top-grain cowhide leather and a flexible TPU frame, this case exudes elegance while delivering solid protection against bumps, dents, scratches, and drops. Three card slots and one pocket will keep your cash, and the case doubles as a kickstand for media consumption or video calls. $38 at Amazon

Source: Case-Mate Case-Mate Leather Folio Case For Galaxy S23 Ultra Heavy-Duty Protection Case-Mate is another prominent case manufacturer offering a genuine leather folio for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Unlike the Torro case, it has an extra slot with a transparent window to keep your ID card, credit card, and cash. Another advantage of going with this case is the presence of RFID shielding that keeps your card safe from snooping.

The case is also excellent at protection and can survive drops up to 12 feet. Other features include wireless charging and PowerShare support. $40 at Amazon

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra S-View Wallet Case Fun Yet Functional This official case from Samsung has a traditional folio-style form factor. But unlike its third-party counterparts, it has an S-View window on the front flap that allows you to answer calls, check notifications, control music playback, and more without opening the flap. Essentially, it acts as a tiny lock screen.

Inside, the flap includes a card slot, but you can only keep one card, and the cover isn’t securely closed by magnets or any other mechanism. So it just flaps around. $50 at Samsung $50 at Amazon

Source: Ringke Ringke Fusion Card For Galaxy S23 Ultra Slimmest Card Slot As its name suggests, the Ringke Fusion Card case offers a fusion of clear and wallet cases. If you love flaunting the design of your phone but still want some card storage, this can be a solid companion for your Galaxy S23 Ultra. It features a slot on the back that can store one card. In other highlights, the Ringke case has two lanyard loops for neck or hand straps. It also supports wireless charging, even with the card in the slot. Still, it’s a good idea to remove any stored cards before charging. $17 at Amazon

Source: Shieldon Shieldon Leather Wallet Case For Galaxy S23 Ultra Keeps Away Skimmers The Shieldon Leather Wallet is another excellent folio-style case for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It comes with a genuine leather exterior, four card slots, a kickstand mechanism, easy access to ports and the S Pen, and a magnetic clasp to keep it securely closed. You also get 12 color options and RFID-blocking material around the card slots.

The case will protect your phone from everyday mishaps thanks to its durable TPU shell, raised edges, and near-complete coverage. Another positive is the lifetime replacement warranty for any non-artificial product issues. $31 at Amazon

Source: Foluu Foluu Wallet Case For Galaxy S23 Ultra Fabric Texture, Pleather Durability The Foluu Wallet is an affordable folio-style case for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, it uses PU leather, unlike its pricier competition with genuine leather. The rest of its features are similar to other folio cases. For example, you get three card slots, including one with a transparent window to store an ID, and a pocket for cash. The case also doubles as a kickstand, and you can pick from four color options.

Finally, the Foluu Wallet Case uses a magnetic closure mechanism that keeps the front flap securely attached when you are not using the phone. $12 at Amazon

The right wallet case for your Galaxy S23 Ultra

A good wallet case not only keeps your phone safe from scratches, dents, and drops but also allows you to carry a few cards and some cash without needing your wallet. From a wide selection of excellent Galaxy S23 Ultra wallet cases on the market, we are most impressed by the Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1. It can securely hold up to three cards and is even compatible with wireless charging, granted you have a sufficiently powerful charger.

But if you're looking for a traditional folio design with genuine leather material, you can't go wrong with OtterBox's Strada Series case. It offers solid drop protection and has storage for two cards.

Lastly, you don't necessarily need to spend the big bucks on a wallet case purchase, as the Spigen Slim Armor CS costs just over $20, but it still has all the characteristics of a great wallet case. Moreover, it isn't as bulky as some of the other wallet cases among our recommendations.